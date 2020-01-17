DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 53, BULLARD 37: KILGORE — Jeremiah Hoskins tossed in 19 points, Rowdy Riecke added 12 for the Bulldogs and Kilgore moved to 4-1 in district play with a 53-37 win over Bullard.
C.J. Ingram added nine points for Kilgore. Jake Thompson finished with six points, Kaden Thrower three and Dee VanZant and Thomas Hattaway two apiece.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 58, SABINE 43: WHITE OAK — Brian Williams netted 18 points as the White Oak Roughnecks grabbed a 58-43 win over the Sabine Cardinals here at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
Williams was one of three Roughnecks to hit deuces. Carson Bower pitched in a dozen and Dustin Covington added 10. Gunner Solis finished with nine points and five rebounds. Landon Anderson had five points and Gavin Bzdic four.
Sabine was led by Savoy Goodwyn’s 14 points and seven from AJ Gresham.
White Oak (10-12, 4-1) ventures to Winona Tuesday.
■ GLADEWATER 71, HARMONY 62: HARMONY — Eli Kates’ 24 points paved the way for the Gladewater Bears in a 71-62 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Kates was joined in double digits by DJ Allen’s 13.
Logan Baker’s 18 points and six rebounds led the Eagles in a losing effort. Jax Wilburn also found his way into twin figures with 16 points.
Carson Helpenstill netted four points with six rebounds. Sam Ross also tallied four points with five steals. Evan Patterson had four, Blaze Phillips and Matthew Scott both had three.
Harmony hosts Sabine Tuesday.
■ ORE CITY 62, NEW DIANA 39: ORE CITY — Ryan Shastid and Aaron Nigreville each posted 21 points as the Ore City Rebels notched a 62-39 win over the rival New Diana Eagles.
New Diana was led in a losing effort by Tevin Lloyd’s 11 points, followed by 10 each from Jordan Samples and Colton Hightower.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 68, OVERTON 14: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Wildcats posted a 27-point first quarter and that would be all they needed in what turned out to be a 68-14 massacre of the Overton Mustangs.
Carter Oswalt and Dakarai Menefee each tallied 15 points, Joshua Shipman finished with 11, Sean Gregory eight, Brian Pullum eight, Kedron Brown six, Caden Minter four and Zack Gregory one.
Big Sandy improves to 5-0 in district and 17-5 overall.
■ UNION GROVE 65, CARLISLE 43: UNION GROVE — Racking up a combined 45 points in the second and third periods paved the way for a 65-43 Union Grove win over Carlisle.
The Lions (18-5, 3-1) placed nine players in the scorebook led by Kole Burns’ 11 points. Cooper Vestal followed with nine, Matthew Bower nine, Carson Daniels eight, Chase Mead eight, Cannon Cowan six, Noah Mayhan six, Elijah Baker five and Gannon Smith two.
Carlisle was led in defeat by Carlos DeLeon’s 12 points and Jonathan Fraser’s 11. Also in the books, Brett Roland seven, Ja’Cori Parker seven, Louie Garza three and Vic Camoncho two.
Union Grove is at Hawkins Tuesday.
COLLEGE
MEN
■ LETU 85, SUL ROSS 79: Nate West continued his assault on the conference and school record book, and LeTourneau University handed Sul Ross its first conference loss on Thursday with an 85-79 win at Solheim Arena.
West finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block for the YellowJackets (10-4, 3-2). Sul Ross dropped to 8-7 and 5-1 with the loss.
West, who was 9-for-9 from the free throw line, is 17 points shy of the American Southwest Conference’s scoring record and nine assists away from the school record.
Andrew Eberhardt scored 15 points and Warren Richardson 12 for the YellowJackets. Richardson knocked down 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
LETU will host Howard Payne at 3 p.m. today.
