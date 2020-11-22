LONGVIEW 86, HENDERSON 45: Caed Liebengood scored 15 of his game-high 22 points int he third quarter, Marco Washington added 21 for the Lobos and Longview rolled to an 86-45 win over Henderson on Saturday at Lobo Coliseum.
The Lobos hammered home 10 3-pointers in the game and sank 11 of 17 free throws.
Isaiah Johnson added 15 points, Damarlon Turner 12, Torrence Lattimore seven, Daze Wallace five and Kendall Mitchell four.
BROWNSBORO 43, Q. FORD 37: BROWNSBORO — Michael Fitzgerald led a balanced Bear attack with 12 points, and Brownsboro built a 27-14 halftime lead en route to a 43-37 win over Quinlan Ford.
Gekyle Baker and Malik English had eight apiece, Aidan Hardin six, Kyle Nichols four, Hayden Woods and Aiden Green two apiece and Lane Epperson on for the 2-0 Bears.
MCLEOD 62, ATLANTA 58: MCLEOD — Keldyn Schubert scored 27 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and four steals, Nathan Parker and Silas Murdock combined for 25 points and McLeod edged Atlanta, 62-58.
Parker had 13 points and Murdock 12 points and eight rebounds.
Alex Boston had 22 and Damien Collins 18 in the loss for Atlanta.
RUSK 39, FRANKSTON 33: RUSK — Marcos Torres scored nine points, all on 3-pointers in the final two quarters, and the Rusk Eagles knocked off the Frankston Indians, 39-33.
Elijah Ward added eight points, and Isaiah Ward collected eight rebounds for the Eagles.
HARLETON 51, BIG SANDY 21: BIG SANDY - Harleton built an 11-3 lead after one quarter, and then used a big third period to hand Big Sandy a 51-21 setback on Saturday.
Harleton outscored Big Sandy 22-3 in the third.
Justin Davidson scored 12 and Cole Ring 11 for Harleton.
Braiden Smeltzer had seven, Jake Johnson five, Adrian Petty and Dakota Kitchen four apiece and Joshua Wang one in the loss for Big Sandy.
