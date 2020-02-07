DISTRICT 16-5A
■ NACOGDOCHES 61, HALLSVILLE 29: NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches Dragons raced out to a 35-5 halftime lead and notched a 61-29 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Friday.
Benjamin Samples scored 14 points in the loss for Hallsville. Tanner Benson added eight, Ryan Pondant four, David Ruff two and Taven Jackel one.
The Bobcats host Marshall on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ CHAPEL HILL 37, KILGORE 34: KILGORE — Chapel Hill pulled away down the stretch to hand the Kilgore Bulldogs a 37-34 setback.
C.J. Ingram led Kilgore with 11 points. Jake Thompson was close behind with 10. Jeremiah Hoskins added five, Thomas Hattaway and Rowdy Rieke three apiece and Bryson Parker two.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 59, GLADEWATER 37: WHITE OAK — Brian Williams tossed in 20 points, Gunner Solis and Carson Bower had 11 apiece and the White Oak Roughnecks pulled away for a 59-37 win over Gladewater.
Landon Anderson added eight points, Adrian Mumphrey seven and Gavin Bzdil two for the Roughnecks, who outscored the Bears 9-2 in the second quarter and 17-9 in the fourth.
Jailyn Robertson had 11 points in the loss for Gladewater. K’havia Reese added eight, Garrett Glenn six, Brody Ellis four, Nick Lincoln and Dennis Allen three apiece and Eli Kates two.
White Oak moves to 7-4 in district play with the win.
■ TROUP 52, HARMONY 32: HARMONY — The Troup Tigers, led by Bracey Cover’s four 3-pointers and 18 total points, notched a 52-32 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Logan Baker scored 14 points and added four steals for Harmony in the loss. Sam Ross had seven points, Gage Goddard six and Jax Wilburn five.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 58, BIG SANDY 51: BIG SANDY — Zach Conde scored 22 points to pace Hawkins, and the Hawks used a big first quarter to earn a 58-51 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats.
Jayden Dacus added 15 for Hawkins, which led 19-10 after one quarter and held on for the victory.
Brian Pullum had 13 points, Caden Minter 12, Joshua Shipman 11, Dakarai Menefee 10, Carter Oswalt four and Kedron Brown one in the loss for Big Sandy.
DISTRICT 15-2A■ MCLEOD 55, RIVERCREST 30: MCLEOD — Trevor Deel filled the stat sheet with 21 points, 20 rebounds, five steals and three assists, and McLeod moved to 9-0 in district play (28-2 overall) with a 55-30 win over Rivercrest.
Keldyn Schubert added 17 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals for McLeod, which took control with a 19-9 run in the second quarter to build a 29-12 lead. Kobe Bonner added seven points, five rebounds and three steals, Casey Smith six pints and five steals and Nos Gryder two points and one rebound. Austin Gilmore chipped in with two points, two steals, two rebounds and three steals.
LATE THURSDAY COLLEGE
■ UT DALLAS 105, LETU 89: RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University men’s basketball team lost to the University of Texas at Dallas, 105-89, Thursday night.
The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the YellowJackets (15-5, 8-3 American Southwest Conference). It was the first loss since dropping the earlier meeting to the Comets (15-5, 9-2). LETU fell a game behind UTD in the ASC East.
Justin Moore scored 20 points, had nine rebounds and two blocks. Nate West finished with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. West broke the ASC all-time record for three-pointers when he hit his 310th career triple with 9:40 to play.
LETU led 51-49 at halftime, but UTD outscored the YellowJackets, 56-38, in the second half.
LeTourneau will play at Ozarks at 3 p.m. today.
FROM STAFF REPORTS