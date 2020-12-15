■ MINEOLA 58, SABINE 51: LIBERTY CITY — Jonah Fischer scored 17 points, Dawson Pendergrass added 17 for the Yellowjackets, and Mineola escaped with a 58-51 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
David Robinson finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists for Sabine. Breydan Pobuda added eight points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Jason Alexander eight points and Kaden Manning five points and 12 rebounds.
Sabine led 39-38 heading into the fourth.
■ GRACE 50, WHITE OAK 37: TYLER — Grace Community School outscored White Oak 21-11 in the final eight minutes to turn in a 50-37 win over the Roughnecks.
Carson Bower scored seven points and added seven steals, three assists and three rebounds for White Oak in the loss.
The Roughneck JV earned a 49-39 win.
White Oak opens district play on Friday at home against Hughes Springs.
KENNARD 43, W. RUSK 42: NEW LONDON — Kennard nipped the West Rusk Raiders, 43-42, in non-district play on Tuesday.
Geremiah Smith had 11 points, Carson Martin 10, Jamal Ford seven, Andon Mata six and Jimmie Harper and Jaxon Farquhar four apiece in the loss for West Rusk. Farquhar grabbed eight rebounds, Smith five and Harper four. Ford dished out two assists and added two steals, and Martin came up with five steals.
■ JEFFERSON 64, MCLEOD 40: MCLEOD — Christian Shepard (25) and Josh Thomas (22) combined for 47 points to lead the Jefferson Bulldogs past McLeod on Tuesday.
Jefferson led 17-8 after one quarter and used a 17-7 run in the third to seal the deal.
Keldyn Schubert had 11 points and Casey Smith 10 in the loss for McLeod (3-3). Silas Murdoch added six points, Nathan Parker five, Nos Gryder four, Gabe Groves three and Austin Gilmore one.
■ ARP 66, HAWKINS 49: HAWKINS — The Arp Tigers doubled up on Hawkins int he fourth quarter, outscoring the Hawks 24-12 on the way to a 66-49 win.
Zach Conde had 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists in the loss for Hawkins. Bryce Burns added nine points and five reobunds, Jeramy Torrese seven points and eight rebounds, Paeton Smith, Drew Dacus, Micah Staruska and Marshall White two points apiece and Ryder Shelton one point. Smith also finished with six rebounds and five steals.
■ BECKVILLE 48, PITTSBURG 47: PITTSBURG — The Beckville Bearcats outscored Pittsburg 20-13 in the second quarter to build a 30-24 halftime lead, and held on for a 48-47 win.
Matt Barr dropped in three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to pace Beckville. Gage Berry added nine points, J’Koby Williams eight, Jaden Mojica seven, Elijia Ramsey five, JaKelvin Smith four and Jordan Slaughter and Bo Hammons two apiece.
■ WO-STARK 62, RUSK 53: RUSK — West Orange-Stark held on for a 62-53 win over Rusk on Tuesday in non-district action.
Owen McCown finished with 24 points and four steals in the loss for Rusk. Isiah Ward had 12 points and four steals, and Elijah Ward scored six points to go along with 11 rebounds.
DISTRICT 24-A
■ AVERY 58, AVINGER 57: AVINGER — Avery outscored Avinger 14-4 in the final stanza on the way to a 58-57 win.
Jacob Burleson had 24 in the loss for Avinger. Jordan Samples chipped in with 12, Jaxon Neal eight and Judson Jones, Nate McIntyre and Cade Walker seven apiece.
LATE MONDAY
■ HALLSVILLE 69, S. HILL 55: HALLSVILLE — Luke Cheatham paced Hallsville with 19 points, and the Bobcats pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 69-55 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Benjamin Samples added 15 points and David Ruff 12 for Hallsville, which outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the final eight minutes.
Kayden Miller scored 12 and Marshall Lipsey 11 in the loss for Spring Hill.
■ KILGORE 61, CENTER 43: CENTER — Javiora Easley scored 10 of his team-leading 14 points in the first half, Jake Thompson finished with 11 for the Bulldogs and Kilgore notched a 51-43 win over the Center Roughriders.
Thomas Hattaway added nine for Klgore, which led 17-7 after one quarter and 28-15 at the half. C.J. Ingram added eight points, Isaac Hoberecht six and Davin Rider two.
■ HARMONY 79, N. DIANA 60: DIANA — Logan Baker erupted for 29 points, Boston Seahorn (14) and Chris Arellano (12) joined him in twin figures and the Harmony Eagles earned a 79-60 win over New Diana.
Jax Wilburn scored eight points, Evan Patterson and Carson Helpenstill seven apiece and Aidan Chambers two for Harmony. Arellano had nine rebounds, Wilburn seven, Helpenstill six and Boston Seahorn and Patterson five apiece. Seahorn also had 12 assists and nine steals and Arellano four assists and five steals.
Colton Hightower scored 26 in the loss for New Diana.