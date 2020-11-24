From Staff Reports
ROUND ROCK – Spring Hill, paced by a top 20 individual finishes from junior Nick Bodenheimer (8th) and senior Marshall Bodenheimer (18th), placed 11th as a team on Tuesday at the University Interscholastic League State Cross Country Meet held at Old Settler’s Park.
District rival Kilgore got 25th and 26th place finishes from Ab Herrera and Austin Bain to finish fifth as a team.
Nick Bodenheimer clocked in at 16:03.23 for his eighth-place showing, and Marshall Bodenheimer finished at 16:27.60. Jaden Giddings was 94th for the Panthers (18:03.95), with Caleb Hutcheson finishing 115th (19”06.63), Carson Barnhill 117th (19:11.23), Zayne Decker 118th (19:57.74) and Wyatt McFadin 122nd (20:53.87).
Hutcheson, Barnhill and Marshall Bodenheimer are seniors, Nick Bodenheimer a junior, Giddings and Decker sophomores and McFadin a freshman.
This was the third straight trip to the UIL State Cross Country Meet for Spring Hill.
“We have three seniors who ran their last race. This is their legacy they’re leaving,” Spring Hill coach Ashton Schave said. “We’ve got some young guys who will try to fill their shoes, and they are pretty big shoes to fill.”
“I’m proud of them. They worked so hard. They do the work no one else wants to do. …running early in the morning, running out in the heat. I’m just really proud of them. The kids had a good time, enjoyed competing and enjoyed being around each other. To me, that’s what it’s all about.”
Herrera finished 25t with a time of 16:40.80, and Bain was right behind him in 26th place with a 16:42.26 clocking. The Bulldogs’ Christopher May was 75th (17:32.24), Yamir Sanchez 86th (17:47.84), Max Torres 89th (17:57.21, Zachery Gueierrez 103rd (18:19.67) and Josue Rosas 110th (18:29.62).
Pittsburg’s Jacob Berryhill clocked in at 16:44.80 to finish 28th overall.
CLASS 2A
GIRLS
Union Grove’s girls finished 9th as a team, with Macey Alston leading the way with a 67th-place finish overall (14:01.43). Gracie Stanford was 76th (14:07.17), Sophie Pyle 87th (14:16.68), Ava Wightman 92nd (14:25.11), Gracie Winn 93rd (14:27.79), Jenna Scott 108th (15:16.15) and Analeice Jones 109th (15:19.67).
Union Grove had a pair of runners competing individually, with Kole Burns placing 33rd (17:39.34) and Preston Woodall finishing 59th (18:11.73).