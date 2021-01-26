DISTRICT 16-4A
C. HILL 47, KILGORE 45: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill built a 15-point lead heading into the final stanza and survived a late Kilgore rally for a 47-45 win.
C.J. Ingram had 14 points for Kilgore, which outscored Chapel Hill 22-9 in the final stanza. Isaac Hoberecht added 13 points, Thomas Hattaway 11, Davin Rider three, Jake Thompson two and Thomas Donham and D. VanZant one apiece.
DISTRICT 17-4A
RUSK 65, PALESTINE 58: RUSK — Owen McCown led the way with 18 points, Kavesdion Tilley was close behind with 17 points and the Rusk Eagles earned a 65-58 win over Palestine.
Owen McCown added six assists, Tilley seven rebounds and Aiden McCown 13 points and six assists.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 102, HARLETON 32: HARLETON — Kendrick Malone tossed in 28 points for No. 10 ranked Tatum, and the Eagles notched a 102-32 win over the Harleton Wildcats.
Aiden Anthony added 12 points and Decartiyay Allison joined Malone and Anthony in twin figures with 10 points. Markendrick Beall and Jayden Boyd had nine points apiece, Dalone Fuller eight, Drake Walton seven, Trey Fite six, Haden Crowley and Kendall Williams five apiece and Ty Bridges three.
Cole Ring had 12 points in the loss for Harleton. Taber Childs added eight, Carter Taft seven and Justin Davidson and Braden Hopkins two apiece.
Tatum, now 14-3 overall and 9-0 in district play, will host Jefferson on Friday.
JEFFERSON 65, TROUP 47: JEFFERSON — The No. 25 ranked Jefferson Bulldogs opened up a 22-10 lead after one quarter and extended it to 39-17 at the half on the way to a 65-47 win over Troup.
Jakardan Davidson had 16 points and Chris Shepard 15 for Jefferson, now 7-2 in district play. Josh Thomas finished with nine points, C.J. Bowman seven, Courtlyn Sims six, Carlos Jackson five, Malik Brasher three and Zion Hopes and Jeremiah Buffin two each.
Jefferson visits Tatum on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 33, DAINGERFIELD 31: LIBERTY CITY — David Robinson and Jaydan McPherson scored nine points apiece, and the Sabine Cardinals moved to 5-8 overall and 4-3 in district play with a 33-31 win over Daingerfield.
Robinson added three assists and two steals for the Cardinals, who also got seven points and seven rebounds from Breydan Pobuda and eight rebounds from Kaden Manning.
Sabine hosts New Diana on Friday.
GLADEWATER 70, N. DIANA 17: DIANA — Kollin Lewis led four Bears into twin digits with 18 points, and Gladewater coasted to a 70-17 win over New Diana.
Eli Kates scored 13, Tyrone Maddox 12 and K’havia Reese 10 for the Bears. Dennis Allen finished with eight, Nick Lincoln four and Michael Lewis and Zavion Woods two apiece.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 67, S. BLUFF 54: AVINGER — Cade Walker erupted for 40 points to go along with 11 rebounds, and two other Indians recorded double-doubles as Avinger notched a 67-54 win over Sulphur Bluff.
Jordan Samples had 12 points and 10 assists, and Judson Jones finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Indians. Jacob Burleson just missed recording a double-double, finishing with nine points and 10 assists.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 82, H. SPRINGS 26: HUGHES SPRINGS — The White Oak Roughnecks outscored Hughes Springs 43-9 in the middle two quarters and closed with a 16-3 run in the final stanza on the way to an 82-26 win.
Brian Williams led the Roughnecks with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Carson Bower added 12 points and nine steals, Gunner Solis 11 points, Colton Fears 10 points, Hayden Craig nine points, Adrian Mumphrey eight points, Landon Anderson six points, Ben Jacyno four points and Zac Jacyno three points.