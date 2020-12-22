S. HILL 65, E. FIELDS 43: Kayden Miller hammered home seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points, leading the Spring Hill Panthers to a 65-43 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Noah Beckett, Taylor Riehemann and Curtis Crowe all added seven points for Spring Hill, which built a 17-4 lead after one quarter on the way to improving to 8-4 on the season. Brennan Ferguson and Tyrese Jones scored six points apiece, Ethan Ballard four and Luke Hurst three.
Campbell White scored 25 in the loss for Elysian Fields.
Spring Hill will open district play at home on Dec. 29 against Bullard.
WHITE OAK 44, WASKOM 29: WHITE OAK — Brian Williams scored 13 points and collected six rebounds, leading the White Oak Roughnecks to a 44-29 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Landon Anderson dropped in three 3-pointers and added 11 points for White Oak. Gunner Solis scored 10, Ben Jacyno six and Carson Bower four.
Jayvis Jones scored 10 in the loss for Waskom.
The White Oak JV earned a 23-18 win.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 15-3A
O. CITY 50, H. SPRINGS 42: ORE CITY — Ryan Shastid torched the nets for 29 points, Jeremy Kyle added 14 for the Rebels and Ore City notched a 50-42 win over Hughes Springs.
Blake Coppedge had three points for Ore City, and Cudder Reynolds and Jordan Escamilla added two apiece.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 66, QUITMAN 60: QUITMAN — Boston Seahorn led four Eagles into double figures with 18 points, and Harmony rallied for a 66-60 win over Quitman.
Gage Kalanak added 15 points, Jax Wilburn 11 and Chris Arellano 10 for Harmony, which trailed 38-32 at the half. Carson Helpenstill finished with six points, Dallin Seahorn four and Evan Patterson two. Helpenstill and Dallin Seahorn added four rebounds apiece. Kalanak had five rebounds and two steals, Arellano three steals and Boston Seahorn four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
KILGORE 45, W. RUSK 27: KILGORE — C.J. Ingram scored 13 of his 22 points in the first half, Isaac Hoberecht scored 10 on the day and the Kilgore Bulldogs pulled away for a 45-27 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
Jake Thompson finished with six points, Thomas Hattaway three and Corey Rider and Da’Marion VanZant two each.
Kilgore broke a 9-9 deadlock after one quarter by outscoring the Raiders 14-4 in the second and 12-6 in the third.
Torami Dixon had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the loss for West Rusk. Carson Martin added seven points, Jaxon Farguhar five, Omarion Anthony, Raley Jones and Jimmie Harper two each and Jamal Ford one.
TATUM 67, LINDALE 54: TATUM — Haden Crowley scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Tatum Eagles earned a 67-54 win over Lindale.
Crowley knocked down a couple of 3-pointers, sank all six of his free throw attempts and added a bucket for Tatum, which outscored Lindale 27-9 in the fourth period.
Decartiyay Allison had 11 points, Kendric Malone and Jayden Boyd 10 apiece, Dalone Fuller nine, Trey Fite and Drake Walton three apiece and Bryan Hawkins two for Tatum.
Colton Taylor led the way for Lindale with 16 points. Walter Smith added 12.
WO ALUMNI GAME: WHITE OAK — Brian Williams scored 17 points, Carson Bower added 11 and Ben Jacyno and Gunner Solis chipped in with 10 apiece as the 2020-21 White Oak Roughnecks notched a 58-39 win over the White Oak Alumni.
Landon Anderson, Adrian Mumphrey and Hayden Craig all added three points, and Colton Fears had a free throw for the current Roughnecks.