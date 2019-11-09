LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lobos
Coach: Don Newton
Coach’s record: 373-225
District: 11-6A (Rockwell, Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Lee, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite
2018-19 record: 26-9
Top returning players: Malik Henry (64 dunks, 100 blocks in 2019) … Phillip Washington (12.4 points, 7.4 assists) … Chase Glasper
Newcomers to watch: Jailen Hale
You can count on: “We’ll defend and play hard.” — Newton
Needs work: “Younger guys with much increased roles.” — Newton
Did you know: Newton has a 49-18 record at Longview … Henry is the no. 14 ranked player in Texas in 2020. He’ll signed with George Mason on Wednesday. The three-year starter was defensive Player of the Year in the district last season, and he’s scored 689 career points … Washington, a three-year starter and two-time first-team all-district player, has 889 career points and 371 career assists
TYLER LEEMascot: Red Raiders
Coach: Alan Simmons
District: 11-6A (Longview, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite)
Top returning players: Jamal Jones … Jaiden Pinson
Newcomers to watch: Bryce Campbell … Jordan Davault … Nathan Noland … Teon Erwin … Landry Simmons … Jaylon Spencer
You can count on: “Experience and depth.” — Simmons
Needs work: “Consistency.” — Simmons
Did you know: Simmons has 398 career wins … Jones was a first team all-district player, and Pinson earned Newcomer of the Year honors in the district a year ago
PINE TREE
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Brandon Shaver
District: 16-5A (Marshall, Hallsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 24-11
Top returning players: J.J. Sparkman
Newcomers to watch: Jasiah Wright … Joseph Johnson … J.D. Rockwell … Kenny Bradshaw … Daryus Gray
You can count on: “We will get after you on the defensive end. All baskets will be earned.” — Shaver
Needs work: “The players learning my system and how we expect them to play.” — Shaver
Did you know: Shaver is a New Diana High School graduate
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Rusty Walker
Coach’s record: 326-282
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 17-18
Top returning players: Benjamin Samples (10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists) … Jai Locario (2.0 assists) … Ryan Pondant (1.5 rebounds) … Danny Marr (1.3 points)
Newcomers to watch: Taven Jackel … Joseph Melendez … Trenton Smith … Tanner Benson … Taylor Sheffield … David Ruff … Zachar Florence
You can count on: “The Bobcats return four players from a group that just missed the playoffs in 2018-19. They will need strong contributions and ledership from all four, as well as help from several players making the move up from JV.” — Walker
Needs work: “The Bobcats will need to accept roles and rebound effectively.” — Walker
Did you know: Walker has a 94-94 record at Hallsville
MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Bobby Carson
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 18-13
Top returning players: Savion Williams (12 points, 7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) … Lyrik Rawls … Kevin Pinson … Jaedon Knox
Newcomers to watch: Chris Leonard … Niderrick Lewis … Fred Woolen
You can count on: “We have depth and will play had.” — Carson
Did you know: Carson has 748 career coaching wins … Rawls and Pinson both moved to Marshall from Jefferson
LINDALE
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Chris Grotemat
Coach’s record: 204-148
District: 15-5A (Sulphur Springs, Texas High, Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Royse City)
2018-19 record: 21-11
Top returning players: Jacob Koeshall (13 points, 5.4 rebounds) … Jaymond Jackson (4 points, 5 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Colton Taylor
You can count on: “Smart, mentally tough players who will play hard for one another for 32 minutes.” — Grotemat
Needs work: “Inexperience. Lindale graduated eight from last year’s playoff team, including seven of the top eight scorers.” — Grotemat
Did you know: Grotemat is 36-28 in two seasons at Lindale … Assistant coach Bridges Gibbs was a standout player for Grotemat at Sabine High School, helping the Cardinals win 29 games in 2011-12
PLEASANT GROVEMascot: Hawks
Coach: Dwight McCowan
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau,Pittsburg)
2018-19 record: 19-16
Top returning players: Layton Jackson … Dylan Hopkins … Sergio Rodriguez … T’vondrick Henry … Marcus Burris
Newcomers to watch: Sam Bradshaw … Landon Jackson … Torey Phillips … Brett Carmony
Needs work: “We just need time to play together. We have made a deep football run the past two years, so we haven’t had our full team until January.” — McCowan
