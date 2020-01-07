DISTRICT 16-3A
■ TROUP 42, SABINE 41: TROUP — Kendrick Frazier hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds on the clock to give Troup the lead and the Tigers made a defensive stop for a 42-41 win over Sabine on Tuesday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
The Tigers (17-6, 2-0) were trailing 41-39 before Frazier hit his only trey of the night.
Grayson Driggs led Troup with 14 points, followed by Frazier (8), Bracey Cover (6), Clayton Vickers (6), Blake Wood (5) and Matthew Castillo (3).
Savoy Goodwyn had 15 points and four rebounds, Breydan Pobuda 10 points and 11 rebounds and A.J. Gresham six points in the loss for Sabine (7-10, 0-2).
■ WEST RUSK 71, HARMONY 47: NEW LONDON — Talon Winings scored 20 points, three other Raiders joined him in double figures and West Rusk rallied for a 71-47 win over Harmony.
Winings added two rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Raiders, who trailed 14-11 after one quarter, but led 30-27 at the half and outscored the Eagles 18-5 in the fourth to pull away for the easy win.
Gavin Smith finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, Logan Patterson 12 points and four steals, Jaxon Farquhar 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals, Myles Foster six points, 13 rebounds and two steals and Rylan Still three points. Jimmie Harper chipped in with four rebounds, and Jamal Ford had three assists and two steals.
■ GLADEWATER 65, WINONA 55: GLADEWATER — Eli Kates led a balanced scoring attack for the Bears with 21 points, and Gladewater earned a 65-55 win over Winona.
Eligia Carter finished with 17 points, Dennis Allen 12, K’havia Reese 10, Brodie Ellis four and Kollin Lewis one for Gladewater, which travsl to Sabine on Friday.
Ashton Smith scored 24 points in the loss for Winona.
■ ARP 70, WHITE OAK 69: ARP — White Oak mounted a furious rally, but came up a point short in a 70-69 loss to Arp.
Tren Jones scored 21 points and Johnathan Blackwell 19 for Arp, which led 20-10 after one quarter and 52-44 after three.
Dustin Covington finished with 22 points in the loss for White oak. Gunner Solis knocked down six 3-pointers and had 19 points. Carson Bower added 10, Brian Williams eight, Gavin Bzdil seven and Landon Anderson three.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 69, ELYSIAN FIELDS 44: ORE CITY — Ryan Shastid poured in 33 points to lead the way for Ore City in a 69-44 win over Elysian Fields.
Aaron Nigreville added 15 points and Allen Nigreville finished with 10 for the Rebels.
Campbell White and Chris Smith had 19 points apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields.
■ NEW DIANA 52, HUGHES SPRINGS 47: DIANA — Tevin Lloyd led the way with 28 points, Colton Hightower added 11 for the Eagles and New Diana noched a 52-47 win over Hughes Springs.
Devin Flournoy had 21 points in the loss for Hughes Springs. Trayvon Kennedy finished with 19.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 72, HARLETON 31: HARLETON — Big Sandy won its eighth straight game, rolling to a 72-31 victory over Harleton.
Joshua Shipman paced the Wildcats with 22 points and seven rebounds. Carter Oswalt added 16 points, Brian Pullum 10 points and four steals, Dakarai Menefee nine points, Kedron Brown four points, Colton Maxwell three points and Ashton Beason and Zack Gregory two points apiece.
■ UNION GROVE 70, BECKVILLE 49: UNION GROVE — Carson Daniels dropped in 22 points, Matthew Bower (14) and Elijah Baker (10) joined him in double figures and the Union Grove Lions rallied for a 70-49 win over Beckville.
Kole Burns, Cannon Cowan and Gannon Smith all had six points for Union Grove, which trailed 23-22 after one quarter. Cooper Vestal added four points and Noah Mayhan two for the Lions.
■ MCLEOD 68, MAUD 28: MCLEOD — The McLeod Longhorns improved to 20-2 on the year with a 68-28 win over Maud, getting double figure scoring from Keldyn Schubert (17), Trevor Deel (14) and Tyler Williams (14).
Schubert had a triple-double, adding 10 assists, 10 rebounds and five seals. Deel added 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE
■ KILGORE 82, LAMAR STATE 72: PORT ARTHUR — Cameron Gooden led four Rangers into double figures with 20 points, and Kilgore College defeated Lamar State Port Arthur, 82-72, for its seventh win in a row.
D’Rell Roberts added 14 points, Tyron McMillian 13, Michael Thomas 11 and Rodrique Andela nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. McMillian and Gooden also pulled down seven rebounds apiece for KC, which led 45-30 at halftime.
The Rangers (13-2, 4-1) will host Lee College at 7 p.m. tonight.