DISTRICT 16-5A
■ JOHN TYLER 51, HALLSVILLE 46: TYLER — Kaylon Crear scored 10 points, capped by two free throws with one second remaining to seal the deal, and John Tyler held on for a 51-46 win over Hallsville.
The Lions led 29-9 at halftime, but the Bobcats made a furious comeback in the second half.
Benjamin Samples scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the in the second half and finished with five 3-pointers overall to pace Hallsville. Ryan Pondant added nine points, Jai Locario seven, Zachar Florence five and Taven Jackel four.
The Bobcats visit Nacogdoches on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ ARP 80, HARMONY 42: ARP — Johnathan Blackwell scored 14 of his 24 points in the first quarter as Arp moved to 10-0 in District 16-3A boys basketball with an 80-42 win over the Harmony Eagles on Tuesday.
The Tigers go to 16-4 overall.
Colton Birdsong added 14 points for Arp with Daniel Clary and Kajun Horton hitting 13 and 10 points, respectively. Also scoring for the Tigers were Tren Jones (9), Elijah Maudlin (6), Kadaylon Williams (2) and Zachariah Mauldin (2).
Logan Baker paced the Eagles (10-16, 0-10) with 27 points, including two 3-pointers. Others scoring for Harmony were Carson Helpenstill (4), Jax Wilburn (4), Kyle Jones (3), Matthew Scott (2) and Evan Patterson (2).
Arp travels to New London on Friday to meet West Rusk. Harmony hosts Troup on Friday.
■ TROUP 50, WHITE OAK 35: TROUP — Kedrick Frazier and Grayson Driggs each hit for 15 points to help power Troup to a 50-35 win over White Oak on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Others scoring for the Tigers (22-9, 7-3) were Clayton Vickers (7), Matthew Castillo (6), Bracey Cover (4) and Logan Womack (3).
Frazier hit four 3-pointers with Driggs and Castillo adding three and one, respectively.
Brian Williams and Carson Bower led the Roughnecks (6-4) with 10 points each. Others scoring for White Oak were Gavin Bzdil (4), Landon Anderson (3), Carson Roling (3), Cayson Siegley (3) and Adrian Mumphrey (2).
■ SABINE 51, GLADEWATER 46: GLADEWATER — The Sabine Cardinals held on for a 51-46 win over the Gladewater Bears on Tuesday.
Eli Kates and K’havia Reese scored 14 points apiece in the loss for Gladewater. Dennis Allen added 11, and Nick Lincoln, Garrett Glenn and Jalynn Robertson all scored two.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 116, HUGHES SPRINGS 44: TATUM — A 22-6 run in the first and a 42-11 outburst in the second gave Tatum a huge halftime lead, and the Eagles rolled to a 116-44 win over Hughes Springs.
Ty Bridges, one of six Eagles to score in double figures, led the way with 26 points and four steals. Jayden Boyd and Haden Crowley added 17 points apiece, Bryan Hawkins 12, Dalone Fuller 11, Decartiyay Allison 10, Kendric Malone nine, Trey Fite eight, Kendall Williams four and Markendrick Beall two. Boyd added five rebounds, two blocks and five steals, Crowley four rebounds and three steals, Hawkins four rebounds, Bridges and Allison four steals apiece and Fuller and Malone three steals each.
Cameron Johns had 13 points and Devin Flournoy 11 for Hughes Springs.
Tatum (19-9, 9-1) will visit Waskom on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 49, OVERTON 28: HAWKINS — Paeton Smith and Jayden Dacus scored 11 points apiece, Jeremy Torres added eight for the Hawks and Hawkins rolled to a 49-28 win against Overton.
Bryce Burns added seven points, Marshall White five, Zach Conde four and Rowdy Burns three for Hawkins, which led 28-6 at halftime.
Hawkins (6-2) will visit Big Sandy on Friday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ GARY 56, ALTO 52: GARY — The Gary Bobcats rallied for a 56-52 win over the Alto Yellowjackets on Tuesday.
Kurrin Sai Jackson paced Alto with 17 points. Skyler Atkins added 14, Jay Pope 11, Jerrion Skinner four and Jackson Duplichain and Keithen Jenkins three apiece.
Alto led 14-11 after one quarter, but trailed 28-24 at halftime.
