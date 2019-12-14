MOUNT PLEASANT
■ LONGVIEW 52, NAAMAN FOREST 41: MOUNT PLEASANT — For the second year in a row, the Longview Lobos came away with top honors at the TRMC Tiger Town Tournament.
The Lobos overcame a sluggish third period to dispose of the Naaman Forest Rangers 52-41 in the large school Gold Bracket Championship.
Malik Henry, a George Mason commit, led the Lobos with 17 points, including 9 of 11 at the free throw line.
Phil Washington netted 12 points and Jalen Hale dropped 11 points.
Longview (12-4) plays host to John Tyler Tuesday.
Other results: Gold Bracket — Mount Pleasant 65, Birdville 31 (third place); Silver Bracket — Marshall 75, Wichita Falls 43 (championship); Small School Gold Bracket — Jefferson 51, DeKalb 39 (championship); Small School Silver Bracket — Rains 57, Pittsburg 54 (championship).
GLEN ROSE
■ HALLSVILLE 80, GRANBURY 75, OT: GLEN ROSE - Ben Samples scorched the cords for 32 points as the Hallsville Bobcats outscored the Granbury Pirates 15-10 in overtime to take third place at the Glen Rose Tournament 80-75.
Samples rained down six 3-pointers as the Bobcats improved to 9-6 on the season.
In addition to Samples, Taven Jackel and Jai Lacario each contributed 12 points to the victory.
Halllsville visits Spring Hill Tuesday evening.
GARY■ WEST RUSK 51, ELYSIAN FIELDS 49: GARY — Talon Winings was on fire Saturday as the West Rusk Raiders had to go overtime in order to defeat the Elysian Fields Yellojackets in final round play at the Gary Tournament.
Winings canned a couple treys and finished with a game high 22 points. Jamal Ford was a force on the boards with 12 caroms.
Elysian Fields staged a fourth quarter rally to force overtime.
Myles Foster also hit double digits and finished with 13 points.
MCLEOD
■ MCLEOD 53, MAUD 24: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel turned in another double double as the McLeod Longhorns ran their record to 12-1 with a decided 53-24 rout of the Maud Cardinals here Saturday at the McLeod Boys Tournament.
Deel finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Bonner also had doubles with 11 points.
LATE FRIDAY GARY
■ WEST RUSK 46, DOUGLAS 45: GARY — A balanced scoring performance led to West Rusk’ 46-45 thriller against Douglas in the Gary Tournament.
The Raiders were led in victory by Talon Winings and Myles Foster each with nine points. Gavin Smith and Jaxon Farquhar both netted seven points in the exciting triumph.
TST 84, ETCA 38: Caed Lienbengood rang up 39 points as Trinity School of Texas rolled to an 84-38 win over East Texas Christian Academy.
Lienbengood also pulled down 10 boards. Marlin Reeves added a double double of his own with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden Ayala dropped in a dozen for the Titans.
TST travels to New Summerfield Friday.
FRANKSTON
■ TROUP 47, ELKHART 43: FRANKSTON — Grayson Diggs came through with 20 points as the Troup Tigers eked out a 47-43 semifinal win over the Elks from Elkhart Friday in the Frankston Tournament.
Diggs was joined in doubles by Bracey Cover’s 10 points.
Ky Thomas busted for 20 points for the Elks and Bart Starr netted an additional 15 points.
MCLEOD
■ HORNS GRAB A SPLIT: MCLEOD — The host McLeod Longhorns earned a Friday split with a narrow 55-51 loss to Atlanta and a decisive 81-38 rout of Avery.
Trevor Deel was the real deal in both games for the Horns. Deel finished with double doubles of 17 points, 15 rebounds in game one and 23 points to go with 10 boards in game two.
OTHER GAMES
■ LONGVIEW HEAT 71, HARVEST 34: John Sawyer had a double double of 12 points and 11 assists as the Longview HEAT proved too hot to handle in a 71-34 threshing of Harvest.
Oakley Vallery was high point with 15 points, while Elijah Grimes pitched in with 10 points.
From Staff Reports