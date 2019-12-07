BROOK HILL
■ BROOK HILL 41, BIG SANDY 32: BULLARD — Brook Hill outscored Big Sandy by 11 in a decisive first quarter en route to a nine-point (41-32) win.
Joshua Shipman and Dakarai Menefee had 12 points apiece and Brian Pullum added eight for Big Sandy, which fell behind 16-5 after one frame.
Chandler Fletcher had 20 points in the win for Brook Hill.
Big Sandy will visit Quitman on Tuesday.
HUGHES SPRINGS
Action on the final day of the tournament included: Atlanta 78, Linden-Kildare 54; New Boston 59, Hawkins 35; Winnsboro 54, Hughes Springs 48; Ore City 48, Avinger 14
LATE FRIDAY■ TROUP 57, BECKVILLE 51: BECKVILLE — Bracey Cover led the way with 17 points, Kedrick Frazier (110 and Matthew Castillo (10) joined him in double figures and Troup held on for a 57-51 win over Beckville.
Grayson Driggs added seven points, Logan Womack six, Blake Wood four and Clayton Vickers two for Troup, which led 14-9 after one quarter and 31-22 at the half.
Jaeden Slaughter had 15, Ryan Harris 14, Abram Hairgrove 11, Evan Allen five, Elijah Ramsey four and Matt Barr two in the loss for Beckville.
COLLEGE
■ KILGORE 69, JACKSONVILLE 55: JACKSONVILLE — The Kilgore College Rangers won their second straight Region XIV Conference game on Saturday, knocking off Jacksonville College, 69-55.
Michael Thomas led the way for KC with 32 points. Rodrigue Andela added 11, and Tyron McMillian and D’Rell Roberts scored 10 apiece. Andela also had 10 rebounds, McMillian seven rebounds and Roberts five assists.
The Rangers (10-2, 2-1) will be idle until Dec. 29 when Houston Community College visits KC’s Masters Gymnasium for a 6 p.m. non-conference game.
