LONGVIEW

Mascot: Lobos

Coach: Don Newton

Coach’s record: 373-225

District: 11-6A (Rockwell, Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Lee, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite

2018-19 record: 26-9

Top returning players: Malik Henry (64 dunks, 100 blocks in 2019) … Phillip Washington (12.4 points, 7.4 assists) … Chase Glasper

Newcomers to watch: Jailen Hale

You can count on: “We’ll defend and play hard.” — Newton

Needs work: “Younger guys with much increased roles.” — Newton

Did you know: Newton has a 49-18 record at Longview … Henry is the no. 14 ranked player in Texas in 2020. He’ll signed with George Mason on Wednesday. The three-year starter was defensive Player of the Year in the district last season, and he’s scored 689 career points … Washington, a three-year starter and two-time first-team all-district player, has 889 career points and 371 career assists

TYLER LEEMascot: Red Raiders

Coach: Alan Simmons

District: 11-6A (Longview, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite)

Top returning players: Jamal Jones … Jaiden Pinson

Newcomers to watch: Bryce Campbell … Jordan Davault … Nathan Noland … Teon Erwin … Landry Simmons … Jaylon Spencer

You can count on: “Experience and depth.” — Simmons

Needs work: “Consistency.” — Simmons

Did you know: Simmons has 398 career wins … Jones was a first team all-district player, and Pinson earned Newcomer of the Year honors in the district a year ago

PINE TREE

Mascot: Pirates

Coach: Brandon Shaver

District: 16-5A (Marshall, Hallsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)

2018-19 record: 24-11

Top returning players: J.J. Sparkman

Newcomers to watch: Jasiah Wright … Joseph Johnson … J.D. Rockwell … Kenny Bradshaw … Daryus Gray

You can count on: “We will get after you on the defensive end. All baskets will be earned.” — Shaver

Needs work: “The players learning my system and how we expect them to play.” — Shaver

Did you know: Shaver is a New Diana High School graduate

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Bobcats

Coach: Rusty Walker

Coach’s record: 326-282

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)

2018-19 record: 17-18

Top returning players: Benjamin Samples (10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists) … Jai Locario (2.0 assists) … Ryan Pondant (1.5 rebounds) … Danny Marr (1.3 points)

Newcomers to watch: Taven Jackel … Joseph Melendez … Trenton Smith … Tanner Benson … Taylor Sheffield … David Ruff … Zachar Florence

You can count on: “The Bobcats return four players from a group that just missed the playoffs in 2018-19. They will need strong contributions and ledership from all four, as well as help from several players making the move up from JV.” — Walker

Needs work: “The Bobcats will need to accept roles and rebound effectively.” — Walker

Did you know: Walker has a 94-94 record at Hallsville

MARSHALL

Mascot: Mavericks

Coach: Bobby Carson

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)

2018-19 record: 18-13

Top returning players: Savion Williams (12 points, 7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) … Lyrik Rawls … Kevin Pinson … Jaedon Knox

Newcomers to watch: Chris Leonard … Niderrick Lewis … Fred Woolen

You can count on: “We have depth and will play had.” — Carson

Did you know: Carson has 748 career coaching wins … Rawls and Pinson both moved to Marshall from Jefferson

LINDALE

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Chris Grotemat

Coach’s record: 204-148

District: 15-5A (Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Royse City)

2018-19 record: 21-11

Top returning players: Jacob Koeshall (13 points, 5.4 rebounds) … Jaymond Jackson (4 points, 5 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Colton Taylor

You can count on: “Smart, mentally tough players who will play hard for one another for 32 minutes.” — Grotemat

Needs work: “Inexperience. Lindale graduated eight from last year’s playoff team, including seven of the top eight scorers.” — Grotemat

Did you know: Grotemat is 36-28 in two seasons at Lindale … Assistant coach Bridges Gibbs was a standout player for Grotemat at Sabine High School, helping the Cardinals win 29 games in 2011-12

PLEASANT GROVEMascot: Hawks

Coach: Dwight McCowan

District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau,Pittsburg)

2018-19 record: 19-16

Top returning players: Layton Jackson … Dylan Hopkins … Sergio Rodriguez … T’vondrick Henry … Marcus Burris

Newcomers to watch: Sam Bradshaw … Landon Jackson … Torey Phillips … Brett Carmony

Needs work: “We just need time to play together. We have made a deep football run the past two years, so we haven’t had our full team until January.” — McCowan

