DISTRICT 16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 46, HALLSVILLE 31: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Wildcats built a seven-point lead after one quarter, and then blanked the Bobcats in the second en route to a 46-31 win.
Tanner Benson had 11 points and Benjamin Samples 10 for Hallsville, which fell to 4-4 in league play with the loss. Ryan Pondant added six points, and David Ruff and Jai Locario had two apiece.
The Bobcats will host Pine Tree on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 49, GILMER 48: GILMER — Jeremiah Hoskins scored seven of his 21 points and C.J. Ingram had six of his 15 in overtime, leading the Kilgore Bulldogs to a 49-48 win over Gilmer.
Gilmer took its first lead of the game (31-29) with 4:38 remaining in the contest. Kilgore’s Rowdy Rieke hit a free throw with 1:56 remaining to tie things at 34, and Thomas Hattaway later tied it at 36 with 10 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
In OT, Hoskins converted a 3-point play to give Kilgore a 43-40 lead.
Riekefinished with seven points, Jake Thompson four and Hattaway two.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 118, NEW DIANA 43: DIANA — Seven of the 11 Eagles who got into the scorebook reached double figures, and Tatum rolled to a 118-43 win over New Diana.
Hadey Crowley led the way for Tatum with 18 points and three steals. Tatum (18-8, 8-0) outscored New Diana 41-7 in the third quarter.
Decartiyay Allison, Markendrick Beall and Jayden Boyd all had 15 points, Dalone Fuller 14, Kendric Malone 11 and Trey Fite 10. Ty Bridges added nine points, Aidan Anthony five, Drake Walton four and Bryan Hawkins two. Allison also had six rebounds and five steals, Fuller 11 rebounds and three steals, beall 3 rebounds, Fite six rebounds and three steals, Crowley three steals and Kendall Williams six rebounds and three assists.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WEST RUSK 59, WHITE OAK 47: NEW LONDON — Talon Winings paced the Raiders with 19 points, Jimmie Harper (13) and Myles Foster (12) joined him in double figures and West Rusk notched a 59-47 win over White Oak.
Gavin Smith chipped in with eight points for West Rusk, which also got five points from Logan Patterson and two from Jaxon Farquhar. Harper had 14 rebounds, Foster 10 and Wining eight. Winings added three assists and four steals, and Foster came away with three steals.
For White Oak in the loss, Brian Williams scored 15 points, Carson Bower 10, Landon Anderson six, Gunner Solis and Dustin Covington five apiece, Gavin Bzdil three, Austin Mumphrey two and Carson Roling one.
■ ARP 38, SABINE 32: ARP — Arp remained unbeaten in District 16-3A boys basketball with a 38-32 win over the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday.
Sabine took a 10-4 first quarter lead before the Tigers rallied for a 1-point halftime advantage of 20-19. The teams entered the fourth quarter with Arp leading 27-26.
The home team then outscored the Cardinals 11-6 in the final period for the win.
Arp (14-4, 8-0) had a balanced scoring attack with Johnathan Blackwell, Kadaylon Williams, Elijah Mauldin and Kajun Horton all scoring six points each. They were followed by Colton Birdsong (5), Tren Jones (5), Daniel Clary (2) and Zachariah Mauldin (2).
Bre’den Ford and Savoy Goodwyn led the Cardinals (11-12, 4-4) with seven points each. They were followed by AJ Gresham (6), Kaden Manning (5), Jace Burns (5) and David Robinson (2).
Arp visits White Oak on Friday, Sabine meets Troup in Liberty City.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 48, UNION GROVE 42: UNION GROVE — The Big Sandy Wildcats moved to 7-0 in district play (19-5 overall) with a 48-42 win over Union Grove.
Joshua Shipman had 17 points, Dakarai Menefee 13, Carter Oswalt 10, Brian Pullum six and Caden Minter two.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ ALTO 71, NEW SUMMERFIELD 39: ALTO — Skyler Atkins scored 20 points, Jay Pope and Keithen Jenkins combined for 33 and the Alto Yellowjackets rolled past New Summerfield, 71-39.
Pope had 17 points, Jenkins 16 and Kurrin Sai Jackson seven for Alto, which led 16-4 after one quarter and 34-14 at halftime. Jerrion Skinner finished with six points, Taylor Bowman and Jackson Duplichain two apiece and Clayton Terry one.