Did you know: Pleasant Grove finished second in the district, but made a four-deep playoff run with wins over Henderson, Mabank and Crandall before losing to Oak Cliff Faith Family in the regional semifinals
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Tim Ender
District: 16-4A (Gilmer, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2018-19 record: 36-4
Top returning players: Casey Mudoh … Vencent Rockwell … Jay Rockwell … Tyrese Jones … Terrance Head … Hunter Holland
You can count on: “We are going to play hard every night.” — Ender
Needs work: “We will need to continue to work hard on the defensive end.” — Ender
Did you know: ender is 102-59 in five seasons at Spring Hill, which reached the regional quarterfinals last season before losing by three to Paris
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jeff Coleman
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2018-19 record: 18-12
Top returning players: Jeremiah Hoskins
Newcomers to watch: C.J. Ingram … Jake Thompson … Rowdy Rieke
Needs work: “With only one returning player from a year ago, we have a lot of work to do.” — Coleman
Did you know: Coleman has a 92-55 record at Kilgore
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Josh Francis
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy)
2018-19 record: 10-17
Top returning players: Caleb Medford … Kevin Fields … Jy Fuller … Bryson Collins … Torami Dixon … Markell Washington
Newcomers to watch: Luke Wallace … Devin Phillips
You can count on: “Good returning players, the ability to press and play fast and lots of scorers on offense.” — Francis
Needs work: “Defensive communication.” — Francis
Did you know: Francis, 28, is a Henderson graduate
GILMERMascot: Buckeyes
Coach: Markeithlon Tate
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2018-19 record: 11-11
Top returning players: Eddie Ray (19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds) … Luke Watson (6 points, 5.2 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Tray McConnell
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Charlie Tucker
Coach’s record: 221-250
District: 20-4A (Jasper, Huntington, Center, Hudson)
2018-19 record: 13-6
Top returning players: De’Aundrey Bowman … Montrell Smith … Kai Horton … Quinton Owens … Nick Stewart
You can count on: “Our players will compete and play hard.” — Tucker
Needs work: “Toughness.” — Tucker
Did you know: Bowman was the district’s defensive Player of the year last season … Tucker, who is 78-72 at Carthage, led the Bulldogs to the school’s first district title since 2001 a year ago
MINEOLA
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Ryan Steadman
District: 12-3A (Quitman, Alba-Golden, Edgewood, Grand Saline, Rains, Lone Oak)
2018-19 record: 25-7
Top returning players: Jonah Fischer … Kelby Bruner
Newcomers to watch: Dawson Pendergrass … T.J. Moreland … Wiley Franks
You can count on: “I have some really good leaders that set the example of how hard to work.” — Steadman
Needs work: “Defense may not start out as a strength, so we need to really work to make it a strength by district.” — Steadman
Did you know: Fisher was a first team all-district performer last season
REDWATER
Mascot: Dragons
Coach: Will Thompson
District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)
2018-19 record: 15-18
Top returning players: Nick Long
Newcomers to watch: Preston Davis … Silas Cowgill … Landyn McLeod … Cole Turner
Needs work: The team needs to use the pre-district to game experience at the varsity level. There are only two returning varsity players from last year’s team.” — Thompson
Did you know: Thompson is starting his first season as a head coach
ATLANTA
Mascot: Rabbits
Coach: Jarrod Boston
Coach’s record: 291-195
District: 14-3A (DeKalb, Redwater, Hooks, New Boston, Paul Pewitt, Queen City)
2018-19 record: 31-5
Top returning players: Daimion Collins (18.9 points, 11.7 rebounds) … Hunter Allen (13.3 points) … Keyshawn Easter … J.J. Fields
Newcomers to watch: Brody Childress … Caleb Hamilton … Alex Boston
You can count on: “Offense and rebounding.” — Boston
Needs work: “Defense.” — Boston
Did you know: Collins holds 19 Division I scholarship offers … Hunter has signed to play college baseball
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Ryan Herring
Coach’s record: 58-104
District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Tatum, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
Top returning players: Tevin Lloyd … Keelan Clark … Kelsey Bogue … Noah Morrison
You can count on: “Wewill play hard and compete for 32 minutes.” — Herring
