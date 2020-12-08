NACOGDOCHES 52, LONGVIEW 36: NACOGDOCHES — Jaylen Steadman and Jaquay Sweat scored 15 points apiece, and the Nacogdoches Dragons handed the Longview Lobos a 52-36 setback on Tuesday.
The Dragons led 18-11 after one and 28-21 at the half before outscoring the Lobos 16-6 in the third stanza.
Caed Liebengood scored 17, Isaiah Moore eight and Marco Washington seven in the loss for the Lobos.
HALLSVILLE 52, LINDALE 48: LINDALE — Anthon McDermott scored 20 points, Benjamin Samples joined him in twin digits with 12 and the Hallsville Bobcats held on for a 52-48 win over Lindale.
Taylor Sheffield and Tanner Benson had seven points apiece for Hallsville, which trailed 22-19 at the half but led 37-33 heading to the final period. Zachar Florence and Jai Locario had two points apiece, and Jake Hall and David Ruff sank a free throw apiece.
Hallsville (6-3) visits Henderson on Friday.
KILGORE 57, PITTSBURG 28: KILGORE — C.J. Ingram scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and the Kilgore Bulldogs used a big second quarter to take control in a 57-28 win over the Pittsburg Pirates.
Isaac Hoberecht added 11 points, Jake Thompson nine, Javiora Easley six, Damarion VanZant five and Thomas Hattaway and Thomas Donham four apiece for Kilgore.
The Bulldogs held a slim 8-7 lead after one, but outscored the Pirates 20-5 in the second quarter.
CANTON 53, W. OAK 35: CANTON — Kavin Keller scored 10 points for Canton, and the Eagels used a 17-6 run in the second quarter to take charge of things in a 53-35 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Landon Anderson and Carson Bower scored eight points apiece in the loss for White Oak. Ben Jacyno and Adrian Mumphrey scored six apiece, Brian Williams four and Hayden Craig three.
White Oak (2-2) will host Rains on Friday.
GLADEWATER 60, CLARKSVILLE 49: GLADEWATER — Kollin Lewis led the way for the Bears with 23 points, Dennis Allen chipped in with 14 and Gladewater notched a 60-49 win over Clarksville on Tuesday.
K’havia Reese scored 11, Nick Lincoln and Eli Kates four apiece and Keilan James and Zavion Woods two each for the Bears.
A’zarrion Presley had 19 and Nikereion Marcy 18 in the loss for Clarksville.
HARMONY 67, HARLETON 44: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles, led by Logan Baker’s 22 points, improved to 5-1 on the year with a 67-44 win over Harleton.
Evan Patterson scored 11 and Jax Wilburn and Boston Seahorn had 10 apiece for Harmony, which led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-15 at the half. Carson Helpenstill scored five, Jacob Pulscher four, Chris Arellano three and Dallin Seahorn two.
Justin Davidson had 12 points and Tabor Childs 11 in the loss for Harleton.
LATE MONDAY
S. HILL 73, WINONA 18: WINONA — Luke Hurst led three Panthers into double figures with 17 points, and Spring Hill coasted to a 73-18 win over Winona.
Brennan Ferguson added 12 points, Caden Miller 10, Aaron Collier, Curtis Crowe and Marshall Lipsay eight apiece, Tyrese Jones seven, Noah Beckett three and Tayler Riehemann one.
Coller also pulled down 11 rebounds.
SHHS 65, W. RUSK 50: NEW LONDON — Jake Becton paced Shreveport HomeSchool Sports to a 65-50 win over West Rusk, dropping in 21 points on Monday.
Torami Dixon had 15 points, Andon Mata 13, Omarion Anthony and Jamal Ford seven apiece, Geremiah Smith and Tate Winings three eah and Bryant Mason two in the loss for West Rusk. anthony added three steals, Ford five rebounds and five assists, Mata eight rebounds and three blocks and Dixon 17 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Foster 7th 67, Nacogdoches McMichael 36; Foster 8th 50, Nacogdoches McMichael 49; Lufkin Purple 46, Judson 7th A 20; Lufkin Purple 60, Judson 8th A 34
FROM STAFF REPORTS