Did you know: Pleasant Grove finished second in the district, but made a four-deep playoff run with wins over Henderson, Mabank and Crandall before losing to Oak Cliff Faith Family in the regional semifinals

SPRING HILL

Mascot: Panthers

Coach: Tim Ender

District: 16-4A (Gilmer, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)

2018-19 record: 36-4

Top returning players: Casey Mudoh … Vencent Rockwell … Jay Rockwell … Tyrese Jones … Terrance Head … Hunter Holland

You can count on: “We are going to play hard every night.” — Ender

Needs work: “We will need to continue to work hard on the defensive end.” — Ender

Did you know: ender is 102-59 in five seasons at Spring Hill, which reached the regional quarterfinals last season before losing by three to Paris

KILGORE

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: Jeff Coleman

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)

2018-19 record: 18-12

Top returning players: Jeremiah Hoskins

Newcomers to watch: C.J. Ingram … Jake Thompson … Rowdy Rieke

Needs work: “With only one returning player from a year ago, we have a lot of work to do.” — Coleman

Did you know: Coleman has a 92-55 record at Kilgore

HENDERSON

Mascot: Lions

Coach: Josh Francis

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy)

2018-19 record: 10-17

Top returning players: Caleb Medford … Kevin Fields … Jy Fuller … Bryson Collins … Torami Dixon … Markell Washington

Newcomers to watch: Luke Wallace … Devin Phillips

You can count on: “Good returning players, the ability to press and play fast and lots of scorers on offense.” — Francis

Needs work: “Defensive communication.” — Francis

Did you know: Francis, 28, is a Henderson graduate

GILMERMascot: Buckeyes

Coach: Markeithlon Tate

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)

2018-19 record: 11-11

Top returning players: Eddie Ray (19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds) … Luke Watson (6 points, 5.2 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Tray McConnell

CARTHAGE

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: Charlie Tucker

Coach’s record: 221-250

District: 20-4A (Jasper, Huntington, Center, Hudson)

2018-19 record: 13-6

Top returning players: De’Aundrey Bowman … Montrell Smith … Kai Horton … Quinton Owens … Nick Stewart

You can count on: “Our players will compete and play hard.” — Tucker

Needs work: “Toughness.” — Tucker

Did you know: Bowman was the district’s defensive Player of the year last season … Tucker, who is 78-72 at Carthage, led the Bulldogs to the school’s first district title since 2001 a year ago

MINEOLA

Mascot: Yellowjackets

Coach: Ryan Steadman

District: 12-3A (Quitman, Alba-Golden, Edgewood, Grand Saline, Rains, Lone Oak)

2018-19 record: 25-7

Top returning players: Jonah Fischer … Kelby Bruner

Newcomers to watch: Dawson Pendergrass … T.J. Moreland … Wiley Franks

You can count on: “I have some really good leaders that set the example of how hard to work.” — Steadman

Needs work: “Defense may not start out as a strength, so we need to really work to make it a strength by district.” — Steadman

Did you know: Fisher was a first team all-district performer last season

REDWATER

Mascot: Dragons

Coach: Will Thompson

District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)

2018-19 record: 15-18

Top returning players: Nick Long

Newcomers to watch: Preston Davis … Silas Cowgill … Landyn McLeod … Cole Turner

Needs work: The team needs to use the pre-district to game experience at the varsity level. There are only two returning varsity players from last year’s team.” — Thompson

Did you know: Thompson is starting his first season as a head coach

ATLANTA

Mascot: Rabbits

Coach: Jarrod Boston

Coach’s record: 291-195

District: 14-3A (DeKalb, Redwater, Hooks, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City)

2018-19 record: 31-5

Top returning players: Daimion Collins (18.9 points, 11.7 rebounds) … Hunter Allen (13.3 points) … Keyshawn Easter … J.J. Fields

Newcomers to watch: Brody Childress … Caleb Hamilton … Alex Boston

You can count on: “Offense and rebounding.” — Boston

Needs work: “Defense.” — Boston

Did you know: Collins holds 19 Division I scholarship offers … Hunter has signed to play college baseball

NEW DIANA

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Ryan Herring

Coach’s record: 58-104

District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Tatum, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City)

Top returning players: Tevin Lloyd … Keelan Clark … Kelsey Bogue … Noah Morrison

You can count on: “Wewill play hard and compete for 32 minutes.” — Herring

Needs work: “Defensive fundamentals and offensive efficiency. We are going to have to make sure we don’t allow easy baskets while having quality shots every possession.” — Herring

Did you know: Herring was the head girls basketball coach at New Diana from 2013-15

