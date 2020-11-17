■ HALLSVILLE 77, ATLANTA 42: HALLSVILLE — Ben Samples scored 25 points, Anthon McDermott (17) and Tanner Benson (10) joined him in double figures and Hallsville rolled to a 77-42 win over Atlanta.
Luke Cheatham and Taylor Sheffield scored five apiece, Jake Hall, Zachar Florence and David Ruff four apiece and Trenton Smith three for the Bobcats, who led 17-8 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
■ J. TYLER 88, S. HILL 67: TYLER — Ashad Walker scored 19 of his 33 points in the first quarter to spark the Tyler High Lions to an 88-67 win over Spring Hill.
Walker hit four triples in the opening quarter as the Lions built a 29-19 lead. The Panthers (0-1) got to within five in the third, but no closer.
Luke Hurst led Spring Hill with 17 points. Noah Beckett added 16, Tyrese Jones 11, Kayden Miller eight, Marshall Lipsey eight, Curtis Crowe five and Brennan Ferguson two. Lipsey also had 10 rebounds and Jones eight.
■ LONGVIEW HEAT 57, CHCS 25: Oakley Vallery recorded a 16-point, 10 rebound double-double, adding six steals to his big night, and Longview HEAT earned a 57-25 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Ben Hill added 11 points, two assists, three rebounds, two blocks and four steals for HEAT. Beau Thompson recorded nine points and five rebounds, Brentton Jenkins seven points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals, Dade Goforth five points, two assists, four rebounds and two steals, Eric Cleveland four points, Isaac Hill one rebound, Joey Stipp three points and two rebounds, Luke Starrett two points, five rebounds and three steals and Nick O’Connell one rebound.
■ BROWNSBORO 69, T.K. GORMAN 24: BROWNSBORO — Aidan Hardin led the way with 14 points, Hayden Woods and Gekyle Baker added 11 apiece and Brownsboro opened up a big lead early en route to a 69-24 win over T.K. Gorman.
Kyle Nichols added nine for the Bears, who led 18-2 after one quarter and 34-7 at halftime. Lane Epperson added eight points, Malik English and Aiden Green five apiece, Michael Fitzgerald four and Ty McKenzie two.
■ ELKHART 45, CROSS ROADS 42: ELKHART — Josh Davis scored 21 points and Cale Starr added 14 for Elkhart as the Elks notched a 45-42 win over Cross Roads.