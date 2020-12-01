WHITE OAK 39, MPCH 34: WHITE OAK — Gunner Solis led a balanced Roughneck scoring attack with 10 points, and the Roughnecks opened the season with a 39-34 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Ben Jacyno added seven points and nine rebounds for White Oak, which led 6-4 after one quarter and 15-14 at the half. Adrian Mumphrey finished with seven points, Carson Bower and Ryan Williams six apiece and Landon Anderson three.
White Oak will host Tyler HEAT on Friday and visit Pine Tree at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
HARMONY 72, ORE CITY 38: HARMONY — Harmony improved to 3-1 with a 72-38 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Logan Baker drained five three-pointers and had a game-high 24 points to lead Harmony.
Also for Harmony: Boston Seahorn had 14 points, Chris Arellano had 10 , Evan Patterson 8, while Jax Wilburn added six, Tucker Tittle four and Carson Helpenstill, Dallin Seahorn and Weston Seahorn added two each.
Harmony is at Hakwins on Friday.
Ryan Shastid led Ore City with 22 points.
N. DIANA 60, B. SANDY 41: DIANA — Colton Hightower scored 20 points, Kaid Brack and Peyton Brewer chipped in with 10 apiece and the New Diana Eagles pulled away in the third quarter to earn a 60-41 win over Big Sandy.
The Eagles held a slim 25-19 halftime lead before outscoring the Wildcats 24-8 in the third period.
Jake Johnson had 13 points, Adrian Petty 10 and Dakota Kitchens eight in the loss for Big Sandy, which will visit James Bowie on Friday.
MCLEOD 69, Q. CITY 31: MCLEOD — Keldyn Schubert filled the stat sheet with 21 points, 10 assists, five steals and three rebounds as the McLeod Longhorns notched a 69-31 win over Queen City.
Casey Smith added 16 points, six steals and seven rebounds, and Silas Murdock chipped in with nine points, two steals and three rebounds.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Scores: Foster 7th B 15, Judson 9; Judson 22, Foster 8th B 14; Foster 7th A 37, Judson 36; Foster 8th A 41, Judson 21
FROM STAFF REPORTS