TATUM

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Brett Carr

District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, New Diana, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City)

Top returning players: Kendric Malone … Jayden Boyd … Trey Fite … Aiden Anthony … Kendall Williams … Haden Crowley … Dalen Fuller … Decartiyay Allison … Brian Hawkins

Newcomers to watch: Drake Walton … Ty Bridges … Kendrick Beall

You can count on: “They are no longer freshmen. This may be the tallest team we have had in a long time.” — Carr

Needs work: “We have to learn about leadership and competing. There is a large void to be filled with the graduation of OB Jones.” — Carr

Did you know: According to Carr, Tatum is the only school in the United States that has two players in the NHSF record book for 3-pointers made in a season – Jamie Bradley with 171 in 2003 and Robbie Rockwell with 168 in 2013

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Yellowjackets

Coach: Oliver Deal

District: 15-3A (Tatum, New Diana, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City)

Top returning players: Tyrese Hardeman … Landon Swank … Campbell White

Newcomers to watch: Ryan Wilkerson … Logan Presley … Fred Hardeman

You can count on: “The Yellowjackets will give max effort for 32 minutes, every game, every night.” — Deal

Needs work: “Chemistry with the new coach.” – Deal

ORE CITY

Mascot: Rebels

Coach: Rayond Lopez

Coach’s record: 299-177

District: 15-3A (Tatum, Elysian Fields, New Diana, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs)

Top returning players: Ryan Shastid (19.3 points, 5 assists) … Jose Lopez

Newcomers to watch: Jeremy Kyle

You can count on: “Team defense.” — Lopez

Needs work: “Team chemistry with four new faces on varsity.” — Lopez

WHITE OAK

Mascot: Roughnecks

Coach: Brett Cloud

Coach’s record: 83-71

District: 16-3A (Sabine, Arp, Troup, Gladewater, Winona, West Rusk, Harmony)

2018-19 record: 10-20

Top returning players: Dustin Covington (7.2 points) … Carson Bower (6 rebounds) … Brian Williams (5.4 points) … Gunner Solis

Newcomers to watch: Carson Roling … Landon Anderson

You can count on: “I have a solid mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen that love the game. We have worked hard over the summer and offseason, and we need to see progression from our returning varsity players.” — Cloud

Needs work: “Overall, a very young or inexperienced team. We have some guys that have to learn the speed and physicality of varsity level basketball on the job to overcome a lack of pure athleticism and size.” — Cloud

Did you know: Cloud is a White Oak graduate

HARMONY

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Clint Helpenstill

District: 16-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Arp, Troup, Gladewater, Winona, West Rusk, Harmony)

2018-19 record: 8-20

Top returning players: Gage Goddard … Jax Wilburn … Carson Helpenstill … Evan Patterson

Newcomers to watch: Sam Ross … Logan Baker

You can count on: “We will be a deeper team this year.” — Helpenstill

Needs work: “We need to play as a team, be selfless, take shots within our offense, may our layups, get to the free throw line, talk on defense and outhustle the opposing team.” — Helpenstill

Did you know: Goddard recently signed a baseball scholarship with Panola College

WEST RUSK

Mascot: Raiders

Coach: Chad Hlavaty

District: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, Troup, Sabine, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater)

2018-19 record: 7-20

Top returning players: Talon Winings … Myles Foster … Rod Woodson

Newcomers to watch: Jamal Ford … Jaxon Farquhar … Jimmie Harper

You can count on: “Defensive intensity.Our new press and run and gun system fits our kids well.” — Hlavaty

Needs work: “Experience. A lot of first time varsity starters and contributors.” — Hlavaty

Did you know: Hlavaty, a West Rusk graduate, is in his first season as a head coach after assisting at Jacksonville College, Grace, T.K. Gorman and Gilmer

SABINE

Mascot: Cardinals

Coach: Colby Carr

District: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater)

2018-19 record: 25-10

Top returning players: Savoy Goodwyn … David Robinson … A.J. Gresham … Bre’den Ford

Newcomers to watch: Breydan Pobuda

You can count on: “Great effort and intensity and tough defense.” — Carr

Needs work: “Overall team shooting, offensive execution and establishing new leadership.” — Carr

Did you know: Carr is 51-18 at Sabine … The Cardinals won bi-district and area playoff games last season before losing in the regional quarterfinals to Tatum

GLADEWATER

Mascot: Bears

Coach: Curtis Armstrong

District: 16-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Arp, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Harmony)

