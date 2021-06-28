FOOTBALL
LONGVIEW: Camp for grades 1-9 is from 8:30-11 a.m. July 26-28. Registration for the free camp is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 26 at the Longview High School Turf Room.
The Lobos summer strength and conditioning program for LISD students in grades 7-12 runs from July 7-29 with workout days being Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Male athletes will work at 8 a.m. and female athletes at 10 a.m.. Meals will be provided, and there is no cost for the program.
PINE TREE: Camp is set for 5-8 p.m. July 26-28 at the PT Field House for ages k-9. Cost is $20.
GILMER: The annual East Texas Passing Academy is set for 6-9 p.m. July 12-14 at Jeff Traylor Stadium. Cost for the camp is $125, and the camp is for incoming grades 6-12. For information: Lynn Gray at (903) 841-7598.
SABINE: Cost for incoming grades 4-8 is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 26-28 at the high school football field. Cost is $35. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
ORE CITY: Camp for boys entering grades 3-9 is set for 8:30-11 a.m. July 26-28 at Rebel Stadium. Cost for the camp is $30
TYLER LEGACY: Strength, Speed and Skill camp is June 7-29, with grades 9-12 working from 7:30-10 a.m. and grades 7-8 working from 9-11 a.m.. Rising Raider Camp for grades 2-8 is from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2-5. For information: athletics.tylerisd.org.
BASKETBALL
PINE TREE: Camp for boys is June 30-July 2 at the Pirate Center for boys k-6. Cost is $25.
KILGORE COLLEGE: Camp for boys ages 5-17 is July 12-15 at Masters Gymnasium. Registration is 8:30 a.m. on July 12. Cost is $100 per student through June 30 and $120 per student after June 30. For information: www.kilgore.edu/basketball-camp.
KILGORE COLLEGE: The Addie Lees Girls’ Basketball Camp for ages 5-18 is July 19-22 at Masters Gymnasium. Cost is $40. For information: www.kilgore.edu/girls-basketball-camp.
SOFTBALL
SABINE: Camp for incoming grades 4-9 is 9 a.m.-noon July 26-28 at the high school softball field. Cost is $30. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
KILGORE COLLEGE: KC will host the Elite Softball Summer Camp from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on July 31 at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The camp is for female athletes entering grades 9-12. Cost is $60 if paid by July 28 and $70 after that. The camp is limited to 45 students and will include instruction on fielding, pitching, catching and hitting.
For information: www.kilgore.edu/elite-softballcamp.
SOCCER
PINE TREE: Camp for girls is 9-11 a.m. June 28-30 for grades 1-incoming 9 at Pirate Stadium. Cost is $25. For information, visit pinetregirlssoccer.com.
SABINE: Camp for boys and girls (incoming grades 3-8) is 8-11 a.m. at the high school soccer field July 21-22. Cost is $20. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
TENNIS
LONGVIEW: Several sessions are scheduled.
June 28-July 2 – Session 6 (varsity, advanced) from 8 a.m.-noon. Cost is $175
July 6-9 – Session 7 (JV, 6-14 years) from 8-11 a.m.. Cost is $175
July 19-23 – Session 8 (varsity, advanced) from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $275
July 26-30 – Session 9 (JV, 6-14 years) from 4-7 p.m.. Cost is $225
Aug. 2-4 – Session 10 (varsity, advanced) from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $275
For information: Chris Blair (903) 758-8277 or Isaac Anders (903) 780-5824