Needs work: “Defensive fundamentals and offensive efficiency. We are going to have to make sure we don’t allow easy baskets while having quality shots every possession.” — Herring
Did you know: Herring was the head girls basketball coach at New Diana from 2013-15
TATUM
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Brett Carr
District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, New Diana, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
Top returning players: Kendric Malone … Jayden Boyd … Trey Fite … Aiden Anthony … Kendall Williams … Haden Crowley … Dalen Fuller … Decartiyay Allison … Brian Hawkins
Newcomers to watch: Drake Walton … Ty Bridges … Kendrick Beall
You can count on: “They are no longer freshmen. This may be the tallest team we have had in a long time.” — Carr
Needs work: “We have to learn about leadership and competing. There is a large void to be filled with the graduation of OB Jones.” — Carr
Did you know: According to Carr, Tatum is the only school in the United States that has two players in the NHSF record book for 3-pointers made in a season – Jamie Bradley with 171 in 2003 and Robbie Rockwell with 168 in 2013
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Oliver Deal
District: 15-3A (Tatum, New Diana, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
Top returning players: Tyrese Hardeman … Landon Swank … Campbell White
Newcomers to watch: Ryan Wilkerson … Logan Presley … Fred Hardeman
You can count on: “The Yellowjackets will give max effort for 32 minutes, every game, every night.” — Deal
Needs work: “Chemistry with the new coach.” – Deal
ORE CITY
Mascot: Rebels
Coach: Rayond Lopez
Coach’s record: 299-177
District: 15-3A (Tatum, Elysian Fields, New Diana, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs)
Top returning players: Ryan Shastid (19.3 points, 5 assists) … Jose Lopez
Newcomers to watch: Jeremy Kyle
You can count on: “Team defense.” — Lopez
Needs work: “Team chemistry with four new faces on varsity.” — Lopez
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Roughnecks
Coach: Brett Cloud
Coach’s record: 83-71
District: 16-3A (Sabine, Arp, Troup, Gladewater, Winona, West Rusk, Harmony)
2018-19 record: 10-20
Top returning players: Dustin Covington (7.2 points) … Carson Bower (6 rebounds) … Brian Williams (5.4 points) … Gunner Solis
Newcomers to watch: Carson Roling … Landon Anderson
You can count on: “I have a solid mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen that love the game. We have worked hard over the summer and offseason, and we need to see progression from our returning varsity players.” — Cloud
Needs work: “Overall, a very young or inexperienced team. We have some guys that have to learn the speed and physicality of varsity level basketball on the job to overcome a lack of pure athleticism and size.” — Cloud
Did you know: Cloud is a White Oak graduate
HARMONY
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Clint Helpenstill
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Arp, Troup, Gladewater, Winona, West Rusk, Harmony)
2018-19 record: 8-20
Top returning players: Gage Goddard … Jax Wilburn … Carson Helpenstill … Evan Patterson
Newcomers to watch: Sam Ross … Logan Baker
You can count on: “We will be a deeper team this year.” — Helpenstill
Needs work: “We need to play as a team, be selfless, take shots within our offense, may our layups, get to the free throw line, talk on defense and outhustle the opposing team.” — Helpenstill
Did you know: Goddard recently signed a baseball scholarship with Panola College
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Raiders
Coach: Chad Hlavaty
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, Troup, Sabine, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater)
2018-19 record: 7-20
Top returning players: Talon Winings … Myles Foster … Rod Woodson
Newcomers to watch: Jamal Ford … Jaxon Farquhar … Jimmie Harper
You can count on: “Defensive intensity.Our new press and run and gun system fits our kids well.” — Hlavaty
Needs work: “Experience. A lot of first time varsity starters and contributors.” — Hlavaty
Did you know: Hlavaty, a West Rusk graduate, is in his first season as a head coach after assisting at Jacksonville College, Grace, T.K. Gorman and Gilmer
SABINE
Mascot: Cardinals
Coach: Colby Carr
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Arp, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater)
2018-19 record: 25-10
Top returning players: Savoy Goodwyn … David Robinson … A.J. Gresham … Bre’den Ford
Newcomers to watch: Breydan Pobuda
You can count on: “Great effort and intensity and tough defense.” — Carr
Needs work: “Overall team shooting, offensive execution and establishing new leadership.” — Carr
Did you know: Carr is 51-18 at Sabine … The Cardinals won bi-district and area playoff games last season before losing in the regional quarterfinals to Tatum
