FootballLONGVIEW: Camp for grades 1-9 is from 8:30-11 a.m. July 26-28. Registration for the free camp is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 26 at the Longview High School Turf Room.
The Lobos summer strength and conditioning program for LISD students in grades 7-12 runs from July 7-29 with workout days being Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Male athletes will work at 8 a.m. and female athletes at 10 a.m.. Meals will be provided, and there is no cost for the program.
PINE TREE: Camp is set for 5-8 p.m. July 26-28 at the PT Field House for ages k-9. Cost is $20.
SABINE: Cost for incoming grades 4-8 is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 26-28 at the high school football field. Cost is $35. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
ORE CITY: Camp for boys entering grades 3-9 is set for 8:30-11 a.m. July 26-28 at Rebel Stadium. Cost for the camp is $30
SoftballSABINE: Camp for incoming grades 4-9 is 9 a.m.-noon July 26-28 at the high school softball field. Cost is $30. For information: cmayfield@sabineisd.org.
KILGORE COLLEGE: KC will host the Elite Softball Summer Camp from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on July 31 at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
The camp is for female athletes entering grades 9-12. Cost is $60 if paid by July 28 and $70 after that. The camp is limited to 45 students and will include instruction on fielding, pitching, catching and hitting.
For information: www.kilgore.edu/elite-softballcamp.
TennisLONGVIEW: Two more sessions are scheduled.
July 26-30 – Session 9 (JV, 6-14 years) from 4-7 p.m.. Cost is $225
Aug. 2-4 – Session 10 (varsity, advanced) from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $275
For information: Chris Blair (903) 758-8277 or Isaac Anders (903) 780-5824