2018-19 record: 12-12

Top returning players: Eli Kates (15 points, 8.4 rebounds) … Eligia Carter … Dennis Allen … K’havia Reese … Robbie Hodges … Garrett Glenn … Nick Lncoln … Logan Bohanon

Newcomers to watch: Kollin Lewis … Jakeal Broughton

You can count on: “Playing hard.” — Armstrong

Needs work: “Outside shooting needs to improve.” — Armstrong

WINONAMascot: Wildcats

Coach: James Mosley

District: 16-3A (Sabine, Harmony, Gladewater, Troup, Arp, White Oak, West Rusk)

2018-19 record: 17-13

Top returning players: Cameron Smalls (14.8 points) … Nick Garrett (10.3 points)

Newcomers to watch: Jordan Benson

You can count on: “Up tempo style of play.” — Mosley

Needs work: “Defense.” — Mosley

Did you know: Winona lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to Tatum

ARP

Mascot: Tigers

Coach: Joe Crawford

District: 16-3A (Sabine, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater, Troup, White Oak, West Rusk)

2018-19 record: 9-15

Top returning players: Zachariah Mauldin … Jonathan Blackwell … Tren Jones … Colton Birdsong … Kadaylon Williams … Kajun Horton

You can count on: “Experience. We have 10 guys returning with eight getting great minutes and three of those being starters since they were freshmen.” — Crawford

Needs work: “Communication.” — Crawford

Did you know: Crawford is 29-34 in three seasons at Winona, including 24-14 in district play

MCLEODMascot: Longhorns

Coach: Steven Lambeth

District: 15-2A (Clarksville, Rivercrest, Linden-Kildare, Detroit, James Bowie, Maud)

2018-19 record: 29-8

Top returning players: Trevor Deel (18 points, 13 rebounds) … Kobe Bonner (8 points) … Casey Smith (12 points) … Carson Burden

Newcomers to watch: Keldyn Schubert … Tyler Williams … Nathan Parker … Silas Murdock … Austin Gilmore … Nos Gryder

You can count on: “Basketball IQ.” — Lambeth

Needs work: “Experience. Even though most of this group has played together grades 7-12, there are new pieces to the puzzle.” — Lambeth

Did you know: Schubert was the district MVP at Avinger last year, averaging 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the Indians

LINDEN-KILDAREMascot: Tigers

Coach: Tyson Watkins

Coach’s record: 28-26

District: 15-2A (McLeod, Clarksville, Rivercrest, Detroit, James Bowie, Maud)

Top returning players: Tay Johnson … Chase Bynum

Newcomers to watch: Vincent “Puff” Peters

You can count on: “Backcourt returns this year with significant experience.” — Watkins

Needs work: “We will need to be better on the boards, offensively and defensively.” — Watkins

Did you know: On Jan. 29, 2019, Linden-Kildare earned a 68-61 win over Clarksville to snap a 124-game district winning streak for Clarksville

UNION GROVE

Mascot: Lions

Coach: Lance Loewe

District: 16-2A (Union Grove, Big Sandy, Harleton, Hawkins, Carlisle, Overton, Beckville)

2018-19 record: 16-14

Top returning players: Carson Daniels (17.1 points, 2.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds) … Matthew Bower … Kole Burns (10.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) … Elijah Baker (5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals)

You can count on: “Overall team depth and effort.” — Loewe

Needs work: “Decision making on offense.” — Loewe

Did you know: Bower was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last season

BIG SANDY

Mascot: Wildcats

Coach: Kerry Strong

Coach’s record: 206-118

District: 16-2A (Beckville, Carlisle, Harleton, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)

2018-19 record: 30-5

Top returning players: Joshua Shipman (12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds) … Carter Oswalt … Caden Minter … Dakarai Menefee

Newcomers to watch: Ashton Schneider … Kedron Brown

You can count on: “Senior experience and leadership.” — Strong

Needs work: “Players stepping up to replace the scoring output of last year’s seniors.” — Strong

Did you know: Strong has a 173-91 record at Big Sandy

CARLISLE

Mascot: indians

Coach: Jerod Roland

Coach’s record: 70-43

District: 16-2A (Beckville, Harleton, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)

2018-19 record: 11-10

Top returning players: Jonathan Fraser … Brett Roland … Alex Garza

Newcomers to watch: Carlos DeLeon … Aaron Gallegos … Christian Hale … Casey Yoquelet

You can count on: “Carlisle will always compete and play hard.” — Roland

Needs work: “We will be lacking experience. We lost 40 points per game, and will be playing with inexperienced players at certain positions so we will need to grow up fast.” — Roland