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Bears
Coach: Curtis Armstrong
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Arp, West Rusk, Troup, Winona, Harmony)
2018-19 record: 12-12
Top returning players: Eli Kates (15 points, 8.4 rebounds) … Eligia Carter … Dennis Allen … K’havia Reese … Robbie Hodges … Garrett Glenn … Nick Lncoln … Logan Bohanon
Newcomers to watch: Kollin Lewis … Jakeal Broughton
You can count on: “Playing hard.” — Armstrong
Needs work: “Outside shooting needs to improve.” — Armstrong
WINONAMascot: Wildcats
Coach: James Mosley
District: 16-3A (Sabine, Harmony, Gladewater, Troup, Arp, White Oak, West Rusk)
2018-19 record: 17-13
Top returning players: Cameron Smalls (14.8 points) … Nick Garrett (10.3 points)
Newcomers to watch: Jordan Benson
You can count on: “Up tempo style of play.” — Mosley
Needs work: “Defense.” — Mosley
Did you know: Winona lost in the first round of the playoffs last season to Tatum
ARP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Joe Crawford
District: 16-3A (Sabine, Winona, Harmony, Gladewater, Troup, White Oak, West Rusk)
2018-19 record: 9-15
Top returning players: Zachariah Mauldin … Jonathan Blackwell … Tren Jones … Colton Birdsong … Kadaylon Williams … Kajun Horton
You can count on: “Experience. We have 10 guys returning with eight getting great minutes and three of those being starters since they were freshmen.” — Crawford
Needs work: “Communication.” — Crawford
Did you know: Crawford is 29-34 in three seasons at Winona, including 24-14 in district play
MCLEODMascot: Longhorns
Coach: Steven Lambeth
District: 15-2A (Clarksville, Rivercrest, Linden-Kildare, Detroit, James Bowie, Maud)
2018-19 record: 29-8
Top returning players: Trevor Deel (18 points, 13 rebounds) … Kobe Bonner (8 points) … Casey Smith (12 points) … Carson Burden
Newcomers to watch: Keldyn Schubert … Tyler Williams … Nathan Parker … Silas Murdock … Austin Gilmore … Nos Gryder
You can count on: “Basketball IQ.” — Lambeth
Needs work: “Experience. Even though most of this group has played together grades 7-12, there are new pieces to the puzzle.” — Lambeth
Did you know: Schubert was the district MVP at Avinger last year, averaging 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the Indians
LINDEN-KILDAREMascot: Tigers
Coach: Tyson Watkins
Coach’s record: 28-26
District: 15-2A (McLeod, Clarksville, Rivercrest, Detroit, James Bowie, Maud)
Top returning players: Tay Johnson … Chase Bynum
Newcomers to watch: Vincent “Puff” Peters
You can count on: “Backcourt returns this year with significant experience.” — Watkins
Needs work: “We will need to be better on the boards, offensively and defensively.” — Watkins
Did you know: On Jan. 29, 2019, Linden-Kildare earned a 68-61 win over Clarksville to snap a 124-game district winning streak for Clarksville
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Lance Loewe
District: 16-2A (Union Grove, Big Sandy, Harleton, Hawkins, Carlisle, Overton, Beckville)
2018-19 record: 16-14
Top returning players: Carson Daniels (17.1 points, 2.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds) … Matthew Bower … Kole Burns (10.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks) … Elijah Baker (5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals)
You can count on: “Overall team depth and effort.” — Loewe
Needs work: “Decision making on offense.” — Loewe
Did you know: Bower was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last season
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Kerry Strong
Coach’s record: 206-118
District: 16-2A (Beckville, Carlisle, Harleton, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)
2018-19 record: 30-5
Top returning players: Joshua Shipman (12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds) … Carter Oswalt … Caden Minter … Dakarai Menefee
Newcomers to watch: Ashton Schneider … Kedron Brown
You can count on: “Senior experience and leadership.” — Strong
Needs work: “Players stepping up to replace the scoring output of last year’s seniors.” — Strong
Did you know: Strong has a 173-91 record at Big Sandy
CARLISLE
Mascot: indians
Coach: Jerod Roland
Coach’s record: 70-43
District: 16-2A (Beckville, Harleton, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)
2018-19 record: 11-10
Top returning players: Jonathan Fraser … Brett Roland … Alex Garza
Newcomers to watch: Carlos DeLeon … Aaron Gallegos … Christian Hale … Casey Yoquelet
You can count on: “Carlisle will always compete and play hard.” — Roland
Needs work: “We will be lacking experience. We lost 40 points per game, and will be playing with inexperienced players at certain positions so we will need to grow up fast.” — Roland
