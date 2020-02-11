DISTRICT 11-6A
■ LONGVIEW 56, MESQUITE 46: MESQUITE — Four Lobos got into the scorebook, and three reached double figures as Longview earned a 56-46 win over Mesquite on Tuesday.
Jalen Hale led the way for Longview with 22 points. Phillip Washington added 17, Malik Henry 11 and Chase Glasper 11.
Diandrae Heath scored 24 — all on eight 3-pointers — to lead Mesquite in the loss.
The Lobos trailed 36-31 heading into the final stanza, but outscored the Skeeters 25-10 in the final eight minutes.
DISTRICT 16-5A■ MARSHALL 53, HALLSVILLE 47: HALLSVILLE — The Marshall Mavericks outscored Hallsville 15-9 in two quarters, and that proved to be the difference in a 53-47 Maverick win over the Bobcats.
Benjamin Samples had 15 points in the loss for Hallsville. Ryan Pondant added 11. Jai Locario and Taven Jackel had five apiece, David Ruff four, Danny Marr three and Taylor Sheffield and Zachar Florence two apiece.
Marshall will host Lufkin on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-4A■ KILGORE 49, BULLARD 43: BULLARD — Trailing by five at the half, the Kilgore Bulldogs stormed back to earn a 49-43 win over the Bullard Panthers on Tuesday.
Kilgore, which outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the third, was paced by Thomas Hattaway with 16 points. C.J. Ingram (12) and Jeremiah Hoskins (11) joined Hattaway in double figures. Jake Thompson and Rowdy Rieke added four apiece, and Dee VanZant added two for Kilgore
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 62, WHITE OAK 56: LIBERTY CITY — Jason Alexander drilled a 3-pointer with under 30 seconds to play to force overtime, and the Sabine Cardinals outscored White Oak 10-4 in the extra frame to earn a 62-56 win.
A.J. Gresham had 20 points, David Robinson 14 points, six rebounds and six assists and Kaden Manning nine points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals. Breden Ford chipped in with seven points and seven assists.
■ GLADEWATER 63, HARMONY 50: GLADEWATER — Eli Kates and D.J. Allen combined for 35 points, and the Gladewater Bears notched a 63-50 win over Harmony on Tuesday.
Kates scored 18 points, Allen 17, Jalan Robertson 10 and Garrett Glenn nine for the Bears in a balanced attack. Nick Lincoln chipped in with five points, K’havia Reese four and Brody Ellis two.
Logan Baker had 22 points, Sam Ross 18, Jax Wilburn and Chris Arellano four apiece and Gage Goddard two in the loss for Harmony.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 80, BECKVILLE 54: HAWKINS — Zach Conde and Jayden Dacus combined for 52 points, and the Hawkins Hawks pulled away for an 80-54 win over Beckville.
Conde had 28 points, Dacus 24, Jeramy Torres 11, Paeton Smith eight, Davis Mullins four, Bryce Burns three and Rowdy Burns two.
Conde buried eight 3-pointers and Dacus had six triples for the Hawks.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 82, DETROIT 40: LINDEN — Chase Bynum turned in a triple-double for Linden-Kildare with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, leading the Tigers to an 82-40 win over Detroit.
Bynum also had four steals for the Tigers, who led 20-8 after one quarter and 42-23 at halftime. Vincent Peters added 14 points and 11 rebounds, Red Tyson 11 points, four rebounds and six assists, LaDavion Johnson 18 points, Jordan Swanson eight points and 13 rebounds, Nate Holloway and Mason Johnson four points apiece, Rollie Patterson three points and Christopher Palmer two points. Johnson also pulled down seven rebounds.
