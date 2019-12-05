SPRING HILL
■ PINE TREE SPLITS: The Pine Tree Pirates defeated Pittsburg (51-42) and lost to Temple (74-32) on the opening day of the JoAnn Sparks Tournament.
Against Pittsburg, the Pirates were led by Jasiah Wright with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Torrell Collins added 13 points and seven rebounds, Kenny Bradshaw seven points and four rebounds and Caleb George four points.
The Pirates led 29-22 at the half and outscored Pittsburg 11-2 in the third.
Against Temple, the Pirates fell behind 23-11 after one quarter and never recovered.
Bradshaw scored 10 points and Wright five in the loss.
The Pirates face Willis at noon and Spring Hill at 6:40 p.m. tonight.
■ HALLSVILLE 51, KILGORE 50: Benjamin Samples led the way for the Bobcats with 24 points, and Hallsville opened tournament action with a 51-50 win over Kilgore.
Tanner Benson and Taven Jackel added eight points apiece, Jai Locario seven and Ryan Pondant and David Ruff two each.
Rowdy Rieke had 18 points, Jeremiah Hoskins 14, Jake Thompson seven, C.J. Ingram six, Brian Brown three and Bryson Parker two in the loss for Kilgore.
Also on Thursday, Hallsville dropped a 68-51 decision to Pleasant Grove.
Samples had 21 points, Locario and Jackel nine apiece, Pondant six and Benson and Joseph Melendez two each.
The Bobcats will face barbers Hill at 4 p.m. and Texas High at 8 p.m. today.
■ TEXAS HIGH 59, KILGORE 42: Texas High raced out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter en route to a 59-42 win over Kilgore.
C.J. Ingram scored 23 in the loss for Kilgore. Jeremiah Hoskins added 11.
■ U. GROVE WINS 2: Union Grove coasted to a 63-12 win over Fruitvale and held on for a 70-56 win over Trinity School of Texas on Thursday.
Against Fruitvale, Carson Daniels had 14 points, Matthew Bower and kole Burns eight apiece, Aubrey Woodard six, Noah Mayhan and Grayson Barnett five apiece, Chase Mead, Gannon Smith and Cooper Vestal four each, Cannon Cowan three and Elijah Baker two.
Daniels had 16, Burns 15, Baker and Bower 11 apiece, Mayhan and Vestal five each, Mead four and Cowan three against TST.
The Lions face Winona at 5:20 p.m. today.
MANSFIELD
■ LONGVIEW 66, MONTEREY 47: MANSFIELD — Phillip Washington tossed in 20 points, Malik Henry added 17 and the Longview Lobos opened play in the Spring Creek Barbecue Tournament with a 66-47 win over Lubbock Monterey.
The Lobos led 16-11 after one quarter, 32-26 at the half and 46-37 heading into the final quarter.
JAMES BOWIE
■ HARMONY 45, TCA PARIS 26: SIMMS — Gage Goddard led a balanced scoring attack with nine points, and Harmony opened up a 13-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 45-26 win over James Bowie.
Sam Ross had seven points, Evan Patterson six, Carson Helpenstill five, Hunter McNeel four and Jax Wilburn, Colton Morris and Kyle Jones three apiece. Helpenstill added seven rebounds and five steals, Jones four assists and Baker and Patterson four steals apiece.
BROOK HILL
■ PINEYWOODS 58, BIG SANDY 49: BULLARD — Pineywoods Academy did most of its damage in the middle two quarters in a 58-49 win over Big Sandy at the Brook Hill Tournament.
Big Sandy, which was paced by Josh Shipman with 24 points and Carter Oswalt with 15, led 15-12 after one quarter but Pineywoods outscored the Wildcats 36-20 over the next two frames.
Big Sandy (2-1) will take on Rusk at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
HUGHES SPRINGS
■ AVINGER 40, HAWKINS 23: HUGHES SPRINGS — Jacob Burleson paced the Indians with 12 points and four reboudns in a 40-23 win over the Hawkins Hawks.
Jacolby Chism had nine points, eight rebounds and three assists, Jacob Kinder four points and five rebounds, Triston Clark six points and six rebounds and Judson Jones six points and four rebounds.
■ L-KILDARE WINS 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — Linden-Kildare moved to 5-0 on the year with wins over Avinger (51-46) and Ore City (58-57).
Against Ore City, LaDavion Johnson had 20 points, Red Tyson 14 and Vincent Peters 12. Ryan Shastid had 21 and Jeremy Kyle 15 in the loss for Ore City.
Johnson had 14 points, Tyson 11 and Jordan Swanson 10 in the win over Avinger. Jacob Kinder paced Avinger with 14 points.
Host team Hughes Springs dropped a 50-46 decision to New Boston and fell 84-26 to Atlanta on day one of their tournament.
In other action, it was Atlanta 61, Winnsboro 46, Ore City 50, Hawkins 36; Linden-Kildare 51, Avinger 46; New Boston 55, Winnsboro 45.
SLOCUM
■ ALTO WINS 2: SLOCUM — Alto earned a 35-34 win over Frankston and a 57-44 win over Iola on Thursday.
Against Frankston, Jay Pope had 12 points and Skyler Atkins 12.
Atkins scored 24, Kurrin Sai Jackson 11, Kevin Blanton seven and Tra’Rell Dansby five in the win over Iola.