Did you know: Carlisle’s JV has won back-to-back district titles
BECKVILLEMascot: Bearcats
Coach: Anthony Moore
Coach’s record: 11-21
District: 16-2A (Carlisle, Harleton, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)
2018-19 record: 11-21
Top returning players: Ryan Harris (9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds) … Elijah Ramsey (5.6 points, 42 made 3-pointers) … Abram Hairgrove (5.5 points, 30 made 3-pointers)
Newcomers to watch: Evan Allen … Keyon Lewis … Jaedyn Slaughter … Matt Barr … Ty Holland
You can count on: “We will be able to count on the consistency, leadership and energy that will be brought to the table everyday by sophomore Ryan Harris.” — Moore
Needs work: “Consistency from behind the arc. As a team, we shot 30% from three. Secondly, finding scoring to replace the seniors from 2018-19.” — Moore
Did you know: Harris started all 32 games for Beckville last season as a freshman … The Bearcats for just the second time in 11 years in Moore’s first season as head coach a year ago
HARLETONMascot: Wildcats
Coach: Greg Raymond
District: 16-2A (Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove)
Newcomers to watch: Taber Childs … Cole Ring
You can count on: “We will be disciplined and coachable.” — Raymond
Needs work: “Fundamentals and a new system.” — Raymond
ALTO
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Seth Hubbard
District: 21-2A (Cushing, Douglass, Gary, Mount Enterprise, New Summerfield)
2018-19 record: 7-18
Top returning players: Skyler Atkins (9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals) … Marlon Warren (8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals)
Newcomers to watch: Will Dixon
You can count on: “We’re going to be very good on the defensive end of the floor. We have several long, athletic kids who get after it on defense.” — Hubbard
Needs work: “We have to find a way to replace four-year starter Fred Thacker inside. We’re also going to have to find a way to be mentally and physically tough due to a demanding travel schedule.” — Hubbard
Did you know: Due to tornadoes that hit Alto on April 13 and the subsequent damage done to Alto’s gymnasium, the Yellowjackets will play all of their games this season on the road
UNION HILL
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: J.D. Richardson
District: Avery, Sulphur Bluff, Avinger, Bloomburg, Saltillo
2018-19 record: 3-8
Top returning players: Jakobe Griffis … Ryan Brown … Cristian Aguillon
Newcomers to watch: Brandley Murray
You can count on: “We will be very strong and physical and we will play hard until the last whistle. Our team loves to compete and has a lot of heart. Our players will be coached hard and should demonstrate good discipline.” — Richardson
Needs work: “We have very little basketball experience and we are very young. Time on the court and game reps will benefit our team greatly.” — Richardson
Did you know: Richardson is a White Oak graduate who also played four seasons at East Texas Baptist University, helping the Tigers win a conference championship and advance to the Elite 8. He also coached at Pine tree, heading up their junior high program
AVINGER
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Justin Hales
District: 24-A (Avery, Bloomburg, Union Hill, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff)
Top returning players: Jacolby Chism … Chris Carr … Kayden Sablan
Newcomers to watch: Jacob Burleson … Judson Jones … Nate McIntyre
You can count on: “Defense and unselfishness. Our goal is to take the best shot for our team.” — Hales
Needs work: “We work every day on communication and trying to improve it. The best teams can always talk the game.” — Hales
Did you know: Avinger won state basketball titles in 1977, 1996 and 2016
ST. MARY’S
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Zakarius Wells
Coach’s record: 35-25
District: Trinity School of Texas, Longview Christian School, Greenville Christian
You can count on: “Having a bounce back year with a new coach at the helm wanting to change the program around for the guys and having an improved year.” — Wells
Needs work: “Developing a winning culture.” — Wells
Did you know: Wells, who played at LeTourneau University, lead East Texas Christian School to the state championship game last season.
TRINITY SCHOOL
Mascot: Titans
Coach: Bo Powers
District: St. Mary’s, Longview Christian, Greenville Christian
2018-19 record: 22-8
Top returning players: Caed Liebengood (16 points, 6 rebounds) … Jayden Ayala (5 points)
Newcomers to watch: Jy Baxter
Needs work: “We lost seven seniors from last year’s team, so we’re young and need someone to step up and lead this team.” — Powers
Did you know: Liebengood was a first team all-district player a year ago
Jack Stallard