From Staff Reports
District rivals Kilgore and Spring Hill placed second and third respectively at the Class 4A Region II Cross Country Meet, both teams qualifying for the upcoming University Interscholastic League State Cross Country Meet.
The Kilgore and Spring Hill teams will be joined by teams from Union Grove (girls), Tenaha (boys) and Waskom (girls) as well as individual runners from Union Grove, Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Waskom and White Oak.
Class A, 3A and 5A runners will compete at the state meet on Monday, Nov. 23, with Class 2A, 4A and 6A runners set to compete on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The UIL State Cross Country Meet is slated to be run at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
STATE QUALIFIERS
BOYS
Teams: 4A, Kilgore (Austin Bain, Zachery Gutierrez, Ab Herrera, Christopher May, Josue Rosas, Yamir Sanchez, Max Torres); 4A, Spring Hill (Carson Barnhill, Marshall Bodenheimer, Nick Bodenheimer, Zayne Decker, Jaden Giddings, Caleb Hutcheson, Wyatt McFadin), 2A Tenaha (Adrian Lopez, Alan Mosqueda, Evan Plata, Eduardo Flores, Irvin Barona, Misael Hernandez, Oscar Flores)
Individuals: Kole Burns, 2A, Union Grove; Preston Woodall, 2A, Union Grove; Grant Sims, 3A, Elysian Fields; Victor Wakefield, 3A, Hughes Springs; David Magdaleno, 3A, Waskom; Nathan Green, 3A, White Oak
GIRLS
Teams: 2A Union Grove (Analeice Jones, Ava Wightman, Gracie Stanford, Gracie Winn, Jenna Scott, Macey Alston, Sophie Pyle); 3A, Waskom (Grecia Bravo, Perla Bravo, Jessica Mendez, Karla Perez, Lizbet Posada, Angelica Quintana, Destiny Smith)