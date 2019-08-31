WOMEN
Alexis Segura had just driven back from Kerrville last evening. That didn’t deter her nor her LeTourneau University women’s cross country team from winning the Nicole Leman Invitational Saturday morning.
Segura, also a soccer player who suited up for the YellowJackets in the season opener a day earlier, cruised to a winning time of 20:26.8 five-kilometer course around the perimeter of LETU’s outdoor athletic fields and campus. Her individual title buoyed LeTourneau’s championship team score of 29 points to beat East Texas Baptist by seven in the three scoring teams meet represented by four schools.
LeTourneau’s McKenzie Craycraft was the runner-up with a time of 21:58.2, helping anchor the Jackets to their first win of the season. LETU snagged three of the top five scoring places after Sierra Benner in 23:25.6 while finishing seventh overall. Jacksonville College’s Karen Torres was third after crossing the finish line in 22:21.8. Her team did not score.
LETU’s Alexis Lyons finished 12th in 25:02. YellowJackets teammate Allison Fuller was 17th with a time of 27:48.2.
LeTourneau (men and women) will compete in the UT Tyler Bravehart Invitational Friday.
MEN
LeTourneau University men’s cross country team placed second in the Nicole Leman Invitational Saturday, missing out on a title by a point.
The YellowJackets finished with 34 points, one behind champion Jacksonville College run on the five-kilometer course on the small Christian Polytechnic campus. Bossier Parish Community College was a distant third with 80 points and East Texas Baptist fourth with 84.
LETU’s Lorien Nightingale finished third with a time of 16:53.9 to lead a pack of four that occupied the crossed the finish line in succession. Garrett Oehlert was fourth in 16:59, Spencer Gambrell fifth in 17:03.8 and Will Hilscher sixth in 17:11.5.
Jacksonville’s Lorenzo Chavez won the race in 16:34.4, and teammate Isaih Garzon was the runner-up with a time of 16:47.8.
LeTourneau’s Nathan Glastetter capped the scoring for the Jackets after crossing the finish line in 18:43.1 to grab 17th place and 16 points. Daniel Lopez finished 19th after clocking an 18:55.4. Jamin Emerson was 25th in 19:57.3. Simon Winikka was 32nd with a time of 20:54.7.