Did you know: Carlisle’s JV has won back-to-back district titles

BECKVILLEMascot: Bearcats

Coach: Anthony Moore

Coach’s record: 11-21

District: 16-2A (Carlisle, Harleton, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)

2018-19 record: 11-21

Top returning players: Ryan Harris (9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds) … Elijah Ramsey (5.6 points, 42 made 3-pointers) … Abram Hairgrove (5.5 points, 30 made 3-pointers)

Newcomers to watch: Evan Allen … Keyon Lewis … Jaedyn Slaughter … Matt Barr … Ty Holland

You can count on: “We will be able to count on the consistency, leadership and energy that will be brought to the table everyday by sophomore Ryan Harris.” — Moore

Needs work: “Consistency from behind the arc. As a team, we shot 30% from three. Secondly, finding scoring to replace the seniors from 2018-19.” — Moore

Did you know: Harris started all 32 games for Beckville last season as a freshman … The Bearcats for just the second time in 11 years in Moore’s first season as head coach a year ago

HARLETONMascot: Wildcats

Coach: Greg Raymond

District: 16-2A (Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)

Newcomers to watch: Taber Childs … Cole Ring

You can count on: “We will be disciplined and coachable.” — Raymond

Needs work: “Fundamentals and a new system.” — Raymond

ALTO

Mascot: Yellowjackets

Coach: Seth Hubbard

District: 21-2A (Cushing, Douglass, Gary, Mount Enterprise, New Summerfield)

2018-19 record: 7-18

Top returning players: Skyler Atkins (9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals) … Marlon Warren (8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals)

Newcomers to watch: Will Dixon

You can count on: “We’re going to be very good on the defensive end of the floor. We have several long, athletic kids who get after it on defense.” — Hubbard

Needs work: “We have to find a way to replace four-year starter Fred Thacker inside. We’re also going to have to find a way to be mentally and physically tough due to a demanding travel schedule.” — Hubbard

Did you know: Due to tornadoes that hit Alto on April 13 and the subsequent damage done to Alto’s gymnasium, the Yellowjackets will play all of their games this season on the road

UNION HILL

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: J.D. Richardson

District: Avery, Sulphur Bluff, Avinger, Bloomburg, Saltillo

2018-19 record: 3-8

Top returning players: Jakobe Griffis … Ryan Brown … Cristian Aguillon

Newcomers to watch: Brandley Murray

You can count on: “We will be very strong and physical and we will play hard until the last whistle. Our team loves to compete and has a lot of heart. Our players will be coached hard and should demonstrate good discipline.” — Richardson

Needs work: “We have very little basketball experience and we are very young. Time on the court and game reps will benefit our team greatly.” — Richardson

Did you know: Richardson is a White Oak graduate who also played four seasons at East Texas Baptist University, helping the Tigers win a conference championship and advance to the Elite 8. He also coached at Pine tree, heading up their junior high program

AVINGER

Mascot: Indians

Coach: Justin Hales

District: 24-A (Avery, Bloomburg, Union Hill, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff)

Top returning players: Jacolby Chism … Chris Carr … Kayden Sablan

Newcomers to watch: Jacob Burleson … Judson Jones … Nate McIntyre

You can count on: “Defense and unselfishness. Our goal is to take the best shot for our team.” — Hales

Needs work: “We work every day on communication and trying to improve it. The best teams can always talk the game.” — Hales

Did you know: Avinger won state basketball titles in 1977, 1996 and 2016

ST. MARY’S

Mascot: Knights

Coach: Zakarius Wells

Coach’s record: 35-25

District: Trinity School of Texas, Longview Christian School, Greenville Christian

You can count on: “Having a bounce back year with a new coach at the helm wanting to change the program around for the guys and having an improved year.” — Wells

Needs work: “Developing a winning culture.” — Wells

Did you know: Wells, who played at LeTourneau University, lead East Texas Christian School to the state championship game last season.

TRINITY SCHOOL

Mascot: Titans

Coach: Bo Powers

District: St. Mary’s, Longview Christian, Greenville Christian

2018-19 record: 22-8

Top returning players: Caed Liebengood (16 points, 6 rebounds) … Jayden Ayala (5 points)

Newcomers to watch: Jy Baxter

Needs work: “We lost seven seniors from last year’s team, so we’re young and need someone to step up and lead this team.” — Powers

Did you know: Liebengood was a first team all-district player a year ago

Jack Stallard

