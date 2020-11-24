LUFKIN 56, LONGVIEW 46: LUFKIN — Lufkin erased a double-digit lead, going on a 27-9 run over the final two quarters to earn a 56-46 win over the Longview Lobos on Tuesday.
Isaiah Johnson hit five triples and finished with 19 points in the loss for the Lobos. Caed Liebengood added three 3-pointers nd 13 points. Marco Washington tossed in eight points, and Demarlon Turner and Daze Wallace had two apiece.
Brandon Walker had 16 points and Christian Mumphrey 15 for Lufkin, which trailed 19-12 after one quarter and 29-21 at the half. Walker had nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter when Lufkin outscored the Lobos 20-7.
T.K. GORMAN 62, B. SANDY 26: TYLER — Brett Petrakian led the way with 17 points, Sid Cleofe added 15 and Chris Green joined them in twin figures as T.K. Gorman notched a 62-26win over Big Sandy.
Jake Johnson scored 15 in the loss for Big Sandy. Joshua Wang added four, Adrian Petty three and Nick Stevenson and Dakota Kitchen two each.
BROWNSBORO 66, TRINIDAD 48: TRINIDAD — Gekyle Baker led four Bears into double figures with 16 points, and Brownsboro rallied for a 66-48 win over Trinidad.
Michael Fitzgerald added 13 points, hayden Woods 11 and Aiden Green 10 for the Bears, who trailed 12-10 after one quarter but outscored Trinidad 41-21 over the next two frames to take control.
LATE RESULTS
LEGACY 80, HALLSVILLE 67: TYLER — Teon Erwin scored 27 points, Matt Wade added 21 and Tyler Legacy notched an 80-67 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Legacy led 20-11 after one quarter and 39-28 at the half.
Luke Cheatham scored 13 points, and Benjamin Samples and Taylor Sheffield added 12 apiece for Hallsville in the loss. David Ruff pulled down seven rebounds, and Tanner Benson, Cheatham and Sheffield all finished with three assists.
HARMONY 83, LCS 64: HARMONY — Carson Helpenstill led the way with 16, Boston Seahorn added 15 and the Harmony Eagles notched an 83-64 win over Longview Christian School.
Evan Patterson and Logan Baker had 13 points apiece, Chris Arellano 12, Alex Scheuer six, Dallin Seahorn five and Aidan Chambers three. Patterson knocked down three 3-pointers for Harmony (2-0), which led 25-18 after one quarter and 43-29 at the break.
HARLETON 55, ORE CITY 35: ORE CITY — Cole Ring paced Harleton with 17 points, and the Wildcats jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the opening stanza en route to a 55-35 win over Ore City.
Justin Davidson and Carter Taft added 13 points apiece for Harleton. David Danna added five, Braden Hopkins four and Dylan Armstrong three.
Luis Lara scored 22 in the loss for Ore City.
UNION GROVE 51, BROWNSBORO 50: UNION GROVE — Cooper Vestal scored 20 points to lead the way for Union Grove, which overcame a 12-8 deficit after one quarter to earn a 51-50 win over Brownsboro.
Malik English had 16 points, Gekyle Baker 13 and Kyle Nichols 10 in the loss for Brownsboro.
FROM STAFF REPORTS