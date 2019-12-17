■ SPRING HILL 64, HALLSVILLE 62: Jay Rockwell hit a layup with two seconds remaining, and the Spring Hill Panthers held off a late Hallsville rally for a 64-62 win at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Rockwell finished with 21 points, 12 coming in the first quarter when Spring Hill built a 25-10 lead. The Panthers led 43-26 at the half and 54-38 after three before the Bobcats stormed back and tied it late.
Tyrese Jones added 11 points for Spring Hill. Curtis Crowe hand Hunter Hollan added 10 apiece and Casey Mudoh chipped in with eight.
Benjamin Samples knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 25 points in the loss for Hallsville.
Spring Hill visits Marshall on Friday.
■ JACKSONVILLE 50, KILGORE 42: KILGORE — The Kilgore Bulldogs dropped a 50-42 decision to Jacksonville on Tuesday.
Jake Thompson paced Kilgore with 13 points. Thomas Hattaway added seven, Bryson Parker six and Rowdy Rieke six apiece, C.J. Ingram five and Jaylon Guice four.
■ TATUM 74, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 54: TATUM — Jayden Boyd ripped the nets for 27 points to go along with six steals, and Tatum pulled away with a big third quarter to earn a 74-54 win over Central Heights.
Kendric Malon added 21 for the Eagles, who outscored the Blue Devils 19-9 in the third.
Haden Crowley and Markendrick Beall had six points apiece, Dalone Fuller and Trey Fite five apiece and Decartiyay Allison three points, four rebounds and three assists. Fite also added five rebounds.
■ NEW DIANA 67, HARMONY 52: HARMONY — Tevin Lloyd knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a 23-point night for New Diana in a 67-52 win over Harmony.
Jordan Samples added 14 and Colton Hightower 12 for New Diana, which broke a 43-43 deadlock after three by outscoring Harmony 24-9 in the final stanza.
Sam Ross scored 14 points in the loss for Harmony. Logan Baker added 12, Jax Wilburn and Gage Goddard nine apiece, Matthew Scott four and Carson Helpenstill and Evan Patterson two each.
Harmony will compete in the Union Grove Tournament this weekend.
■ CUSHING 50, BIG SANDY 47: CUSHING — Asa Dawson led the way for Cushing with 12 points, Zane Thornton and Will Hobgood added 11 apiece and the Bearkats notched a 50-47 win over Big Sandy.
Joshua Shipman had 19 and Carter Oswalt nine for Big Sandy, which led 30-28 at the half.
The Wildcats will visit Bullard on Friday.
■ ARP 70, HAWKINS 43: HAWKINS — Teen Jones led a balanced Arp attack with 16 points, and the Tigers notched a 70-43 win over the Hawkins Hawks.
Daniel Clary added 14 points, and Kadaylon Williams and Colton Birdsong finished with 12 apiece for the Tigers, who led 17-13 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime.
Zach Conde scored 16 in the loss for Hawkins. Jayden Dacus added five, Paeton Smith, Jeremy Torres and David Mullins four apiece, Dristun Pruitt and Micah Staruska three apiece and Javion Caffey and Bryce Burns two each.
■ N. BOSTON 53, H. SPRINGS 47: HUGHES SPRINGS — The first quarter proved to be the difference on Tuesday as New Boston earned a 53-47 win over Hughes Springs.
Devin Flournoy had 16 points, Trayvon Kennedy 11 and Cameron Johnson 10 for Hughes Springs, which fell behind 14-8 after one quarter. Isaiah Bolden added five points, Chase Brown four and Trey Hargett one.
■ MCLEOD 54, JEFFERSON 52: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Keldyn Schubert added 10 points, 16 assists and seven boards and McLeod moved to 13-1 on the year with a 54-52 win over Jefferson.
Jefferson led 31-18 at the half, but McLeod kept it close in the third and outscored the Bulldogs 19-9 in the final eight minutes.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 57, REDWATER 50: LINDEN — LaDavion Johnson paced Linden-Kildare with 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists as the Tigers notched a 57-50 win over Redwater.
Vincent Peters added 12 points and12 rebounds, Nate Holloway 11 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Swanson eight points and 12 rebounds.
■ TROUP 67, LATEXO 32: TROUP — Grayson Driggs scored 16 points, Kedrick Frazier and Blake Wood combined for 23 and Toup rolled to a 67-32 win over Latexo.
Frazier had 12 points, Wood 11, Bracey Cover nine, Logan Womack six, Clayton Vickers five, Trevor Padia four and Matthew Castillo and Easton Haugeberg two apiece.
Troup led 15-8 after one quarter and 43-12 at halftime.
LATE MONDAY
COLLEGE
■ LETU 89, AUSTIN COLLEGE 76: SHERMAN — Nate West recorded a double-double, three other YellowJackets scored in double figures and LeTourneau University rallied for an 89-76 win over Austin College on Monday.
West finished with 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the YellowJackets (6-1), who trailed by a point at the half but outscored the Kangaroos 49-35 after the break.
John Argue had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Brick Fosnight and Justin Moore chipped in with 13 points apiece. Kyle Matthews pulled down nine rebounds for LETU, which will face Wisconsin-Platteville at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 in Belton at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Cru Holiday Classic.