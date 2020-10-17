MOSQUITO JOE INVITATIONAL: Longview’s boys and Nacogdoches’ girls won team honors at the annual Mosquito Joe Invitational Cross Country Meet on Friday at Lear Park in Longview.
The event was co-hosted by Pine Tree and Spring Hill.
For full results: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/101395/#resultSetId-222438;perpage:100
6A/5A VARSITY GIRLS
Team: Nacogdoches 30; Hallsville 43; Texas High 75; Pine Tree 79
Individual: Carolyn Hale, Hallsville 20:29.05; Samantha Fields, Nacogdoches 20:40.08; Kelsey Villatoro, Nacogdoches 20:55.25; Alayna Pina, Nacogdoches 21:34.15; Maria Rangel, Texas High 21:37.55; Emily Hornaday, Halslville 21:41.72; Valeria Perez, Texas High 21:53.66; Melina Venegas, Pine Tree 21:58.65; Mary Kate Mark, Longview 22:00.40; Abigail Hilton, Longview 22:07.93; Abigail Madera Gonzalez, Nacogdoches 22:33.08; Ashley Smith, Whitehouse 22:37.53; Lesly Vega, Nacogdoches 22:42.43; Alexis Gonzalez, Pine Tree 23:09.56
6A/5A VARSITY BOYS
Team: Longview 30; Pine Tree 38; Nacogdoches 64; Texas High 103; Whitehouse 130
Individual: Zackary Russell, Pine Tree 17:09.66; David Laguna, Longview 17:10.36; Marcos Hernandez, Pine Tree 17:12.50; Andrew Grienfenkamp, Longview 17:29.70; Jesus Lopez, Crockett 17:53.28; Andrew Johnson, Longview 17:54.50; Jacob Gray, Pine Tree 17:58.32; Joey Corning, Nacogeoches 17:59.09; Jose Rameriz, Nacogdoches 18:01.15; Reagan Hull, Longview 18:03.92; Stephen Gaskin, Longview 18:05.72; Roger Villatoro, Nacogdoches 18:11.21; Alberto Ramirez, Longview 18:13.04; Bryan Diaz, Pine Tree 1815.08; Evan Likins, Texas High 18:20.19; Malachi Gray, Pine Tree 18:22.72
4A/1A VARSITY GIRLS
Team: Kaufman 20; Kilgore 60; Waskom 115; Union Grove 123; Palestine 132; Lindale 148; Spring Hill 149; Cumberland Academy 160
Individual: Ellie Galan, Kaufman 12:18.57; Alondra Campa, Kaufman 12:30.48; Barbara Ruiz, Kaufman 12:41.07; Joselyne Sanchez, Kaufman, 12:45.55; Cristina Rosas, Kilgore 12:45.59; Emerith Hernandez, Palestine 12:45.97; Adiam Michael, Cumberland Academy 12:46.05; Blaire Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 12:51.17; Emma Taylor, Kilgore 12:55.18; Jaira Garcia, Kaufman 12:57.31; Sloan Wilson, Kaufman 13:00.59; Morgan Benge, White Oak 13:05.87; Lesly Herrera, Kilgore 13:15.48; Perla Bravo, Waskom 13:16.62; Macey Alston, Union Grove 13:21.87
4A/1A VARSITY BOYS
Team: Kilgore 51; Spring Hill 72; Palestine 76; Kaufman 100; White Oak 132; Cumberland Academy 138; Lindale 167; Union Grove 215; Waskom 221
Individual: Nick Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 16:04.77; Abel Soloria, Cumberland Academy 16:45.16; Austin Bain, Kilgore 16:49.75; Marshall Bodenheimer, Spring Hill 16:54.86; Edwin Rivera, Kaufman, 17:08.15; David Magdaleno, Waskom 17:12.81; Michael Chaidez, Palestine 17:15.60; Jalbert Sandoval, Palestine 17:15.98; Ab Herrera, Kilgore 17:18.20; Yahir Florez, Kaufman 17:27.16; Yamir Sanchez, Kilgore 17:27.79; Josue Rosas, Kilgore 17:32.76; Jaden Giddings, Spring Hill 17:35.83; James Rayas, Kaufman 17:43.42; Nathan Green, White Oak 17:48.27
4A/1A JV GIRLS
Team: Kaufman 18; Kilgore 47; Palestine 64; Lindale 86
4A/1A JV BOYS
Team: Kilgore 18; Palestine 56; Kaufman 82; Lindale 90; Cumberland Academy 121
6A/5A JV GIRLS
Team: Chapel Hill 25; Pine Tree 41; Hallsville 70
6A/5A JV BOYS
Team: Chapel Hill 28; Pine Tree 42; Texas High 58
