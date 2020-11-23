ROUND ROCK - Elysian Fields' Grant Sims clocked in at 16:38.40 to earn the top individual finish (26th) among East Texas runners on Monday at the University Interscholastic League State Cross Country Meet.
Class A, 3A and 5A runners competed on Monday.
David Magdaleno of Waskom was 37th overall with a time of 16:50.21. White Oak's Nathan Green was 64th with a time of 17:17.90, and Victor Wakefield of Hughes Springs was 112th with a time of 18:30.26.
William Boyce of Onalaska was the top overall finisher with a time of 15:38.72. Presidio won the 3A team title with 65 points. Valley View was the state runner-up with 101 points.
GIRLS
Waskom finished 12th as a team, led by Perla Bravo in 20th place (12:38.33). Grecia Bravo was 71st (13:30.48), followed by Jessica Mendez (101, 14:13.21), Lizbet Posada (119, 15:20.20), Angelica Quintana (120, 15:20.58), Destiny Smith (122, 15:51.58) and Karla Perez (123, 16:37.28).
Macall Strickland of Hughes Springs finished 51st overall with a time of 13:09.33.
Yierra Flemings of Cameron Yoe was the top individual finisher with a time of 11:48.49. Lago Vista won the team title with 67 points, Holliday was second with 85 points.
Class 2A, 4A and 6A runners will compete on Tuesday back at Old Settler's Park.
STATE QUALIFIERS
BOYS
Teams: 4A, Kilgore (Austin Bain, Zachery Gutierrez, Ab Herrera, Christopher May, Josue Rosas, Yamir Sanchez, Max Torres); 4A, Spring Hill (Carson Barnhill, Marshall Bodenheimer, Nick Bodenheimer, Zayne Decker, Jaden Giddings, Caleb Hutcheson, Wyatt McFadin), 2A Tenaha (Adrian Lopez, Alan Mosqueda, Evan Plata, Eduardo Flores, Irvin Barona, Misael Hernandez, Oscar Flores)
Individuals: Kole Burns, 2A, Union Grove; Preston Woodall, 2A, Union Grove
GIRLS
Teams: 2A Union Grove (Analeice Jones, Ava Wightman, Gracie Stanford, Gracie Winn, Jenna Scott, Macey Alston, Sophie Pyle)