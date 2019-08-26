From Staff Reports
ATLANTA INVITATIONAL
ATLANTA — Longview’s boys finished second on Saturday, while the JV girls took top honors at the Atlanta Invitational Cross Country Meet.
For the Lobo boys, Alberto Ramirez finished second overall with a time of 19:00.9. Jose Aguilar was eighth (19:31.9), David Laguna ninth (19:44.9), Andrew Johnson 12th (20:18.9), Reagan Hull 13th (20:21.3) and Joseph Egbe 19th (21:06.8).
Pleasant Grove won the team title with 39 points. Longview had 44 points for the runner-up spot. Atlanta was third (78), and Hughes Springs was fourth (94).
The Lady Lobo JV finished with 15 points for the top spot in the team standings.
UNION GROVE MEET
CLASS 6A-5A GIRLS
Team: Jacksonville 25, Kilgore 62, Nacogdoches 68, Pine Tree 74, Marshall 178, Lindale 198
Individual: Taylor Gutierrrez, Jacksonville 20:33, Tashi Gray, Pine Tree 21:50; Cristina Rosas, Kilgore 22:01; Reyna Munoz, Jacksonville 22:!5; Lesly Munoz, Jacksonville 22:25; Emma Taylor, Kilgore 22:53; Madison Soultanova, Jacksonville 23:03; Alexia Davis, Jacksonville 23:08; Michelle Medellin, Jacksonville 23:38; Alayna Pina, Nacogdoches 23:31; Samantha Fields, Nacogdoches 23:53; Zarreah Tilley, Nacogdoches 23:56; Jasmine Martindale, Pine Tree 23:57; Lesly Herrera, Kilgore 23:59; Melina Venegas, Pine Tree 24:05; Bianca Bautista, Pine Tree 24:09; Lesly Vega, Nacogdoches 24:25; Ashley Vega, Nacogdoches 24:21; Fatima Ornelas, Kilgore 24:31; Estrella Galvan, Kilgore 24:58; Clemmie Brewer, Nacogdoches 25:19; Vanessa Velasco, Kilgore 25:23; Yasmine Hernandez, Nacogdoches 25:26; Guadalue Garcia, Nacogdoches 25:29; Samantha Rodriguez, Kilgore 25:41
6A-5A BOYS
Team: Kilgore 29, Pine Tree 63, Nacogdoches 68, Jacksonville 82, Lindale 139, Marshall 215, Westwood 255, Elysian Fields 350
Individual: Austin Bain, Kilgore 17:45; AB Herrera, Kilgore 17:57; Josue Rosas, Kilgore 18:00; Blake Couch, Pine Tree 18:18; Colton Taylor, Lindale 18:20; Zackary Russell, Pine Tree 18:30; Marco Hernandez, Jacksonville 18:34; Kevin Nava, Jacksonville 18:35; Mejorado David, Nacogdoches 18:43; Max Torres, Kilgore 18:43; Cande Landeros, Nacogdoches 18:44; Grant Sims, Elysian Fields 18:55; Josh Young, Kilgore 19:07; Roger Villatoro, Nacogdoches 19:16; Jacob Gray,Pine Tree 19:21; Ivan Acosta, Nacogdoches 19:24; Mario Zamorano, Pine Tree 19:25; Gracen Packard, Nacogdoches 19:39; Ryan Sheppa, Lindale 19:47; Sean Conaway, Jacksonville 19:48; Mitchalin Ford, Pine Tree 19:58; Adolfo Castillo, Kilgore 19:58; Chris Gallegos, Jacksonville 20:00; Ricardo Moreira, Jacksonville 20:01; NiDerrick Lewis, Marshall 20:01
VARSITY GIRLS
Team: Gilmer 76, Palestine 142, Saltillo 151, DeKalb 186, Martin’s Mill 196, Waskom 201, Quitman 219, Tatum 308, Elysian Fields 313, Avery 337, Westwood 362, Daingerfield 414
Individual: Mallery Obenoskey, DeKalb 13:14; Mattie Burns, Martin’s Mill 13:33; Halle Johns, DeKalb 13:56; Zee McGrue, Carthage 14:00; Sindi Salazar, Carthage 14:00; Krista Rash, Gilmer 14:00; Kristina Wade, Saltillo 14:06; Reagon Speir, Saltillo 14:11; Carley Westbrook, Avery 14:12; Marigold Hunter, Troup 14:12; Sarah Neel, Troup 14:15; Emma Webb, Gilmer 14:19; Katelyn Dunavant, Martin’s Mill 14:27; Morgan Benge, White Oak 14:27; Rox Henderson, Gilmer 14:30; Hanna Mullins, DeKalb 14:39; Aylin Ortiz, Gilmer 14:39; Danielle Puckett, Troup 14:42; Suzy Francia, Palestine 14:44; Callie Smith, Tatum 14:48; Kacie Danchak, Palestine 14:51; Mia Nixon, Martin’s Mill 15:01; Danna Requena, Kilgore 15:02; Kamya Turner, Elysian fields 15:11; Samantha Chaidez, Palestine 15:11
VARSITY BOYS
Team: Saltillo 45, Palestine 54, Union Grove 104, Sabine 203, Kilgore 218, Tyler HEAT 232, Martin’s Mill 293, Jacksonville 340, Quitman 341, Avery 350, Athens 360, Gladewater 375, Daingerfield 387, Waskom 424
Individual: Garrett Tarver, Saltillo 17:06; Luis Rangel, Palestine 17:33; Henry Hasz, HEAT 17:37; Eric Canada, Carthage 1754; Nestor Hernandez, Carthage 17:55; Dillon Beadle, Saltillo 18:04; Gunner Tarver, Saltillo 18:14; Coy Collins, Saltillo 18:20; Michael Chaidez, Palestine 18:24; Luis Castillo, Palestine 18:26; David Robinson, Sabine 18:26; Elijah Baker, Union Grove 18:43; Kole Burns, Union Grove 18:48; Preston Woodall, Union Grove 18:49; Bryan Hawkins, Tatum 18:53; Michael Guzman, Palestine 19:01; Cristian Guzman, Palestine 19:04; Micah Swann, Athens 19:05; Sabatay Fernandez, Union Grove 19:10; Forest Lindsey, Alto 19:12; Cody Miller, Carthage 19:15; Hardy Swann, Athens 19:19; Beckham Hoover, Saltillo 19:26; Raul Ramirez, Palestine 19:37; Alberto Soto, White Oak 19:43
JV GIRLS
Team: Palestine 69, Jacksonville 80, Van 84, Union Grove 94, Gilmer 179, Pine Tree 217, Gladewater 263, Kilgore 295, Athens 317, Tatum 383, Daingerfield 471
JV BOYS
Team: Palestine 41, Kilgore 71, Sabine 133, Gilmer 165, Pine Tree 185, Van 196, Tatum 244, Lindale 251, Longview HEAT 325, Westwood 337, Union Grove 349, Gladeater 369, Arp 419, Daingerfield 534