■ TATUM 53, SABINE 52: TATUM — Haden Crowley scored 15 points, and the Tatum Eagles held on for a 53-52 win over Sabine.
Markendric Beall added eight points, Kendric Malone seven and Dalone Fuller five for Tatum, which led 45-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Breydan Pobuda had 15 points and David Robinson 10 in the loss for Sabine.
■ TROUP 73, HENDERSON 53: TROUP — Bracey Cover scored 22 points, Grayson Driggs was close behind with 19 and the Troup Tigers opened the season with a 73-53 win over Henderson.
Kedrick Frazier added 12 points for the Tigers, who led 23-12 after one quarter and 38-25 at halftime.
Bryson Collins scored 22 and added three steals, and Markell Washington had 15 points in the loss for Henderson (0-1). Devin Phillips pulled down six rebounds.
■ LANEVILLE 63, MCA 58: LANEVILLE — The first quarter prove to be the difference for Laneville on Tuesday in a 63-58 win over Marshall Christian Academy.
Laneville led 16-8 after one quarter and 34-24 at the half, but MCA stayed in the game by outscoring the Tigers 20-15 in the third quarter.
Joseph Allen scored 21 points and Coby Chambers 16 in the loss for MCA.
■ MCLEOD 70, GENOA CENTRAL 34: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel scored 24 points, Kobe Bonner added 18 and McLeod rolled to a 70-34 win over Genoa Central on Tuesday to open the season.
McLeod led 23-9 after one quarter and 44-16 at the half.
