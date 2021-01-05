DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 75, MARSHALL 56: MARSHALL — Caed Liebengood tossed in 21 points, Jalen Hale joined him in twin figures with 16 and the Longview Lobos used a balanced attack to earn a 75-56 win over Marshall.
Marco Washington added nine points for the Lobos. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson scored eight, Keke Haynes and Tyree Hale six apiece and Tre Nelson, Daze Wallace and Riley Elswick three each.
Jayson Tuck scored 22 and James Thomas 10 in the loss for Marshall. A’Derrian Brooks and Giko McCoy had four apiece, David Haggerty three and Jacorey Smith one.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 56, BULLARD 43: BULLARD — Jake Thompson scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and the Kilgore Bulldogs earned their first district win with a 56-43 decision over Bullard.
Javiora Easley had 12 points and C.J. Ingram 10 for Kilgore, which led 15-9 after one quarter and 30-17 at halftime. Isaac Hoberecht finished with six points, Thomas Hattaway four and Bryson Parker and Davin Rider two apiece for the Bulldogs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 58, N. DIANA 23: DIANA — Breydan Pobuda recorded a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, David Robinson added 14 points and three steals and the Sabine Cardinals notched a 58-23 win over New Diana.
Jackson Strait had eight points and Conner Tucker six for Sabine (2-6, 1-1), which outscored New Diana 10-0 in the third to seal the deal.
Sabine visits Hughes Springs on Friday.
W. OAK 61, O. CITY 24: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks, led by Brian Williams’ 18 points, five rebounds and four steals, moved to 2-0 in district play (9-5 overall) with a 61-24 win over Ore City.
Landon Anderson added 14 points for the Roughnecks, who outscored the Rebels 20-4 in the opening quarter and led 35-8 at halftime. Ben Jacyno had nine points, Colton Fears eight, Gunner Solis and Carson Bower five apiece and Hayden Craig two. Bower also chipped in with six assists.
Ryan Shastid had eight points in the loss for Ore City.
The White Oak JV notched a 20-18 win over Tyler HEAT.
White Oak hosts Gladewater on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 69, JEFFERSON 58: Jayden Boyd and Kendric Malone combined for 37 points, and No. 10 ranked Tatum handed No. 20 Jefferson a 69-58 setback on Tuesday.
Boyd went double-double for the night, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Malone added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, Ty Bridges nine points, Decartiyay Allison and Dalone Fuller six apiece, Trey Fite and Markendrick Beall four each and Kendall Williams three.
Christian Shepard had 17 and Josh Thomas 16 in the loss for Tatum.
NON-DISTRICT
RUSK 66, GILMER 53: RUSK — Kavesdion Tilley led three Eagles into double figures with 14 points as Rusk notched a 66-53 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Tilley also had seven rebounds for Rusk. Marcos Torres finished with 12 points, and Owen McCown scored 11 points and handed out six assists.