■ PINE TREE 53, RAINS 41: EMORY — Jasiah Wright led the way with 18 points, and the Pine Tree Pirates improved to 8-7 on the year with a 53-41 win over Rains.
Wright also came away with seven steals and handed out four assists for the Pirates, who led 33-19 at halftime.
Daryus Gray had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Terrell Collins chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
The Pirates will take on Hot Springs, Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 to open play in the Paris Tournament.
■ HALLSVILLE 57, LINDALE 47: LINDALE — Benjamin Samples and Taven Jackel combined for 34 points, and the Hallsville Bobcats shut down Lindale in the second half en route to a 57-47 win.
Samples had 18 and Jackel 16 for Hallsville, which trailed 31-25 at the half but outscored the Eagles 32-16 in the second half.
Tanner Benson had eight points, Ryan Pondant six, David Ruff four, Jai Locario three and Danny Marr two.
■ MOUNT PLEASANT 52, KILGORE 26: KILGORE — Mount Pleasant earned a 52-26 non-district win over Kilgore on Friday.
Jeremiah Hoskins had eight points in the loss for Kilgore, which also got six points apiece from Rowdy Rieke and Bryson Parker, three from Thomas Hattaway, two from Jake Thompson and one from C.J. Ingram.
■ TATUM 59, WHITEHOUSE 41: TATUM — Kendric Malone led the way with 14 points, Jayden Boyd and Dalone Fuller had 12 apiece and the Tatum Eagles notched a 59-41 win over Whitehouse.
The Eagles outscored Whitehouse 26-10 in the fourth quarter.
Haden Crowley added nine points, Ty Bridges and Trey Fite four apiece, Kendall Williams two and Decartiyay Allison and Markendrik Beall one each.
■ WO ALUMNI 69, WHITE OAK 41: WHITE OAK — Anthony Hoyt scored 15 points and Conner Weeks added 12 for the White Oak Alumni in a 69-41 win over the 2019-20 Roughnecks.
Austin Iske, Landry Sheridan and Nike Simmons all added seven points and Justin Benson and Dax Davis five apiece.
Brian Williams scored 17, Adrian Mumphrey 10 and Landon Anderson eight for the current Roughnecks.
■ WEST RUSK 60, TIMPSON 55: NEW LONDON — Talon Winings finished with 26 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, and the West Rusk Rainders held on for a 60-55 win over Timpson.
Gavin Smith added 17 for the Raiders. Myles Foster finished with nine, Jaxon Farquhar five and Jamal Ford three. Foster had eight rebounds, and Ford and Farquhar five apiece. Ford dished out two assists, and Smith, Foster and Farquhar all had three steals.
■ BIG SANDY 60, BULLARD 41: BULLARD — Joshua Shipman scored 28 points, Brian Pullum 16 and Carter Oswalt nine for Big Sandy as the Wildcats knocked off Bullard, 60-41.
Dakarai Menefee added five points and Caden Minter two for the Wildcats, who led 16-6 after one quarter and 31-20 at the half.
The Wildcats will face Douglass to open the La Poynor Tournament on Dec. 27.
■ WASKOM 42, TROUP 39: UNION GROVE — Paxton Keeling dropped in 18 points to pace Waskom in a 42-39 win over Troup at the Union Grove Touranment.
Zay Thomas added nine points, Carter Watson eight, Rodney Jackson three and Austin Cadenhead and Zach Stump two apiece.
Kedrick Frazier had 17 points in the loss for Troup. Bracey Cover finished with eight, Blake Wood six, Matthew Castillo three, Grayson driggs and Clayton Vickers two apiece and Logan Womack one.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 52, ORE CITY 44: LINDEN — DaVion Tyson led the way with 14 points, LaDavion Johnson added 12 for the Tigers and Linden-Kildare notched a 52-44 win over Ore City.
Nate Holloway added nine and Jordan Swanson eight for the Tigers.
Ryan Shastid scored 22, Aaron Nigreville seven, Jeremy Kyle six, Jose Lopez five and Allen Nigreville four for Ore City.
■ MCLEOD 70, HOOKS 39: UNION GROVE — Trevor Deel recorded a 29-point, 15-rebound double-double to lead McLeod to a 70-39 win over Hooks at the Union Grove Tournament.
Tyler Williams added 11 points for McLeod. Kobe Bonner finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and three assists, and Keldyn Schubert added six points and 18 assists.
PRIVATE
■ TST 55, N. SUMMERFIELD 43: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Marlin Reeves scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, leading the Trinity School of Texas to a 55-43 win over New Summerfield.
Jy Baxter finished with 15 points and Jaden Ayala 12 for the Titans, who will compete in the Hawkins Tournament starting on Dec. 26.
■ NORTHSIDE 49, ST. MARY’S 35: Northside Christian notched a 49-35 win over the St. Mary’s Knights on Friday.
Dominic Tucker scored 25 points and gathered in 12 rebounds in the loss for St. Mary’s. Anthony Rowe finished with six points and four rebounds, and Ben Kubicek added four rebounds.