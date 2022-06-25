FOOTBALLLONGVIEW: Lobo Football Camp is from 8 a.m.-noon July 25-27 at Lobo Stadium. There is no cost for the camp for incoming grades 1-9 (Fall of 2022).
SPRING HILL: Camp is set for July 26-28 from 7-9 p.m. for grades 3-6 at Panther Stadium. For information: scopeland@shisd.net or (903) 323-7716.
ORECITY: Camp is July 25-27 from 8:30-11 a.m. at Rebel Stadium for boys entering grades 3-9. Cost is $35 (pre-register) or $40 starting on July 25.
ELYSIAN FIELDS: Camp is for all incoming grades 1-9. Camp is set for July 25-26 from 5:30-7 p.m. Camp is $40 per athlete.
UNION GROVE: Camp is July 18-19 from 9-11 a.m. at the high school football field for grades 4-9. Cost is $30 per camper. For information: (903) 931-1000 or chadwickb@ugisd.org.
BECKVILLE: Camp is set for July 20-21 from 9-11 a.m. for grades 1-5 (completed). Cost is $40. For information: rosscody@beckvilleisd.net.
BASKETBALLELYSIAN FIELDS: For all incoming grades 1-9. Camp is July 20-21, with grades 1-5 working 5-6:30 p.m. and grades 6-9 working 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per athlete
KILGORE COLLEGE: The camp for boys ages 5-17 is set for July 11-14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Masters Gymnasium on the KC campus. Cost is $100.
KILGORE COLLEGE: The camp for girls is set for July 18-21 for grades 1-6 (10 a.m.-noon) and grades 7-12 (1-3 p.m.) at Masters Gymnasium on the KC campus. Cost is $40. For information: staylor@kilgore.edu.
LETOURNEAU: Camp is June 27-30 from 9 a.m.-noon for grades 2-6 and 1-4 p.m. for grades 7-12. Cost is $100. For information: letuathletics.com/camps.
SOFTBALLSPRING HILL: Camp is July 25-27 for grades 4-6 (10 a.m.-noon) and grades 7-9 (1-3 p.m. at the Lady Panther softball field. For information: scopeland@shisd.net or (9030 323-7716.
VOLLEYBALLELYSIAN FIELDS: For all incoming grades 1-9. Camp is July 25-26 from 5:30-7 p.m. Camp is $40 per athlete.
UNION GROVE: Camp is July 28-29 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for grades 2-5 and from 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. for grades 6-8. Cost is $30 per camper. For information: mackeym@ugisd.org or mardindalej@ugisd.org.
TROUP: Camp is set for July 25-27 from 8-10 a.m. for incoming frades 2-6 and from 10 a.m.-noon for grades 7-9.Cost is $50.
LETOURNEAU: All Skills Camp for incoming grades 6-8 is set for 10 a.m.-noon from July 5-6. Cost is $75. Elite Camp for incoming grades 9-12 is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 7-8. Cost is $125. For information: letuathletics.com/camps.
TENNISLONGVIEW: Camps are June 27-30 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (varsity advanced) with a cost of $250, July 18-20 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (varsity advanced) with a cost of $150, July 25-28 from 8-11 a.m. (JV, 6-14) with a cost of $175 and July 25-28 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. (varsity advanced) with a cost of $225.
For information: Chris Blair (903) 758-8277 or Isaac Anders (903) 780-5824).
SPRING HILL: Camps are all summer for boys and girls grades 6-12. For information: wstewart@shisd.net.