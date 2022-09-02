PITTSBURG – Host team Pittsburg earned a four-way sweep on Thursday at the Tony Segura Classic Invitational Cross Country Meet – winning varsity boys, varsity girls, JV boys and JV girls team titles.
Pittsburg’s varsity girls had 46 points, followed by Sulphur Springs (50), Paris (53), Atlanta (121), Pleasant Grove (167), Hughes Springs (171), North Lamar (198), Longview (257), McLeod (257) and Paul Pewitt (338).
The Pittsburg varsity boys finished with 32 points, followed by Longview (91), Paris (95), Winnsboro (115), Atlanta (118), Sulphur Springs (157), Pleasant Grove (189), Hughes Springs (190), North Lamar (227), Queen City (257), McLeod (286) and Ore City (338).
In JV action, the Pittsburg girls had 29 points, followed by Hughes Springs (97), Sulphur Springs (119), Paris (119), North Lamar (128) and Liberty-Eylau (177), and for the JV boys it was Pittsburg (19), Atlanta (72), Sulphur Springs (77) and Hughes Springs (204).
VARSITY GIRLS
Haylee Shultz won the individual title with a time of 13:16.94. Randieunna Jeffery led Pittsburg with a time of 14:02.07 for sixth place.
Other top individuals per team were Olivia Gonzales of Paris (second, 13:21.12), Edith Martinez of Sulphur Springs (fourth, 13:47.89), Emma Henard of Pleasant Grove (fifth, 13:59.75), Addison Norwood of Mount Vernon (11th, 14:21.14), Lucy Ransom of Atlanta (15th, 14:38.88), Samantha Ramos of McLeod (23rd, 15:14.21), Emerson Putman of North Lamar (26th, 15:26.93), Addison Barnes of Hughes Springs (27th, 15:31.41), Ivon Garay of Ore City (30th, 15:48.59), Sol Torres of Winnsboro (33rd, 15:57.22), Carlisle Land of Longview (35th, 15:59.22)Marin Bryant of Liberty-Eylau (39th, 16:07.86), Keri Fomby of Queen City (52nd, 16:55.25), Addison Perry of Paul Pewitt (56th, 17:10.48) and Haylee Downs of Avinger (74th, 21:09.39).
VARSITY BOYS
David Soto of Winnsboro was the individual champion with a time of 16:04.38. Michael Trejo paced Pittsburg with a time of 17:02.06, finishing third overall.
Other top individuals per team were Pablo Melquizo of Paris (2nd, 16:54.48), Caden Hardison of Longview (7th, 17:30.16), Erik Quinones of Mount Vernon (9th, 17:32.13), Chris Swanson of Atlanta (10th, 17:43.35), Mark Bultemier of Pleasant Grove (13th, 18:05), Kayden Young of Hughes Springs (15th, 18:09.49), Dylan Couchard of McLeod (20th, 18:19.32), Ivan Gonzolaz of Sulphur Springs (25th, 18:28.51), Trent Granberry of Queen City (33rd, 19:11.34)Miguel Lopez of Ore City (47th, 20:18), Ashton Edmonson of Paul Pewitt (20:31.16) and Austyn Alexander of Avinger (74th, 25:40.63).
JUNIOR VARSITY
Isabella McKinney of Hughes Springs won the JV girls race with a time of 15:16.63, and Pittsburg’s Alexis Becceril of Pittsburg was the JV boys champ with a time of 18:41.56.