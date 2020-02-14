DISTRICT 11-6A
■ ROCKWALL 54, LONGVIEW 42: ROCKWALL — Sherman Brashear scored 27 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, and Rockwall handed the Longview Lobos a 54-42 setback.
Malik Henry had 13 points in the loss for the Lobos. Phillip Washington added 10 points, Jalen Hale six, Marco Washington and Chase Glasper five apiece and Zion Stanley three.
DISTRICT 16-4A■ CUMBERLAND 44, SPRING HILL 43: TYLER — Cumberland Academy rallied from a double digit deficit to force overtime, and came away with a 44-43 win over the Spring Hill Panthers to clinch the first playoff in school history for the Knights.
Spring Hill led 27-16 at halftime, but the Knights closed the third quarter with an 11-0 run and later took a 36-34 lead after three quarters.
Chris Hill scored 15 points and had 18 rebounds for Cumberland Academy.
Monkavian Williams finished with 15 points, Tyrese Jones 14 and Hunter Hollan 11 rebounds in the loss for Spring Hill (16-13, 5-6).
DISTRICT 15-3A■ TATUM 82, ORE CITY 37: TATUM — Jayden Boyd dropped in 26 points to go along with nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals, and the Tatum Eagles moved to 12-1 in district play (22-9 overall) with an 82-37 win over Ore City.
Kendall Williams added 11 points for the Eagles, and Haden Crowley added 10. Kendric Malone finished with nine points, Ty Bridges seven points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, Dalone Fuller seven points, eight rebounds and five steals, Markendrick Beall three points and six rebounds, Decartiyay Allison two points, six rebounds and two steals and Trey Fite one point, four rebounds and three steals.
Ryan Shastid had 12 points and Aaron Nigreville eight in the loss for Ore City.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 60, HARMONY 37: LIBERTY CITY — Collin Walden came off the bench to score five points and help spark the Sabine Cardinals to a 60-37 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday.
A.J. Gresham went double-double for the Cardinals (15-13, 8-5) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Bre’den Ford added nine points, David Robinson eight points, eight assists and five steals and Savoy Goodwyn seven points and 15 rebounds.
■ WEST RUSK 62, GLADEWATER 56: GLADEWATER — West Rusk held on for a 62-56 win over Gladewater on Friday.
D.J. Allen scored 18, Garrett Glenn 10, Jailyn Robertson 10, K’havia Reese and Eli Kates eight apiece and Brody Ellis two in the loss for Gladewater.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 70, UNION GROVE 66: HAWKINS — Hawkins outscored Union Grove 15-11 in overtime to earn a 70-66 win over the Lions.
Jayden Dacus scored 25 points for the Hawks, who trailed 41-36 heading to the fourth quarter. Jeramy Torres added 16, Paeton Smith 14, Zach Conde nine, Bryce Burns four and David Mullins two.
Carson Daniels scored 20 in the loss for Union Grove.
Hawkins moves to 9-2 in district play, and Union Grove drops to 8-3.
DISTRICT 15-2A■ MCLEOD 49, LINDEN-KILDARE 43: LINDEN — Keldyn Schubert recorded a 20-point, 10 assist double-double for McLeod, adding six rebounds and four steals for the Longhorns in a 49-43 win over Linden-Kildare.
Trevor Deel had 17 points, Caey Smith nine points, three assists and two rebounds and Kobe Bonner three points as McLeod moved to 30-2 overall and 11-0 in district play.
Chase Bynum scored 14 points in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Red Tyson added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals, LaDavion Johnson seven points, three rebound,s three steals and four assists, Jordan Swanson six points and eight rebounds, Vincent Peters four points and seven rebounds and Nate Holloway two points.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ ALTO 79, N. SUMMERFIELD 35: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Keithen Jenkins paced a balanced Yellowjacket scoring attack with 20 points, and Alto rolled to a 79-35 win over New Summerfield.
Jay Pope added 16 points, Skyler Atkins 15 and Kurrin Sai Jackson 11 for Alto, which led 20-7 after one quarter and 48-12 at halftime. Jerrion Skinner and Taylor Bowman scored six apiece, Jackson Duplichain three and Clayton Terry two.
COLLEGE■ LETU 103, CONCORDIA 92: Nate West finished with 24 points, seven assists, eight rebounds and three blocks for LeTourneau as the YellowJacksts notched a 103-92 American Southwest Conference win over Concordia Texas on Thursday at Solheim Arena.
Andrew Eberhardt had a career-high 24 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. John Argue chipped in with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a block, and Korrin Taylor finished with 11 point and two steals.
LETU (17-5, 10-3) will ost Mary Hardin-Baylor at 3 p.m. today.