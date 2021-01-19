DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 75, T. HIGH 71 (OT): HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples poured in 31 points to pace the Bobcats, Anthon McDermott added 13 and Hallsville outscored Texas High 12-8 in overtime to earn a 75-71 win.
Ben DePriest had 25 in the loss for Texas High.
Hallsville trailed 41-32 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 23-11 in the third to climb back into the contest.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 61, ATHENS 43: BROWNSBORO — Gekyle Baker and Hayden Woods scored 16 points apiece, Aidan Hardin added 10 for the Bears and Brownsboro notched a 61-43 win over Athens.
Malik English finished with nine points, Lane Epperson eight and Aiden Green two for the Bears, who led 14-10 after one quarter and later put things away with a 17-7 run in the final period.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 64, WASKOM 43: TATUM — Jayden Boyd filled the stat sheet with 18 points, nine steals, eight rebounds and two blocks, leading the No. 10 ranked Tatum Eagles to a 64-43 win over Waskom.
Kendric Malone added 13 points and seven rebounds for Tatum (12-3, 7-0), which outscored Waskom 27-11 in the second quarter to build a 41-20 halftime lead. Aidan Anthony finished with eight points, Kendall Williams and Decartiyay Allison seven apiece, Trey Fite four, Dalone Fuller three points and six rebounds and Drake Walton and Markendrick Beall two points apiece.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 79, N. DIANA 19: DIANA — Ten Roughnecks got into the scoring act, led by Brian Williams’ 14 points, and White Oak moved to 5-1 in district play with a 79-17 win over New Diana.
Adrian Mumphrey had 12 points and Zac Jacyno 10 for White Oak, which led 16-0 after one quarter. Landon Anderson finished with nine points, Ben Jacyno and Carson Bower eight apiece, Gunner Solis six, Colton Fears and Hayden Craig five apiece and Colton Millwood two. Fears also handed out five assists.
White Oak (12-6) will visit Hughes Springs on Monday.
GLADEWATER 49, SABINE 43: LIBERTY CITY — Dennis Allen led the way for the Bears with 18 points, and Gladewater held on for a 49-43 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
K’havia Reese added 10 points for the Bears, who also got nine points apiece from Kollin Lewis and Eli Kates nd three from Tyrone Maddox.
David Robinson had 28 points and four steals, and Breydan Pobuda finished with seven points and six rebounds in the loss for Sabine.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 59, WINONA 52: HARMONY — Logan Baker and Jax Wilburn combined for 37 points, and the Harmony Eagles held on for a 59-52 win over Winona.
Baker paced the Eagles with 20 points, Wilburn added 17, Boston Seahorn 12, Dallin seahorn four and Weston Seahorn, Riley Patterson and Evan Patterson two apiece.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 74, BECKVILLE 70: BECKVILLE — The Hawkins Hawks outscored Beckville 6-2 in overtime to earn a 74-70 win on Tuesday.
Matt Barr and J’koby Williams scored 16 points apiece in the loss for Beckville. Eli Ramsey added 11, Jaden Mojica nine, Ryan Harris eight, Gage Berry five, Jaiden Slaughter three and Jeremiah Steph two.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 53, MAUD 48: MCLEOD — The No. 16 ranked McLeod Longhorns, paced by Casey Smith’s 16 points and double digit efforts from Keldyn Schubert (12) and Nos Gryder (11), moved to 14-4 on the year with a 53-48 win over Maud.
Nathan Parker had six points, Silas Murdock five and Tyler Williams three for McLeod. Schubert also had 10 assists, four steals and five rebounds, Smith three rebounds, three assists and three steals, Murdock three rebounds and three steals, Williams two steals, Gryder seven rebounds and five steals and Parker three steals and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 64, YANTIS 33: AVINGER — Jacob Burleson, Jordan Samples and Jaxon Neal all recorded doubles-doubles for the Indians, and Avinger notched a 64-33 win over Yantis.
Burleson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six steals, Samples 16 points and 10 rebounds and Neal 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nate McIntyre and Judson Jones rounded out the scoring the the Indians with seven points apiece.
Avinger will visit Avery on Friday.