SPRING HILL
■ PANTHERS WIN 2: Host team Spring Hill earned wins over Pittsburg (60-51) and Pine Tree (61-49) on Friday.
In the win over Pittsburg, Casey Mudoh and Tyrese Jones had 12 points apiece, Jay Rockwell 11, Curtis Crowe nine and Aaron Collier eight. Rockwell also had three rebounds and seven assists, Mudoh two blocks and three steals, Jones four assists and five steals, Crowe three assists and Collier seven rebounds and three steals.
Crowe finished with 17 points, Rockwell 14, Mudoh 12 and Collier eight in the win over Pine Tree.
Pine Tree was led by Kenny Bradshaw with 20 points.
Today’s action has Kilgore vs. Pittsburg at 8 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Pine Tree at 9:20 p.m., Hallsville vs. Willis at 10:40 a.m., Barbers Hill vs. Spring Hill at noon and Texas High vs. Temple at 6:20 p.m.
■ P. GROVE 58, KILGORE 32: Pleasant Grove opened up an 18-7 lead after one quarter en route to a 58-32 win over Kilgore.
Brian Brown had eight points, Jeremiah Hoskins sevne, Jake Thompson six, Thomas Hattaway three and C.J. Ingram, Rowdy Rieke, Bryson Parker and Kaden Thrower two each in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Kilgore later fell to Barbers Hill, 41-39. The Bulldogs led 29-16 at the half, but Barbers Hill went on a 22-11 run in the third to get back in the game and then outscored the Bulldogs 13-8 in the final eight minutes.
Kilgore had taken a 34-31 lead on a Hoskins 3-pointer with five minutes left, but Kilgore was outscored 10-5 the rest of the way — including two free throws by BH with 1:08 left to move ahead for good.
Hoskins finished with 15 points, Jake Thompson 11, Rieke seven, Ingram five and Hattaway 1.
■ WHITE OAK 60, SHJV 44: Carson Bower tossed in 22 points and added four steals for White Oak, which overcame a 23-16 deficit after one quarter to earn a 60-44 win over the Spring Hill junior varsity.
Brian Williams added 10 points, Gavin Bzdil nine and Gunner Solis eight for the Roughnecks, who outscored the Panthers 23-6 in the second quarter.
Later in the evening, the Roughnecks got 17 points from Williams, 16 from Solis, 11 from Bower and nine apiece from Landon Anderson and Adrian Mumphrey in a 70-16 win over Fruitvale.
Solis added four steals, and Bzdil dished out five assists.
The Roughnecks will host Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
On Thursday, the Roughnecks fell to Kountze (62-45) and Rivercrest (62-50).
Williams had 23 points against Kountze. Bower had 17 and Solis 13 against Rivercrest.
■ UNION GROVE 53, WINONA 50: Carson Daniels tossed in 21 points to lead the way for the Lions as Union Grove earned a 53-50 win over Winona in the Gold Bracket Semifinals.
The Lions, who also got seven points from Elijah Baker, six from Chase Mead and Noah Mayhan, five from Cooper Vestal and four apiece from Kole Burns and Cannon Cowan, will take on Kountze at 4 p.m. today.
MANSFIELD
■ LONGVIEW 62, LEGACY 60: MANSFIELD — Chase Glasper finished with 22 points, Malik Henry added 16 for the Lobos and Longview battled its way into the seventh place game of the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbecue Tournament with a 62-60 win over Mansfield Legacy.
Earlier in the day, the Lobos notched a 62-51 win over Mansfield. Longview will face either Burleson Centennial or LD Bell on Saturday.
Phillip Washington had eight points, Zion Stanley seven and Jalen Hale six for the Lobos.
Justin Crawford finished with 21 points in the loss for Legacy.
Against Mansfield, Washington hammered home seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points.
Henry added 15 for the Lobos, who trailed 13-7 after one quarter and 26-23 at the half before outscoring Mansfield 20-6 in the third stanza. Washington had three triples in the third for the Lobos.
Stanley also scored nine points for Longview.
Brian Fichter had 19 points in the loss for Mansfield.
JAMES BOWIE
■ HARMONY WINS 2: SIMMS — The Harmony Eagles defeated Bloomburg (63-18) and the DeKalb JV (50-42) on Friday.
Gage Goddard had 12 points to lead the way against DeKalb. Logan Baker chipped in with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Evan Patterson seven points, Sam Ross six, Blayze Phillips five, Jax Wilburn and Matthew Scott four apiece, Hunter McNeel two and Carson Helpenstill two points, five assists and six steals.
The Eagles knocked down 12 3-pointers against Bloomburg, with Ross hitting three and finished with a game-high 11 points. Wilburn, Baker and Kyle Jones all added eight points, Helpenstill six, Colton Morris, Goddard and Patterson five apiece, Scott three and Phillips and McNeel two each.
The Eagles will face Atlanta’s JV at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
BROOK HILL
■ BIG SANDY 58, RUSK 53: RUSK — Big Sandy took a big lead into the fourth and held on for a 58-33 win over Rusk on Friday.
Joshua Shipman scored 22 points, Dakarai Menefee 13 and Caden Minter 10 for Big Sandy, which led 47-30 before Rusk went on a late run. Brian Pullum had six points, Carter Oswalt five and Kedron Brown two for the Wildcts, who will face host team Brook Hill at 3 p.m. today.
HUGHES SPRINGS
In Friday action, it was New Boston 46, Ore City 30; Linden-Kildare 53, Winnsboro 35; Avinger 56, Hughes Springs 47; Atlanta 73, Hawkins 38; Ore City 33, Winnsboro 32; Atlanta 52, Avinger 26 and Hughes Springs 46, Hawkins 35
OTHER
■ MOUNT PLEASANT 81, TATUM 70: TATUM — Brock Cooper scored 20 points, and Will Hills, Kelcey Morris and Jamarion Brown all scored 11 points for Mount Pleasant as the Tigers held on for an 81-70 win over Tatum.
Jayden Boyd had 20 points and six rebounds for Tatum, which outscored the Tigers 27-17 in the second quarter to lead 35-31 at the half. Mount Pleasant outscored the Eagles 29-14 in the third.
Haden Crowley finished with 19 points and five rebounds for Tatum. Kendric Malone added 17 points and three assists, Dalone Fuller six points, Trey Fite five rebounds and Bryan Hawkins three assists.
■ WEST RUSK 65, CROCS 45: NEW LONDON — Talon Winings scored 19 points, Myles Foster added 18 and the West Rusk Raiders notched a 65-45 win over the Australian Crocs on Friday.
West Rusk knocked down eight 3-pointers inthe game — four in the first five minutes — and led 18-9 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime.
Gavin Smith added nine points, Jimmie Harper and Jamal Ford six apiece, Logan Patterson five and D.K. Anthony two.
Jai Styles and Blake Russell had 10 points apiece for the Crocs in the loss.
From Staff Reports