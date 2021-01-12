DISTRICT 15-3A
WHITE OAK 58, SABINE 47: LIBERTY CITY — Brian Williams scored 16 points and collected six rebounds, Gunner Solis added 12 points and the White Oak Roughnecks improved to 3-1 in district play (10-6 overall) with a 58-47 win over Sabine.
Carson Bower added 10 points and six assists for the Roughnecks. Landon Anderson finished with nine points, Adrian Mumphrey eight and Ben Jacyno three.
The Sabine JV notched a 29-27 win.
White Oak visits Daingerfield on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 92, ARP 56: ARP — The Tatum Eagles erupted for 37 points in a decisive second quarter, rolling to a 92-56 win over Arp.
Ty Bridges had 17 points, and Jayden Boyd recorded an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double for Tatum, which led 14-13 after one quarter before outscoring the Tigers 37-9 in the second stanza.
Kendric Malone had 14 points and five rebounds, Trey Fite 12 points and seven rebounds, Kendall Williams 11 points, Dalone Fuller nine points, eight rebounds and three assists, Drake Walton seven points, Aidan Anthony five points, Markendrick Beall four points, Decartiyay Allison two points and Boyd two blocks.
Tatum (10-3, 5-0) will visit Elysian Fields on Friday
JEFFERSON 59, W. RUSK 36: NEW LONDON — The Jefferson Bulldogs built a 28-15 halftime lead on the way to a 59-36 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
Chris Shepard had 22, Jakardan Davidson 13 and Josh Thomas 11 for Jefferson, which moved to 4-1 in district play and 9-1 overall with the win. Carlos Jackson added four, Dylan Washington three and C.J. Bowman, Zion Hopes and Jeremiah Buffin two.
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 97, OVERTON 19: OVERTON — Jaden Mojica (27) and J’koby Williams (22) combined for 49 points, and the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 97-19 win against Overton.
Eli Ramsey added eight for Beckville, which also got seven from Ryan Harris and Gage Berry, six from Bo Hammons, Jeremiah Steph and Kelvin Smith, five from Matt Barr, two from Jaiden Slaughter and one from Ethan Sides.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 86, L-KILDARE 26: MCLEOD — Keldyn Schubert recorded his second quadruple-double of the season with 23 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds and 10 steals, leading the McLeod Longhorns to an 86-26 win over Linden-Kildare.
Casey Smith had 20 points, Tyler Williams 14 and Silas Murdock eight. Murdock added six rebounds, Parker five rebounds and Smith and Nos Gryder three steals apiece.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 45, KILGORE 41: The host Spring Hill Panthers led early and rallied late to earn a 45-41 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs.
The Panthers (11-4) used a balanced attack to move to 3-1 in district play, getting 10 points from Aaron Collier, nine from Tyrese Jones and eight each from Kayden Miller and Marshall Lipsey. Cameron Rhodes contributed six for the Panthers, with Curtis Crowe adding three and Luke Hurst two.
Spring Hill led 14-6 after one quarter, but trailed 18-17 at halftime.
Thomas Hattaway scored 16 points to pace Kilgore in the loss. Isaac Hoberecht added 11, C.J. Ingram five, Jake Thompson and Davin Rider four apiece and Thomas Donham one.
PRIVATE
LCS 36, CHCS 29: Longview HEAT outscored Christian Heritage Classical School 28-16 in the middle two quarters on the way to a 36-29 win.
Ben Hill and Eric Cleveland had seven points apiece for HEAT. Cleveland added nine rebounds and three blocks, and Hill finished with nine rebounds. Beau Thompson chipped in with three points, two assists and three rebounds. Brentton Jenkins added three points, Dade Goforth two rebounds, Luke Starrett four points and three rebounds, Luke Brockway six points, six steals and two rebounds, Oakley Vallery six points and 10 rebounds and Nick O’Connell one assist.