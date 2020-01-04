LONGVIEW

Mascot: Lobos

Coach: James Wright, Margaret Wright

District: 11-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Tyler Lee)

2019 record: 17-5-4

Key returning players: Raul Torez … Jesus Galvan

Newcomers to watch: Juan (Tito) Gimenez … Sergio Landin … Victor Cruz

Looks good: “There is an abundance of attacking talent that I hope we can harness and organize to maximize scoring opportunities. We have a lot of younger forwards that are just waiting their turn.” – James Wright

Needs work: “We graduated 14 seniors last year, including nine starters. That has left a shortfall of experience, but not talent. This group is as skilled as lat year, but is missing a bit of varsity game experience.” – James Wright

Did you know: Most of this year’s varsity squad will include players from last year’s JV squad that lost once all season and captured a district championship … The Lobo JV has lost two games in the past three seasons … Torrez was last year’s top goalkeeper in the district, and Galvan earned Offensive Player of the Year honors … This year’s Lobo Invitational, set for Jan. 9-11, will include the Lobos, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Hallsville, Tyler Lee, Forney, Sulphur Springs, New Summerfield, Lindale and Henderson, as well as JV teams from Jacksonville, John Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Henderson, Lindale, Forney and Tyler Lee

TYLER LEE

Mascot: Red Raiders

Coach: Marty Germany

District: 11-6A (Longview, Rockwall, Rockwall-heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn)

2019 record: 12-8-4

Key returning players: Neri Ruiz … Travis Vordenbaumen

Newcomers to watch: Tristan Whelchel

Looks good: “Good chemistry.” — Germany

Needs work: “Youth. We have seven freshmen currently on our roster.” — Germany

Did you know: Germany is in his 21st season at Lee – his ninth as head coach

PINE TREE

Mascot: Pirates

Coach: Jose Angel Rocha

District: 16-5A (Hallsville, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse, Lufkin, Marshall)

2019 record: 12-6-5

Key returning players: Luis Torres … Erik Gonzalez

Newcomers to watch: Octavio Jacquez … Brandt Herber … Edgar Bocanegra … Aaron Bocanegra … John Huntsberry

Looks good: “The midfield consists of a good mixture of new and veteran talent. Looking to lean on it early in the season.” — Rocha

Needs work: “We are young and only return two starters. This team needs to look to mature and find its identity as a team.” — Rocha

Did you know: Herber was the starting kicker for Pine Tree’s football team in 2019

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Bobcats

Coach: Hector Rodriguez

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)

2019 record: 8-16-1

Key returning players: Mason Morris … Joel Ontiveros … Javi Cazares

Newcomers to watch: Jesus Ramirez … Cole Zulliger … Zachary Southard

Looks good: “Being a young team will allow the Bobcats to gain a lot of experience.” — Rodriguez

Needs work: “Finishing in the attacking third.” — Rodriguez

Did you know: “The Bobcats’ starting lineup will not include any seniors

SPRING HILL

Mascot: Panthers

Coach: David Plunk

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Sabine, Tatum, Waskom, Gladewater)

2019 record: 12-12

Newcomers to watch: Brian Vaca

Looks good: “Team chemistry.” — Plunk

Needs work: “We graduated nine seniors from last season – seven starters. We need work on group defending.” — Plunk

Did you know: The Panthers finished 6-4 in district play last season

KILGORE

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: Tom Wait

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Sabine, Waskom, Gladewater, Tatum)

Key returning players: Wanya McIntyre … Karson Offerding … Daniel Estrella … Tray Epps … Richie Avalos … Luis Martinez … Efrain Mojica … Izaiah Ramirez

Newcomers to watch: AB Herrera … Adolfo Castillo … Chris Baldoza

Looks good: “We had a great offseason and led by work ethic.” — Wait

Needs work: “Lots of new faces, so team chemistry.” — Wait

Did you know: McIntyre had 16 goals and 11 assists last season … Offerding (5) and Estrella (11) combined for 16 shutouts last season … Epps recorded 19 goals and seven assists last season and was the district’s sophomore of the year … Avalos was an all-state honoree … Assistant coach J.D. Peralez is a 2014 Kilgore graduate

