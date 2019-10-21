From Staff Reports
TYLER — Longview’s Isabel Breaux outran the field to capture the individual championship at the District 11-6A Cross Country Meet.
Breaux, who clocked in at 19:34.27, will represent Longview at the upcoming regional meet next Monday in Arlington.
Longview’s girls finished fourth as a team. The Lobo boys finished fifth.
GIRLS
Team standings: Rockwall 49, Rockwall-Heath 56, Tyler Lee 58, Longview 112, Mesquite 117, North Mesquite 123
Individual results (Longview): 1. Isabel Breaux, 19:34.27; 21. Abigal Hilton, 22:15.1; 28. Raquel Landaverde, 23:15.99; 29. Alexa Gonzalez 23:20.69; 33. Veronika Sloan, 25:37.17; 34. Mica Aguilar, 25:39.8
BOYS
Team standings: Rockwall-Heath 41, Rockwall 52, Tyler Lee 73, North Mesquite 94, Longview 117, Mesquite Horn 144, Mesquite 174
Individual results (Longview): 16. Uriel Roman, Longview 17:36.79;19. Jose Aguilar, 17:47.46; 25. Alberton Ramirez, 18:12.4; 28. David Laguna, 18:25.12; 29. Miguel Garcia, 18:25.88; 31. Andrew Johnson, 18:36.06; 44. Reagan Hull, 19:29.42
DISTRICT 16-5A
JACKSONVILLE: Host team Jacksonville captured the girls team title, with Nacogdoches placing second and Lufkin third.
On the boy’s side, Lufkin finished first, Nacogdoches second and Hallsville third.
GIRLS
Carolyn Hale of Hallsville won the individual title with a time of 18:51.7. Taylor Gutierrez of Jacksonville was second at 18:59.2, followed by Kelsey Villatoro of Nacogdoches (20:34.7), Reyna Munoz of Jacksonville (20:45.5), Chloe Flack of Lufkin (20:48.4), Lesly Munoz of Jacksonville (20:53.4), Alexis Davis of Jacksonville (20:58.8), Tashianna Gray of Pine Tree (21:00.6), Jaqueline Silva of Lufkin (21:00.9) and Ally Toledo of Jacksonville (21:07.5).
BOYS
Lufkin’s Adan Hernandez won the overall team title with a time of 16:33.7. Ernesto Garcia of Nacogdoches finished second (17:01.1), followed by Brandon Jaime of Lufkin (17:06.2), Jose Ramirez of Nacogdoches (17:07.2), Sam Hawthorne of Hallsville (17:07.4), Kristopher Murphy of Lufkin (17:14.8), Kevin Nava of Jacksonville (17:16.2), Blake Couch of Pine Tree (17:26.5), Eduardo Vazquez of Nacogdoches (17:01.1) and Marco Hernandez of Jacksonville (17:31.1).