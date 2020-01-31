DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 49, SPRING HILL 45: KILGORE — Jake Thompson grabbed a rebound, drew a foul and sank two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to ice the victory for Kilgore in a 49-45 win over Spring Hill.
Kilgore trailed by seven in the fourth quarter, but Jeremiah Hoskins hit a free throw with 1:44 remaining to give the Bulldogs a 44-43 lead.
C.J. Ingram added two free throws for the Bulldogs to push the lead to 46-43 with 53 seconds remaining, but the Panthers’ Curtis Crowe hit a runner in the late to close the gap to 46-45 14 seconds later.
Two free throws by Thomas Hattaway with 23 seconds remaining put Kilgore on top 47-45. Spring Hill’s Tyrese Jones missed a triple with 12 seconds left, and Thompson came away with the rebound and hit his free throws to seal the deal for Kilgore.
Hoskins finished with 19 points to lead Kilgore. Ingram added 13, Rowdy Rieke six, Thompson and Hattaway four and Kaden Thrower three.
■ WEST RUSK 73, HARMONY 45: HARMONY — The West Rusk Raiders bolted to a 24-6 lead after one quarter and notched a 73-45 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Gavin Smith had 19 points and Talon Winings 18 for West Rusk.
Logan Baker finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Harmony. Sam Ross scored 14 points, Jax Wilburn eight, Kyle Jones three and Gage Goddard two.
■ TROUP 38, SABINE 31: LIBERTY CITY — The Troup Tigers held a slim edge in all four quarters and held on for a 38-31 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Troup led 10-8 after one, and outscored the Cardinals 9-7 in the second, 10-8 in the third and 9-8 in the fourth.
Savoy Goodwyn had eight points and 12 rebounds in the loss for Sabine. A.J. Gresham finished with eight points, and Kaden Manning had four points and five rebounds.
■ ARP 58, WHITE OAK 39: WHITE OAK — Colton Birdsong dropped in 20 points, Johnathan Blackwell added 12 and the Arp Tigers earned a 58-39 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Carson Bower finished with 11 points in the loss for the Roughnecks. Adrian Mumphrey added nine, Brian Williams seven, Dustin Covington and Landon Anderson five apiece and Carson Roling two. Covington also dished out four assists.
■ WINONA 72, GLADEWATER 44: WINONA — Ashton Smith scored 26 points, Cameron Smalls added 17 and Nick Garrett tossed in 12 for Winona in a 72-44 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Dennis Allen scored 14 and Eli Kates 11 in the loss for Gladewater. K’havia Reese finished with seven points, Jalan Robertson six, Garrett Glenn four and Brodie Ellis two.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 64, ELYSIAN FIELDS 54: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Jeremy Kyle scored 17 points, Ryan Shastid and Allen Nigreville added 13 apiece for the Rebels and Ore City picked up a 64-54 road win against Elysian Fields.
Aaron Nigreville joined a trio of teammates in double figures with 11 points.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 82, HARLETON 35: BIG SANDY — Joshua Shipman scored 27 points, Carter Oswalt added 20 and the Big Sandy Wildcats stormed out to a big lead en route to an 82-35 victory over the Harleton Wildcats.
Shipman had 13 and Oswalt nine in the first quarter as Big Sandy built a 35-7 cushion.
Dakarai Menefee scored 11 points for Big Sandy. Zack Gregory added six, and Kedron Brown, Brian Pullum, Sean Gregory and Ashton Beason all had four. Caden Minter rounded out the scoring with two points.
Justin Davidson led the way for Harleton with 11 points.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MCLEOD 48, MAUD 33: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel’s 23-point, 15-rebound double-double paced McLeod to a 48-33 win over Maud.
Kobe Bonner added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns. Keldyn Schubert filled the stat sheet with six points, seven assists, six steals and six rebounds, and Austin Gilmore pulled down seven rebounds.
■ RIVERCREST 48, LINDEN-KILDARE 39: LINDEN — Zack Lane led a balanced scoring attack for Rivercrest with 11 points, and the Rebels earned a 48-39 win over Linden-Kildare.
Kamryn English added nine for Rivercrest.
Red Tyson scored 12 points and LaDavion Johnson added 11 in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Chase Bynum finished with seven, Jordan Swanson six and Vincent Peters three. Peters had 10 rebounds, Bynum six rebounds and Johnson three steals and six assists. Nate Holloway blocked two shots.
DISTRICT 14-4A
■ VAN 51, MABANK 32: VAN — Hunter Hutchins scored 25 points, P.J. Brooks added 11 and the Van Vandals opened up a big halftime lead on the way to a 51-32 win over Mabank.
Javonta Thomas scored eight points for the Vandals, who led 32-13 at the break.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ ALTO 64, CUSHING 52: CUSHING — Skyler Atkins torched the nets for 29 points, Kurrin Sai Jackson added 18 for the Yellowjackets and Alto earned a 64-52 win over Cushing.
Keithen Jenkins added six for Alto, which led 28-13 at halftime. Jerrion Skinner scored four points, Jackson Duplichain three and Clayton Terry and Jay Pope two apiece.
LATE THURSDAY
■ HEAT 72, HARVEST 36: John Sawyer and Elijah Grimes combined for 42 points, Oakley Vallery and Braden McCullin joined them in double figures and Longview HEAT rolled to a 72-35 win over Harvest.
Sawyer finished with 22 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds, and Grimes added 20 points, seven rebounds four assists and four steals. McCullin scored 14 points, Vallery had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, Ben Hill five points and Brentton Jenkins one point and three rebounds.
FROM STAFF REPORTS