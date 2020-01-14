DISTRICT 11-6A
■ LONGVIEW 56, TYLER LEE 54: TYLER — Zion Stanley capped a wild final 17 seconds with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Longview a 56-54 win over Tyler Lee on Tuesday at REL Varsity Gymnasium.
Longview (19-6, 3-1 in District 11-6A) led 48-40 with less than five minutes to play.
The Red Raiders then went on an 11-1 run with Jaiden Pinson slamming a dunk and hitting consecutive 3-pointers during the run to put Lee in front 51-49 with 2:09 to play.
Phillip Washington put in a teardrop floater with 1:40 remaining to tie the score at 51.
Trying to hold for the final shot, Lee called another timeout with 29 seconds left to set up one final play.
The Lobos forced a turnover, and Washington converted a layup with 17 seconds left to give Longview a 53-51 lead.
Jamal Jones entered the lane and kicked out to Pinson, who drained his third 3-pointer in a three-minute span to give the Red Raiders a 54-53 advantage with 7.5 seconds to play.
Longview got the ball to Chase Glasper, and he tried to split a double team by Pinson and Matt Wade, but the ball got loose. Freshman Jalen Hale picked up the ball for the Lobos and found Stanley, who sank the triple as time expired.
Washington led Longview with 18 points, six assists and six steals. George Mason signee Malik Henry had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Glasper added 10 points and eight boards.
Longview hosts Mesquite on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 54, LUFKIN 51: Kenny Bradshaw scored 14 points and collected seven rebounds, Daryus Grey added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Pine Tree Pirates rallied for a 54-51 win over the Lufkin Panthers.
The Pirates trailed by 10 points heading into the four quarter.
Josiah Wright, who finished with 13 points and three steals, knocked down the game-winning shot with 15 seconds left for the Pirates. Kaleb George added six points and three rebounds, and Tray Mumphrey scored three points and handed out four assists.
■ NACOGDOCHES 52, HALLSVILLE 30: HALLSVILLE — Nacogdoches opened up a big lead after one quarter, extended the cushion in the third and earned a 52-30 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday.
Taven Jackel and Ryan Pondant had eight points apiece in the loss for Hallsville, which fell behind 20-8 after one quarter. Benjamin Samples finished with seven points, David Fuff four and Tanner Benson three.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 49, CHAPEL HILL 48: NEW CHAPEL HILL -Rowdy Rieke scored 11 points, including a layup at the buzzer, as the Kilgore Bulldogs notched a 49-48 win over Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
C.J. Ingram joined Rieke with 11 points. Jeremiah Hoskins added 10, Thomas Hattaway nine and Jake Thompson 11.
The Bulldogs move to 3-1 in district play with the win.
■ WHITE OAK 65, GLADEWATER 47: GLADEWATER — Gunner Solis led a balanced Roughneck scoring attack with 20 points, and White Oak notched a 65-47 win over Gladewater.
Carson Bower added 15 points and Adrian Mumphrey finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Roughnecks (9-12, 3-1). Solis knocked down four 3-pointers.
White Oak will host Sabine on Friday.
Eligia Carter finished with 15 points in the loss for Gladewater. K’havia Reese added 11, Dennis Allen 10, Kollin Lewis four, Garrett Glenn three and Eli Kates and Brodie Ellis two apiece.
■ SABINE 55, WINONA 45: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Cardinals used a big third quarter to power past Winona, 55-45, moving to 2-2 in district play.
Savoy Goodwyn scored 20 points to go along with five rebounds and four blocks for the Cardinals, who trailed 27-24 at the half but outscored the Wildcats 23-7 in the third.
Bre’den Ford added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Sabine. A.J. Gresham had six points and six rebounds, and David Robinson finished with five points and five rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 106, WASKOM 25: TATUM — Eleven Eagles got into the scoring column — six hitting for double figures — and Tatum rolled to a 106-25 win over Waskom.
Kendric Malone scored 16 points, Trey Fite, Haden Crowley and Ty Bridges 12 apiece and Jayden Boyd and Decartiyay Allison 11 for the Eagles. Drake Walton added nine, Markendrick Beall eight, Dalone Fuller seven, Kendall Williams five and Bryan Hawkins eight.
Fite added 15 rebounds, Beall eight, Boyd six and Allison five, and Williams handed out four assists.
■ JEFFERSON 60, HUGHES SPRINGS 28: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Jefferson Bulldogs opened up a 26-10 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 60-28 win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
Hughes Springs was led by Trayvon Kennedy and Chase Brown with nine points apiece in the losing effort. Devin Flournoy added six points, and Mike Bunton and Joe Bush scored two apiece.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 49, HAWKINS 29: HAWKINS — The Big Sandy Wildcats, led by Joshua Shipman’s 18 points and 10 points apiece from Carter Oswalt and Caden Minter, earned a 49-29 win over Hawkins.
Dakarai Menefee finished with six points, and Brian Pullum added five for the Wildcats, who improved to 16-5 overall and 4-0 in district play. Hawkins drops to 16-13 and 2-1.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 66, FULL ARMOR 42: John Sawyer led the way with 20 points, Elijah Grimes (12), Braden McCullin (11) and Brentton Jenkins (10) all joined him in double figures and the Longview HEAT earned a 66-42 win over Full Armor.
Sawyer added nine rebounds and two steals, Grimes three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two deflections, Jenkins four rebounds, four assists and six steals, Oakley Vallery four points, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals, Ben Hill four points, Dade Goforth two points and Luke Starrett one point, two rebounds and three blocks.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 63, GLADEWATER 37: LIBERTY CITY — David Robinson led three Cardinals into double figures with 15 points, and Sabine opened up a big lead early en route to a 63-37 win over Gladewater.
Robinson added six rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals, who led 20-6 after one quarter.
Bre’den Ford finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Savoy Goodwyn 11 points and five rebounds and Jason Alexander nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Dennis Allen scored 14 points in the loss for Gladewater. K’havia Reese and Eligia Carter added eight apiece, Kollin Lewis four, Brodie Ellis two and Jalan Robertson one.