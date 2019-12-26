PARIS
■ KILGORE 43, HOPE 29: PARIS — Jeremiah Hoskins and Jake Thompson combined for 30 points, and the Kilgore Bulldogs opened play in the Paris Tournament with a 43-29 win over Hope, Arkansas.
Hoskins had 18 and Thompson 12 for the Bulldogs, who led 13-4 after one quarter and 21-14 at the half.
C.J. Ingram added seven points, Bryson Parker five and Rowdy Rieke one.
In the second game of the day for the Bulldogs, Kilgore dropped a 57-38 decision to North Forney.
Hoskins led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Ingram and Rieke eight apiece, Thomas Hattaway six, Thompson three and Jaylon Guice two
TENAHA
■ TENAHA 79, WHITE OAK 53: TENAHA — The Tenaha Tigers raced out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and built a 47-20 halftime lead en route to a 79-53 iwn over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Brian Williams and Landon Anderson scored nine points apiece in the loss for White Oak, which outscored the Tigers 18-8 in the final stanza.
Dustin Covington had eight points, Gunner Solis and Carson Roling six apiece, Carson Bower five, Gavin Bzdil four and Ben Jacyno and Adrian Mumphrey three apiece. Bower added five rebounds, and Williams had four assists.
The Roughnecks will face either Lipan or Thorndale at 10 a.m. today at Panola College.
HAWKINS
■ WEST RUSK 48, ALBA-GOLDEN 43: HAWKINS — Talon Winings dropped in 20 points, Logan Patterson added 12 for the Raiders and West Rusk rallied for a 48-33 win over Alba-Golden.
Myles Foster chipped in with nine points, Gavin Smith five and Jaxon Farquhar two for West Rusk, which trailed 10-9 after one quarter but led 26-23 heading into the final stanza before outscoring Alba-Golden 22-10 in the final eight minutes.
Farquhar had 11 rebounds, Foster seven, Winings six and Smith five. Jamal Ford led with three assists. Foster came away with five steals, Winings four and Ford three.
■ TST 70, DEKALB 68: HAWKINS — It was a shootout between Longview Trinity School of Texas and DeKalb as the Titans won in overtime, 70-68.
It was an individual matchup as well with Trinity’s Caed Liebengood scoring 40 points and DeKalb’s Ramaj Vaughn hitting for 34 points.
Others scoring for the Titans (11-4) were Patrick Pither (10), Marlin Reeves (7), Jaden Ayala (6), Jy Baxter (5) and Del Wichersham (2).
As for the Bears, others scoring were Timon Proby (12), AJ Burgin (9), Jamar Vaughn (9) and Ty Olson (4).
West Rusk will tangle with Longview Trinity at 3:30 p.m. Friday and the Panthers will meet DeKalb at 9:15 a.m.
FROM STAFF REPORTS