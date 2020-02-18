DISTRICT 16-5A
■ JACKSONVILLE 57, HALLSVILLE 48: JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville raced out to a 29-18 halftime lead en route to a 57-48 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday.
Jai Locario had 19 in the loss for Hallsville, which outscored the Indians 24-16 in the third quarter. Tanner Benson finished with 11 points, Ryan Pondant 10, Taven Jackel five and David Ruff two.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 62, KILGORE 37: HENDERSON — Henderson built a seven-point lead after one, extended the cushion to 33-16 at the half and put the finishing touches on an 11-1 district championship ride with a 62-37 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Thomas Hattaway paced Kilgore in the loss with 15 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. Rowdy Rieke added seven, Jeremiah Hoskins and Dee VanZant six apiece and C.J. Ingram, Jake Thompson and Bryson Parker one each.
Kilgore and Cumberland Academy finished in a tie for third and fourth in the district and will settle seeding later.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 100, DAINGERFIELD 47: DAINGERFIELD — Ty Bridges scored 18 points, a total of five Eagles scored in double digits and Tatum rolled past Daingerfield, 100-47, to close out the regular season.
Jayden Boyd had 17 points, Haden Crowley 16, Decartiyay Allison 15 and Dalone Fuller 11 for the Eagles, who led 28-10 after one quarter and 47-20 at the half. Trey Fite and Markendrick Beall had seven apiece, Kendall Williams five and Drake Walton and Kendric Malone two apiece.
Boyd chipped in with six rebounds and three steals, Fite four rebounds and three steals, Malone five assists, Fuller six rebounds, Williams four steals and Allison four rebounds and four steals.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ ARP 80, GLADEWATER 41: ARP — Arp honored Tren Jones and Kajun Horton on “Senior Night” and then scored an 80-41 victory over Gladewater on Tuesday, wrapping up the District 16-3A basketball championship.
The Tigers finish the regular season at 19-5 overall and 13-1 in district. Arp begins the playoffs with a bi-district game against Waskom on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Lion Center in Union Grove. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Five Tigers scored in double figures, led by 18 points from Jones. He was followed by Daniel Clary (17), Johnathan Blackwell (14), Colton Birdsong (13) and Kajun Horton (13).
Others scoring for Arp were Kadaylon Williams (3) and Elijah Mauldin (2).
Jones and Horton each hit two 3-pointers with Blackwell and Birdsong hitting one each.
DJ Allen led the Bears (4-10 in district) with 15 points and Jaylon Robertson added 12.
DISTRICT 16-2A■ BIG SANDY 72, BECKVILLE 38: BECKVILLE — Joshua Shipman closed out the regular season with a 28-point night, and Big Sandy captured its fifth straight district title with a 72-38 win over Beckville.
Carter Oswalt had 19 points and Dakarai Menefee 13 for the Wildcats, who improve to 23-6 overall and 11-1 in district play.
The Wildcats will open the playoffs against Linden-Kildare, with details to be announced later.
■ UNION GROVE 76, OVERTON 28: UNION GROVE — Carson Daniels tossed in 17 points, Matthew Bower joined him in double figures with 12 and Union Grove rolled to a 76-28 win against Overton.
Kole Burns had eight points, Noah Mayhan, Cooper Vestal and Aubrey Woodard seven apiece, Elijah Baker and Gannon Smith five each, Hunter Cannon four and Cannon Cowan and Grayson Barnett two each.
Logan Reddic had 15 in the loss for Overton. Cole Marshall finished with five, Trayson Wright four, Reagan Hunger three and Shaun Garcia one.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MCLEOD 79, DETROIT 37: DETROIT — Trevor Deel led the way with a 21-point, 14-rebound double-double, and the McLeod Longhorns completed a perfect run (12-0) through district play with a convincing 79-37 win over Detroit.
Kobe Bonner added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for McLeod (31-2). Nathan Parker had 10 points, Austin Gilmore eight, Keldyn Schubert seven, Silas Murdock and Nos Gryder six apiece, Tyler Williams five, Carson Burden three and Casey Smith two. Schubert added 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals, Burden three steals and our assists, Smith trhee assists and Williams three charges.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ CUSHING 44, ALTO 43: CUSHING — Cushing built a 26-18 halftime lead and held on for a 44-43 win over Alto in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The teams will meet again to settle the final playoff seed. Details will be announced later.
Jay Pope had 14 points, Skyler Atkins 12, Kurrin Sai Jackson and Keithan Jenkins six apiece, Jackson Duplichain three and Jerrion Skinner two for Alto.
LATE MONDAY DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 58, HARLETON 48: HARLETON — Paeton Smith led the way with 20 points, and the Hawkins Hawks moved to 10-2 in district play with a 58-48 win over Harleton.
Zach Conde finished with 15 points for the Hawks, who also got 11 from Jeramy Torres, six from Jayden Dacus and two from Marshall White.
FROM STAFF REPORTS