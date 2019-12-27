PARIS
■ PARIS 49, KILGORE 33: PARIS — The Kilgore Bulldogs led host team Paris after one quarter, but Paris stormed back to outscore the ‘Dogs 17-6 in the second frame en route to a 49-33 win.
Kilgore moved to the Gold bracket and faced North Lamar later in the evening.
Jeremiah Hoskins scored 15 points in the loss for Kilgore. Thomas Hattaway added eight points, Jake Thompson six and C.J. Ingram and Rowdy Rieke two apiece.
Late in the day, the Bulldogs notched a 45-30 win over North Lamar.
Hoskins scored 16 points, Thompson 11, Ingram eight and Rieke five.
The Bulldogs meet Pine Tree at 12:30 p.m. today for the gold bracket championship.
TENAHA
■ TATUM SPLITS: TENAHA — The Tatum Eagles opened the day with a 66-34 win over Mineola, and then fell in overtime to Shelbyville, 88-81.
Against Shelbyville, Jayden Boyd scored 27 points and collected eight rebounds. Ty Bridges added 13 points, Haden Crowley 11 points and four assists, Trey Fite nine points and five rebounds, Kendall Williams nine points and Dalone Fuller eight points and five rebounds.
Jay Buckley scored 40 points for Shelbyville.
Boyd had 17 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals against Mineola. Crowley added 11 points, three assists and five steals, Markendrick Beall 10 points, Bridges eight points, Williams and Fuller six apiece, Decartiyay Allison five points and five rebounds and Fite three points.
The Eagles will play for third place at 6:30 p.m. today.
■ LIPAN 51, WHITE OAK 45: TENAHA — Lipan outscored the Roughnecks 33-14 after the halftime break to earn a 51-45 win over White Oak.
Carson Bower finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss for White Oak. Gunner Solis knocked down four 3-pointers and added finished with 12 points. Brian Williams chipped in with 11, Adrian Mumphrey six and Dustin Covington two.
The Roughnecks will face the Tenaha JV at 9:20 a.m. today in Tenaha.
HAWKINS
■ HARMONY SPLITS: HAWKINS — Logan Baker knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Harmony past Hawkins, 45-43.
Jax Wilburn and Gage Goddard added eight points apiece, Evan Patterson five, Matthew Scott and Sam Ross three each and Carson Helpenstill two. Goddard and Helpenstill had seven rebounds apiece, and Ross added three steals.
The Eagles also fell to Tyler HEAT, 60-38, at the tournament.
Helpenstill and Baker finished with 10 apiece, Goddard seven, Patterson five, Wilburn four and Hunter McNeel two. Baker had seven rebounds, and Wilburn two steals.
Harmony will face Trinity School of Texas at 3:15 p.m. for third place.
LA POYNOR
■ BIG SANDY WINS 2: LA POYNOR — The Big Sandy Wildcats knocked off Douglass (44-32) and Overton (90-34) on Friday at the La Poynor Classic.
Against Douglass, Joshua Shipman led with 19 points, while Dakarai Menefee chipped in with nine.
Shipman had 22 points, Carter Oswalt 18, Menefee 17 and Kedron Brown 12 for the Wildcats in the win against Overton.
Big Sandy will meet Dallas Shelton at noon and Edgewood at 4:30 p.m. today.
MOUNT VERNON
■ MCLEOD 72, DAINGERFIELD 28: MOUNT VERNON — Trevor Deal and Keldyn Schubert recorded double doubles for the Longhorns, and McLeod opened up a big lead early and cruised to a 72-28 win over Daingerfield.
Deal had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Schubert 12 points, 11 assists and five rebounds for the 18-2 Longhorns, who led 20-3 after one quarter and 35-10 at halftime.
Casey Smith finished with 12 points, and Austin Gilmore added 11 points and five rebounds to go along with taking three charges on the defensive end.
TROUP
■ TROUP WINS 2: TROUP — Bracey Cover scored 15 to lead the way against Callisburg in a 43-41 win, and host team Troup later got 17 from Kedrick Frazier in a 73-35 win over New Summerfield.
Agaisnt Callisburg, Blake Wood added 10 points, Grayson Driggs and Frazier seven apiece and Matthew Castillo four.
Driggs scored 16, Cover 13, Wood eight, Clayton Vickers seven, Castillo and Easton Haugeberg four each and Logan Womack and Trevor Padia two apiece against New Summerfield.
Troup meets Beckville at noon today.
WAGSTAFF
■ MT. PLEASANT 54, WHITEHOUSE 47: TYLER — At the Wagstaff Invitational, freshman Payton Chism, who hit a game-winning buzzer beater against Tyler Lee earlier in the day, scored 19 points to lead Mount Pleasant past Tyler Lee.
Chism knocked down four 3-pointers, and his teammate Xaveion Okoh also had four triples to finish with 16 points.
Whitehouse led 10-8 after the first quarter but trailed 28-24 at the break.
Mount Pleasant led 38-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Bryce Wilson led Whitehouse with 10 points.
From Staff Reports