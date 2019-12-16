Nacogdoches vs Longview
Malik Henry makes a move to the basket for Longview, on Tuesday December 10, 2019, during their game with Nacogdoches in Lobo Coliseum. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Longview’s Malik Henry came up big over and over for the Longview Lobos last week, finishing off the weekend by earning Most Valuable Player honors and helping lead his team to a championship at the Mount Pleasant Tournament.

For his efforts, the senior standout has earned East Texas Player of the Week honors for games played Dec. 9-14.

Henry, who will sign with George Mason University on Wednesday, averaged 15.6 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in five games. He scored 17 points and was 9-for-11 from the free throw line in the Lobos’ 52-41 win over Naaman Forest in the title game at the Tiger Town Classic.

Longview (12-4) will host John Tyler in non-district action tonight.

In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):

■ Spring Hill’s Jay Rockwell scored at least 14 points in all five games for the Panthers at the Hardin-Jefferson Tournament. He had 22 against Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 15 against Porter, 16 against Nederland and Barbers Hill and 14 against Spepherd.

■ Hallsville’s Benjamin Samples averaged 22.6 points in five games at the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament, helping the Bobcats notch wins over Joshua, San Angelo Central and Granbury.

■ Mineola’s Jonah Fischer averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 turnovers in five games last week.

UG TOURNAMENT

Union Grove will host an 11-team, three-day tournament starting on Thursday.

Joining the host Lions in the event are Gladewater, Hawkins, Hughes Springs, Troup, McLeod, Hooks, Waskom, Harmony, Union Hill and New Diana.

Look or a complete schedule in Thursday’s Longview News-Journal.

TABC POLLS

Tatum checks in at No. 17 in Class 3A, with Tenaha (5) and Gary (23) ranked in 2A and Laneville (8) ranked in Class A in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls. Trinity School of Texas is ranked No. 4 among Class A private schools.

Heading up the lists this week’s polls are Duncanville in 6A, Lancaster in 5A, Yates in 4A, Madision in 3A, Shelbyville in 2A and Slidell in Class A.

