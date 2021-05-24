FootballLONGVIEW: Camp for grades 1-9 is from 8:30-11 a.m. July 26-28. Registration for the free camp is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 26 at the Longview High School Turf Room.
The Lobos summer strength and conditioning program for LISD students in grades 7-12 runs from July 7-29 with workout days being Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Male athletes will work at 8 a.m. and female athletes at 10 a.m.. Meals will be provided, and there is no cost for the program.
PINE TREE: Camp is set for 5-8 p.m. July 26-28 at the PT Field House for ages k-9. Cost is $20.
GILMER: The annual East Texas Passing Academy is set for 6-9 p.m. July 12-14 at Jeff Traylor Stadium. Cost for the camp is $125, and the camp is for incoming grades 6-12. For information: Lynn Gray at (903) 841-7598.
SABINE: Cost for incoming grades 4-8 is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 26-28 at the high school football field. Cost is $35. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
GLADEWATER: Bear Football Camp is set for 9 a.m.-noon for grades 1-9 at the high school. Cost is $25
ORE CITY: Camp for boys entering grades 3-9 is set for 8:30-11 a.m. July 26-28 at Rebel Stadium. Cost for the camp is $30
KILGORE COLLEGE: Camp is June 7-11 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium for ages 7-15. Registration is from 7-8:30 a.m. on June 7. Costi s $100. For information: www.kilgore.edu/football-summer-camp.
TYLER LEGACY: Strength, Speed and Skill camp is June 7-29, with grades 9-12 working from 7:30-10 a.m. and grades 7-8 working from 9-11 a.m.. Rising Raider Camp for grades 2-8 is from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2-5. For information: athletics.tylerisd.org.
BasketballLONGVIEW: Camp is 9 a.m.-noon, June 1-4 at Lobo Coliseum for boys and girls ages 6-16. Cost is $75 per camper ($65 for sibling, $65 for children of LISD employees). Breakfast and lunch provided. For information: dnewton@lisd.org.
PINE TREE: Camp for boys is Jun 30-July 2 at the Pirate Center for boys k-6. Cost is $25.
SABINE: Camp for girls (incoming grades 4-9) is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 24-26 at Sabine High School. Cost is $35. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
SABINE: Camp for boys is June 2-3. Incoming grades 3-9 will work from noon-2:30 p.m. at the elementary gym. Incoming grades 7-9 will work from 3-5:30 p.m. at the high school gym. Cost is $20. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
GLADEWATER: Camp for boys and girls grades 3-6 is 8:30-10 a.m. and for grades 7-9 from 10:30-noon on june 8-9. Cost is $25
KILGORE COLLEGE: Camp for boys ages 5-17 is July 12-15 at Masters Gymnasium. Registration is 8:30 a.m. on July 12. Cost is $100 per student through June 30 and $120 per student after June 30. For information: www.kilgore.edu/basketball-camp.
KILGORE COLLEGE: The Addie Lees Girls’ Basketball Camp for ages 5-18 is July 19-22 at Masters Gymnasium. Cost is $40. For information: www.kilgore.edu/girls-basketball-camp.
SoftballSABINE: Camp for incoming grades 4-9 is 9 a.m.-noon July 26-28 at the high school softball field. Cost is $30. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
GLADEWATER: Camp is set for 9 a.m.-noon June 2-3 for grades 3-9. Cost is $25
KILGORE COLLEGE: Camp is June 7-11 at The Ballpark at KC Commons for ages 6-older. Cost is $50 per student. For information: www.kilgore.edu/softball-camp.
BaseballPINE TREE: Camp is set for 9 a.m.-noon June 21-23 at Pine Tree’s Field of Dreams. Camp is for grades 1-incoming 9, and cost is $20. For information: gmethvin@ptisd.org.
GLADEWATER: Camp is set for 9 a.m.-noon June 2-3 for grades 3-9. Cost is $25
VolleyballLONGVIEW: annual skills camps for grades 3-9 are June 8-10 and July 27-29 from 6-8 p.m. at Lobo Coliseum. Cost is $40 ($20 for incoming 9th graders). For information: cjackson@lisd.org.
PINE TREE: Camp for ages 8-12 is set for 8-11:30 a.m. at the Pirate Center. Cost is $20. For information: lcoldiron@ptisd.org.
SABINE: Camp for incoming frades 4-9 (10 a.m.-noon) and 7-9 (1-3 p.m.) is set for June 14-16 at the high school gym. Cost is $40. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
GLADEWATER: Lady Bear camp is set for 8:30-10 for grades 3-6 and 10:30-noon for grades 7-9 at Gladewater Middle School. Cost is $25
SoccerPINE TREE: Camp for boys is June 14-16 from 8-10 a.m. (grades 1-5) and 10 a.m.-noon (grades 6 through incoming 9) at Pirate Staium. Cost for the camp is $25. For information, visit pinetreeboyssoccer.com.
PINE TREE: Camp for girls is 9-11 a.m. June 28-30 for grades 1-incoming 9 at Pirate Stadium. Cost is $25. For information, visit pinetregirlssoccer.com.
SABINE: Camp for boys and girls (incoming grades 3-8) is 8-11 a.m. at the high school soccer field July 21-22. Cost is $20. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
TennisLONGVIEW: Several sessions are scheduled.
May 25-27 – Session 1 (JV, 6-14 years) from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $150.
June 1-4 – Session 2 (varsity, advanced) from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.. Costi s $250
June 7-11 – Session 3 (JV, 6-14 years) from 8-11 a.m.. Cost is $225
June 14-16 – Session 4 (varsity, advanced) from 4-7 p.m.. Cost is $150
June 21-25 – Session 5 (JV, 6-14 years) from 8-11 a.m.. Cost is $225
June 28-July 2 – Session 6 (varsity, advanced) from 8 a.m.-noon. Cost is $175
July 6-9 – Session 7 (JV, 6-14 years) from 8-11 a.m.. Cost is $175
July 19-23 – Session 8 (varsity, advanced) from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $275
July 26-30 – Session 9 (JV, 6-14 years) from 4-7 p.m.. Cost is $225
Aug. 2-4 – Session 10 (varsity, advanced) from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $275
For information: Chris Blair (903) 758-8277 or Isaac Anders (903) 780-5824
PINE TREE: Camp is set for Jun 8-10 for incoming grades 1-6 at the Pine Tree High School tennis courts. Registration starts at 10 a.m. on June 8. Camps run from 10:30-noon daily.Lunch will be provided.
For information: mtampke@ptisd.org.
Track and FieldPINE TREE: Coed summer camp is set for 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 9-11 at Pirate Stadium. Camp will be held in two age groups (7-10 and 11-13). Cost is $25. For information: kburns@ptisd.org.