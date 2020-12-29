HALLSVILLE 71, PLEASANT GROVE 69: Hallsville withstood a third-quarter rally from Pleasant Grove and grabbed a 71-69 non-district win at home on Tuesday.
The Hawks led 24-20 after the first quarter before the Bobcats exploded for 26 points in the second to take a 46-40 lead into halftime. Pleasant Grove then rallied in the third, outscoring Hallsville, 20-13, before the Bobcats finished it off in the fourth.
Benjamin Samples led Hallsville with 19 points and the Bobcats got 12-point games from Luke Cheatham and Taylir Sheffield.
Hallsville visits Texas High at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
TATUM 53, TROUP 49: The Eagles pulled away late in a back-and-forth showdown with Troup for a 53-49 win to open district action.
Jayden Boyd and Kendric Malone went for 12 points for Tatum (6-3) and Decartiyay Allison followed with 11.
Troup led 11-10 after the first quarter and Tatum took a 24-21 lead into halftime. Troup out-scored the Eagles 14-10 in the third for a one-point lead.
Haden Crowley finished with eight points and Trey Fite led with five rebounds for Tatum.
Clayton Vickers turned in a game-high 23 points for Troup.
LINDALE 52, KILGORE 40: Kilgore led after the first quarter but Lindale rallied from there to take a 52-40 win over the Bulldogs in the District 16-4A opener for both teams.
CJ Ingram led with 14 points in the loss for Kilgore. Isaac Hoberecht followed with nine points and Thomas Hattaway chipped in six for the Bulldogs.
JEFFERSON 58, WASKOM 37: Josh Thomas went for 20 points as the Bulldogs moved to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in district with a 58-37 win over Waskom.
Jefferson led 18-11 after the first quarter and 32-17 at halftime.
Christian Shepard followed with 15 points for Jefferson.
For Waskom, DJ Feaster and Paxton Keeling turned in eight points each. Layton Laster followed with seven points and Carter Watson six for the Wildcats.
BROWNSBORO 46, SABINE 44: The Bears held off a late charge from Sabine to hold on to a 46-44 win at home.
Gekyle Baker led Brownsboro with 13 points and Malik English finished with 10 points. Michael Fitzgerald chipped in nine year and Aidan Hardin followed with six.
For Sabine, David Robinson had a game-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Breyden Pobuda followed with 10 points. Jackson Strait added nine points.
Brownsboro led 37-34
TYLER HEAT 66, HAWKINS 47: HEAT used a big second quarter to pull away and stay ahead in a 66-47 win over Hawkins.
For the Hawks (4-6), Jeramy Torres led with 21 points and Bryce Burns followed with 14 points. Zach Conde added five points for the Hawks.
Lindale led 26-15 at halftime after Kilgore jumped to a 9-6 lead after the first quarter.
UNION GROVE 62, HARMONY 58: Kole Burns finished with 29 points and eight rebounds as Union Grove grabbed a 62-58 win over Harmony.
Jax Wilburn connected on 5-of-6 three-point attempts and finished with 23 points in the loss for the Eagles. Boston Seahorn, a freshman, finished with 12 points and Chris Arellano and Logan Baker each turned in 10-point effort for the Eagles, who trailed 26-17 at halftime before rallying in a 22-point third quarter to tie things up, 39-39. Union Grove then outscored the Eagles, 23-19, in the final quarter.
Baker added 12 rebounds for a double-double night to go with four assists for Harmony.
AVINGER 57, BIG SANDY 41: A big night from Jordan Samples and a big second half lifted Avinger to a 57-41 win over Big Sandy.
Samples turned in a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double for Avinger, who out-scored Big Sandy 39-21 in the second half.
Nate McIntyre and Cade Walker followed with 12 points for Avinger.
SHELBYVILLE 52, ORE CITY 47: Ryan Shastid dropped 31 points as Ore City dropped a close game at home to Shelbyville, 52-47.
Blake Coppedge finished with eight points and Cudder Reynolds had three for Ore City.