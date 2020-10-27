TYLER - Kilgore's boys and girls made it a sweep of District 16-4A cross country championships on Monday, and the Spring Hill boys finished as the league runner-up to earn a spot in the upcoming regional meet.
Kilgore's girls, paced by Cristina Rosas with a third-place individual finish, had 45 points to win the team title. Bullard finished second with 59 points, followed by Cumberland Academy with 73, Spring Hill with 77, Lindale with 96 and Chapel Hill with 162.
Spring Hill's Nick Bodenheimer captured the individual championship for boys with a time of 19:23.34.
Kilgore had 41 points as a team, followed by Spring Hill with 48, Cumberland Academy with 77, Lindale with 84, Bullard with 127 and Chapel Hill with 160.
GIRLS
Riley Roberts of Bullard won the individual championship with a time of 14:11.98.
Spring Hill's Blaire Bodenheimer placed second overall to earn a trip to the regional meet, clocking in at 14:42.26. Other individual regional qualifiers were Cumberland Academy's Adiam Michael (fourth, 15:07.63), Yarisbel Palacio (fifth, 15:09.70) and Emma Smith (eighth, 15:30.92) and Henderson's Ashley Rodriguez (10th, 15:47.34).
Rosas finished with a time of 14:54.2 to lead Kilgore. Lesly Herrera was sixth (15:19.3), Emma Taylor seventh (15:26.2), Danna Requena 14th (16:10.2), Fatima Ornelas 17th (16:29.1), Samantha Rodriguez 18th (16:37.4) and Vanessa Velasco 20th (16:46.7).
BOYS
Individual regional qualifiers included Abel Solorio of Cumberland Academy (second, 19:31.42), Bullard's Hayden Jeffus (third, 19:48.46), Lindale's Jaycob Kenney (sixth, 20:37.81) and Cumberland Academy's Mason Parsley (10th, 21:20.17).
Leading the way for district champion Kilgore was Austin Bain, who placed fifth with a time of 20:13.2. Ab herrera was seventh (21:04.6), Josue Rosas eighth (21:14.1), Yamir Sanchez ninth (21:16.9), Zachery Gutierrez 12th (21:22.3), Max Torres 14th (21:43.9) and Christopher May 16th (22:08).
Joining district champ Nick Bodenheimer on the Spring Hill squad were Marshall Bodenheimer (fourth, 20:03.2), Caleb Hutcheson (11th, 21:20.6), Jaden Giddings (13th, 21:26.8), Wyatt McFadin (19th, 22:27.3), Zayne Decker (22nd, 23:05.2) and Carson Barnhill (27th, 23:16.3).