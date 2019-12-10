■ PINE TREE 56, WEST RUSK 44: NEW LONDON — Daryus Gray’s 14 points led a trio in double figures for the Pine Tree Pirates in their 56-44 win over the West Rusk Raiders on Tuesday.
The Pirates raced out to an 18-5 first quarter lead, but the Raiders closed it to 25-21 at halftime.
Pine Tree used a 21-8 third period surge to put the game away. Gray was joined by Jasiah Wright and Torrell Collins with 10 points each. Collins had a double-double for the Bucs with 10 boards.
The Pirates (4-5) are in the Mount Pleasant Tournament Thursday and face the host Tigers in a 9:30 a.m. tip.
■ WHITE OAK 52, HUGHES SPRINGS 42: HUGHES SPRINGS — Brian Williams and Carson Bower combined for 27 points as the White Oak Roughnecks notched a 52-42 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs here Tuesday.
The Roughnecks play in the Mount Pleasant Tournament Thursday and face Marshall Christian at 2 p.m.
■ HARMONY 58, HARLETON 22: HARMONY — Evan Patterson dropped in three 3s and finished with a game-high 13 points as the Harmony Eagles scored a 58-22 win over the Harleton Wildcats here Tuesday.
The Eagles rallied from a 12-9 first period deficit and held the Wildcats scoreless in the second eight minute session. Harmony took a 26-12 lead to the break and tripled Harleton in the third with 18-6 run.
Jax Wilburn was the only other Eagle in deuces with 11 points. Sam Ross added nine, Carson Helpenstill eight, Gage Goddard seven, Hunter McNeel four, while Matthew Scott, Blayze Phillips and Kyle Jones each netted two points.
Cole Ring’s eight points paced New Diana.
Harmony (5-1) hosts Union Grove Friday.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 78, QUEEN CITY 36: LINDEN — A 23-point first quarter outburst propelled the Linden-Kildare Tigers to a decisive 78-36 pasting of the Queen City Bulldogs.
L-K book-ended 23-point quarters in the first and fourth and improved to 7-2 on the season.
Devion Tyson was high-point with 21, while Jordan Swanson registered a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds,
Adarian Booth led QC with nine points and Derrick Alexander added eight.
■ BIG SANDY 56, QUITMAN 27: QUITMAN — The Big Sandy Wildcats placed a quartet in double figures as they coasted to a 56-27 win over the Quitman Bulldogs.
Joshua Shipman netted 19 points and yanked nine boards. Dakarai Menefee and Carter Oswalt each scored 11 points and Brian Pullum added 10 to the win.
Jace Reid’s 17 points led Quitman in defeat.
Big Sandy plays in the Gary Tournament Thursday.
■ WINONA 60, NEW DIANA 44: DIANA — Nick Garrett and Cameron Smalls each connected for 19 points to help power the Winona Wildcats to a 60-44 win over the New Diana Eagles on Tuesday night.
Others scoring for the 9-2 Wildcats were Jordan Benson (10), Kendrick Peavy (7), Ashton Smith (3) and Arimon Ford (2).
Scoring for the Eagles were Tevin Lloyd (10), Symry Mitchell (8), Colton Hightower (7), Jordon Samples (6), Noah Morrison (5), Peyton Brewer (5) and Kelsey Bogue (3).
Winona is scheduled to play All Saints in Tyler on Monday, Dec. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
New Diana is scheduled to complete in the McLeod Tournament which begins Thursday (10:20 a.m. vs. Avinger; 1 p.m. vs. McLeod).
■ MCLEOD 84, REDWATER 32: MCLEOD — Trevor Deal’s 26 points led the way to a lopsided 84-32 win for the McLeod Longhorns over the Redwater Dragons.
Kobe Bonner added 18 and Carey Smith 11 as the Horns improved to 8-0 overall.
■ KILGORE 43, PITTSBURG 42: PITTSBURG — Jake Thompson’s last-second bucket lifted the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 43-42 win over the Pittsburg Pirates here Tuesday.
Thompson led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
Kilgore improves to 2-7.
■ HAWKINS 43, ORE CITY 42: HAWKINS — Byrce Burns’ 13 points helped the Hawkins nab a 43-42 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Jayden Dacus tallied 12 and Paeton Smith added 11 to the win.
Ryan Shastid’s 15 points was tops for the Rebels.
JUNIOR HIGH
Foster Middle School went 3-1 against Nacogdoches McMichael on Monday.
Foster 8th A won 46-35, 7th A won 58-41 and 7th B won 26-16 while Foster 8th B dropped a 42-24 decision.