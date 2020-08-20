LETU Sports Information
LeTourneau University men’s and women’s cross country coach Mesa Allison announced his resignation effective Aug. 31.
“Z’Ann and I will be moving back to Amarillo to be closer to family, and start a new chapter in life,” Allison said, adding that his wife, Z’Ann, recently accepted a teaching position in the Amarillo area. “I will miss the family here at LeTourneau. It has been an incredible journey coaching here the last few years.”
Allison was entering his third season as head cross country coach at LETU, while also assisting with the track and field programs. In his first season, he led the YellowJackets women’s cross country team to a fourth place finish at the American Southwest Conference Championships in 2018. The men finished fifth that year.
Both teams competed in the NCAA South/Southeast Regional. The Jackets women’s team finished 22nd, while the men placed 27th at the regional. Alexis Segura finished 11th individually, earning All-South/South Region honors. She later won the 1,500 meters title at the ASC Championships in the track season.
Last year, the men’s cross country team finished fourth at the ASC Championships. LETU finished as the runner-up in three other meets during the regular season. The YellowJackets’ women’s team finished sixth at the league meet.
Segura joined men’s runners Lorien Nightingale and Spencer Gambrell in qualifying individually for the NCAA regional. Segura claimed another all-region honor.
“Mesa has done a wonderful job as our head cross country and assistant track & field coach for the past three years,” Director of Athletics Terri Deike said. “He has served as a great Christian mentor for our student-athletes, embodying what LeTourneau University is all about. We wish Mesa and his family all the best in their future endeavors. He will be missed.”
Allison came to LeTourneau after spending five years at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where was an assistant coach for a year, following his four-year career as a student-athlete in cross country and track and field.
“Coach Deike blessed me with the opportunity to coach some incredible men and women,” Allison said.
“LeTourneau will always hold a special place in my heart because of the amazing people that make up the community here. I would like to thank all the student-athletes, faculty and staff for all the love and support I have received these past few years.”