MOUNT PLEASANT
■ BIRDVILLE 75, LONGVIEW 71: MOUNT PLEASANT — Chase Henderson scored 30 points and knocked down eight of his team’s 17 3-pointers to lead Birdville to a 75-71 overtime victory against Longview.
Henderson had 14 points in the fourth quarter as Birdville rallied from a 50-41- deficit to force overtime.
Chase Glasper scored 24 points and connected on six triples in the loss for Longview. Phillip Washington finished with 17 points, Malik Henry 15, Jalen Hale 11 and Zion Stanley four.
■ WHITE OAK SPLITS: MOUNT PLEASANT — The White Oak Roughnecks used a 19-point performance form Carson Bower to earn a 52-46 win over Marshall Christian Academy on Thursday.
The Roughnecks also dropped a 54-44 decision to Mount Pleasant’s JV.
Against MCA, Gunner Solis had 16 points and Brian Williams 14.
Solis knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 16 points against Mount Pleasant. Bower added 11 for the Roughnecks, who will face Kilgore at noon today.
GLEN ROSE■ HALLSVILLE SPLITS: The Hallsville Bobcats earned a 65-57 win over Joshua and dropped a 70-60 decision to China Spring on Thursday in the Lions Club Tournament.
Hallsville outscored Joshua 20-10 in the fourth quarter, with Danny Marr scoring 10 of his 13 points in the frame. Benjamin Samples paced the Bobcats with 31 points. Taven Jackel added 10, Ryan Pondant and David Ruff four apiece, Jai Lacario two and Joseph Melendez one.
Against China Spring, Samples had 15 points, Locario 14, Pondandt 11, Tanner Benson seven, Jackel and Marr three apiece and Trenton Smith and Ruff two each.
Hallsville will meet San Angelo Central at 11:40 a.m. today.
GARY TOURNAMENT
■ WEST RUSK SPLITS: GARY — The West Rusk Raiders defeated Alto (65-58) and fell to Broaddus (60-37) on the opening day of the Gary Tournament.
Against Alto, Gavin Smith scored 20 points, Talon Winings 12 and Logan Patterson and Jamal Ford eight apiece. Myles Foster had nine rebounds and five steals, Jamal Ford four rebounds, three assists and two steals, Winings seven rebounds, two assists and four steals and Smith five rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Jay Pope scored 18 points in the loss for Alto. Skyler Atkins added 10, Kurrin Sai Jackson and Jackson Duplichain nine apiece, Kevin Blanton seven and Keithen Jenkins five.
Winings finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the loss to Broaddus. Jaxon Farquhar had nine points, four rebounds and three steals and Jimmie Harper six rebounds and two steals.
■ TIMPSON 43, BIG SANDY 42: GARY — Braden Courtney led the Bears with 14 points as Timpson notched a 43-42 win over Big Sandy on Thursday.
Josh Shipman had 15 points, and Carter Oswalt and Dakarai Menefee added nine apiece for Big Sandy, which will play twice in the tournament today. The Wildcats will face Douglass at 11:30 a.m.
FRANKSTON■ TROUP SPLITS: FRANKSTON — Troup opened tournament action with a 65-27 win over Cross Roads, but fell later in the day to unbeaten Grapeland, 63-51.
Against Cross Roads, Grayson Driggs scored 21 points, Bracey Cover 11, Blake Wood 11 and Kedrick Frazier nine, with Clayton Vickers adding five, Matthew Castillo four and Logan Womack and Easton Hagueberg two apiece.
Driggs had 17 for Troup (6-1) in the loss to Grapeland. Womack finished with nine, Cover eight, Frazier six, Vickers five, Wood three, Castillo two and Haugeberg one.
Cadarion Wiley paced Grapeland with 19 points.
Troup meets Frankston at 10:30 a.m. today.
MCLEOD■ MCLEOD WINS 2: MCLEOD — Host team McLeod earned wins over Queen City (58-29) and New Diana (64-20) on Thursday.
Against Queen City, McLeod raced out to a 15-0 lead after one and led 24-5 at the half.
Casey Smith finished with 13 points and Kobe Bonner 11. Austin Gilmore added nine, and Nos Gryder chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Dylan Scott dropped in 19 points in the loss for Queen City.
Trevor Deel had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Bonner 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals and Nathan Parker and Gryder nine points apiece against New Diana.
Tevin Lloyd scored 10 in the loss for New Diana.
In other games on Thursday, it was Avery 75, Maud 60; Atlanta 82, Maud 44; Atlanta 76, Queen City 30 and Avery 68, McLeod JV 38.