TATUM

Mascot: Eagles

Coach: Hunter Liles

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Sabine, Waskom, Gladewater)

2019 record: 4-21-1

Key returning players: Abraham Maldonado … Adrian Olquin … Rey Luna … Jose Sandoval

Newcomers to watch: Miguel Torres … Allan Sandoval … Jacob Folds … Chris Bessey

Looks good: “Hardworking individuals that are team-oriented. The team works well together, and the team is smooth and aggressive.” — Liles

Needs work: “Communication and moving the ball sideline-to-sideline.” — Liles

Did you know: Maldonado was a first-team all-district defender, and Olquin (second team forward), Luna (second team midfielder)and Jose Sandoval (honorable mention) were also on the all-district list

CARTHAGE

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: James Watson

District: 19-4A (Center, Henderson, Hudson, Jasper, Diboll)

2019 record: 16-12-1

Key returning players: Shooter Stevenson … Miguel Olvera … Pedro Garcia … Logan Ortigo … Nestor Hernandez … Quanterrius Brown … Jose Hernandez

Newcomers to watch: Cristian Lopez … Cristian Godinez … Jonathan Medrano … Dalton Collinsworth … Alan Barcenas

Looks good: “We are returning lots of players that will be shuffling positions and playing defense. We have a good mix of experience and athletic newcomers who will continue to help build this program and keep it on its current positive trajectory.” — Watson

Needs work: “We graduated most of our scorers, including career and single-season leader Junio Salazar, so we have to find out who our ‘closers’ are. We have lots of young and new talent up top that will compete for balls and develop confidence in their shooting.” — Watson

Did you know: Stevenson and Garcia were honorable mention All-East Texas performances last season, and Olvera earned honorable mention All-State accolades

HENDERSON

Mascot: Lions

Coach: Evan Dean

District: 19-4A (Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper, Diboll)

2019 record: 11-13

Key returning players: Trace Tidwell … Saul Quintanilla … Larry Walters

Newcomers to watch: Jefferson Torres … Brandon Guevara

Looks good: “We are a very aggressive and determined team.” — Dean

Needs work: “We are young and will need to build off every game to gain experience and better consistency.” — Dean

Did you know: The Lions were 7-3 in district play last season … Tidwell, Quintanilla and Walters were all first team all-district picks a year ago

PITTSBURG

Mascot: Pirates

Coach: Jody Loewen

District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Atlanta, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill

2019 record: 18-8-2

Key returning players: Marco Trejo … Kevin Ramirez … Sammy Ramirez … Giovanny Rojas … Yedhiael Ramirez … Victor Benites

Newcomers to watch: Rodolfo Falcon … Nicolas Martinez

Looks good: “Ball movement and communication.” — Loewen

Needs work: “Finishing.” — Loewen

Did you know: Pittsburg broke seven team and indivual records last season, including wins in a season (18), goals scored (102), assists (72) and goals in one game (15) … Trejo had a school-record 27 goals, and Yedhiael Ramirez added 24. The previous record was 20 … Kevin Ramirez set the mark for assists in a season with 18, and Benites had 174 steals also setting the school record

CHAPEL HILL

Mascot: Bulldogs

Coach: Nathan Carroll

District: 14-4A (Athans, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Mabank, Van, Kemp, Mineola)

2019 record: 16-7

Key returning players: Xavier Williams … Adolfo Alanis … Marco Soto … Adolfo Tomayo … Aram Mijares

Newcomers to watch: Eduardo Urena … Angel Flores

Looks good: “Talented and experienced upperclassmen with lots of leadership potential. Hard-working underclassmen.” — Carroll

Needs work: “Lots of young guys will be up on varsity. I think we need to get used to playing as a unit.” – Carroll

CARLISLE

Mascot: Indians

Coach: Tony Bowles

2019 record: 5-3-1

Key returning players: Carlos DeLeon … Aaron Gallegos … Louie Garza

Looks good: “We have our largest team with 28 total players, including only five seniors and 13 freshmen.” Bowles

Did you know: DeLeon had eight goals and two assists and Gallegos 10 goals and three assists last season … This is Carlisle’s 10 year playing soccer

JACK STALLARD

